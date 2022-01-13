|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Taking a hammer to the narrative
You slandered colleagues who did not surrender to you, you turned the people against each other, divided society and polarised the discourse. You branded, without any scientific basis, people who chose not to get vaccinated as enemies of the public and as spreaders of disease. You promote, in an unprecedented way, a draconian policy of discrimination, denial of rights and selection of people, including children, for their medical choice. A selection that lacks any epidemiological justification.
When you compare the destructive policies you are pursuing with the sane policies of some other countries – you can clearly see that the destruction you have caused has only added victims beyond the vulnerable to the virus. The economy you ruined, the unemployment you caused, and the children whose education you destroyed are the surplus victims as a result of your own actions only.
– Professor Ehud Qimron, Head of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Tel Aviv University (original text here)
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
It is interesting how so much of this sort of content is starting to come out. Boris J. looks to heading for the exit; we await to see when or if Russia invades Ukraine and if China does the same to Taiwan. US inflation remains strong; Sleepy Joe’s approval ratings are down on the floor; worries about Net Zero are rising. More is coming out about the duplicity of Fauci and his peers in the US and other nations.
It is tempting to joke “order popcorn” but the impact on the lives of so many means this isn’t a laughing matter.
These are alarming times, but maybe, just maybe, they should be used as teachable moments for those of us who favour limited, constitutional government, free market capitalism, individualism, self-reliance and honest science and a spirit of adventure.
I think of Brian Micklethwait, one of life’s optimists, at times like this.
The vaccine doesn’t protect you from the virus, the vaccine protects you from the government.
Johnathan Pearce – not so much “Sleepy Joe” anymore, I do not know what medications they are giving Mr Biden but the man I watched delivering a speech the other day was not “sleepy” he was angry, full of irrational rage, accusing anyone who opposed making Election Rigging part of the “New Normal”, of being part of the KKK (like his old friend Robert Byrd?), and of being “Bull” Connor, and Jefferson Davis of the Confederacy.
Jefferson Davis is an interesting choice – as the Confederacy followed a very similar monetary, and general economic, policy to Mr Biden himself. They spent printed money like lunatics, and they had such detailed controls over the population that the Governor of North Carolina and the Vice President of the Confederacy both suggested that the Confederate government was reducing (white) Confederate Citizens to the level of their own slaves.
Roue le Jour – sadly the injections do NOT protect you from the government in many places. The demands on the people who have (as well as do not have) the injections, continue.
I do not know enough about the Israeli situation to comment much about it – has any political party in Israel opposed this policy?