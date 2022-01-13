“Emails exchanged between them after a conference call on 1 February 2020, and only now forced into the public domain by Republicans in the US Congress, show that they not only thought the virus might have leaked from a lab, but they also went much further in private. They thought the genome sequence of the new virus showed a strong likelihood of having been deliberately manipulated or accidentally mutated in the lab. Yet later they drafted an article for a scientific journal arguing that the suggestion not just of a manipulated virus, but even of an accidental spill, could be confidently dismissed and was a crackpot conspiracy theory.”
Between the suppression of inquiries into the origin of the virus, the suppression of early treatment information (and the treatments themselves), the suppression of any questions in social media about the wisdom or efficacy of the vaccines, the widespread state coercion to submit to endless vaccines and boosters which plausibly causes serious immune deficiencies (search VAIDS), the public statements by some of the elite currently pushing this vaccine that we need to depopulate the planet, and the suppression of trials information for the so-called testing of the vaccines, isn’t it time to wonder if maybe some of the tin-foil-hat brigade are finally having their stopped-clock moment?
I personally trust some of those elites as far as I could throw their private jets. If they say that the sky is blue I start to wonder if maybe it hasn’t been magenta this whole time. And I think that if the vaccines and vaccine mandates turn out to be a mechanism for environmentally motivated genocide then those same elites should never feel safe to show themselves in public again. An excellent use of the anonymity of blockchain tech would be to place large bounties on all their heads.
Ferox, one thing that no-one appears to have measured yet – it is early days – is whether these constant vaccine boosters will reduce child fertility rates, already low in much of the West and starting to fall in the developing world. When combined with other factors, the next “panic” will be about a declining population, rather than “overpopulation”.
I doubt there is some tight conspiracy, but my betting is that lockdowns, suppression of healthy sexual activity (lockdowns don’t encourage men and women to hook up), and suppression of healthy sex drives mean the Green movement gets to achieve its population control mania. Paul Erhlich and the rest of them must be pleased.
I am currently reading Lionel Shriver’s acidic satire on misanthropic environmentalists in Africa, called Game Control. I won’t spoil the plot for those who haven’t read the book, but it involves attempts to use HIV to control birthrates in Africa.
I don’t have kids and have taken the vaccine. But if I was 25 years younger and thinking of starting a family, I’d be wary.
In my gut, I have a feeling that at some point, some very unpleasant facts are going to come out about the vaccines, the conflicts of interest of those promoting some of these boosters, and the shenigans around Western funding for Wuhan.
What should be obvious now to the general public from this episode, is that scientists cannot be trusted per se. Science as a built edifice can be trusted but individuals debating and working on science’s cutting edge cannot.
Probably the exact opposite is (still) the case. Most working scientists are interested in their work – that’s why they are scientists – and like to get it right. The scientific “establishment” however – the committees, the funding bodies, the managers of publications – are open to political manipulation. The spokesmen for “science” are from the latter group.
