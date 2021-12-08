Despite ‘a pretty much unlimited budget to run trials’ they didn’t run one for masks ‘because they knew that they don’t work’. In effect, ‘the trial was Scotland versus England. And we found they don’t work.’
For this government insider the implications are now too serious to remain silent because ‘we are lying when we say masks work. They are a signal, a psyop. And we’ve criminalised not wearing them. Masks also transfer the blame onto individuals for the epidemic spreading. We have people counting the unmasked on public transport, policing each other. It is deeply unethical that we have set people against each other in this way. It allows the creation of an “out group” to blame.’ He points out that it is the government we should be blame for not increasing healthcare capacity.
A comment I saw on a roundup of views from business owners following Prime Minister Wiff-Waff’s decision to impose “plan B” – more mask mandates, vaccine passports, encouragement to work from home, etc, to deal with the new variant:
“Keir Starmer might be Captain Hindsight, but Boris Johnson is Commander Cover-up, and after the shambles of today, we’re done listening to him. When you’re once again asking businesses up and down the country to re-evaluate their strategies and upheave their staff, you’ve got to be holding all the cards. Boris has no cards left to hold. He’s done.” (For those who don’t know, Starmer is leader of the Official Opposition, the Labour Party, and he has been even more in favour of lockdowns than BloJob has been.)
The key issue appears to be this trade-off: if omicron is more infectious but less lethal then it is good news to the extent that it even acts a bit like a natural vaccine in prompting a response from our immune systems; if it is more infectious but about as nasty as the existing bugs, then that is not good news and could overwhelm “our NHS”. Then that would suggest the problem is a healthcare system that appears to be rapidly overwhelmed. In turn, we have to ask why our economy – and so much else – is being trashed to “save” a NHS that is, according to its heroic socialist founders, supposed to “save” us.
Another thought: by March next year, the UK government will have ruled using emergency powers over health and much else for two full years, covering the entire country. Even during the height of the IRA violence during the 70s and 80s, emergency powers did not run to this extent. This is akin to war. Boris thinks he is Winston Churchill; the poor fucker is delusional.
I hope Wiff-Waff is gone by the spring. The problem, however, is that some of his colleagues appear to be even worse.
An aunt died, alone, with her husband threatened with arrest if he tried to force his way into her care home so he could sit with her and hold her hand while she passed away. While this was going on, the taxpayer funded parasites were using their expenses to breach the guidelines they set down. To me, this is inexcusable and, despite who is thrown under a bus, Johnson has handed the next General Election to the Labour Party, and God help us all when that happens.
The difficulty is that both parties are singing from versions of the same hymn sheet of lockdowns and tax/debt fuelled largess to tackle something that previously we would have dealt with via individual risk management and a transition to herd immunity.
The futility of fighting a mutating RNA virus has been known since forever due to attempts at fighting common-or-garden flu. COVID-19 and it’s multitudinous variants is no different in that regard, we just have better data, techniques and technology to track the evolution of the mutations close to real-time.
The “vaccines” don’t really work as “vaccines” because they provide no guarantee of immunity against subsequent mutations, just like the annual flu shots seldom provide anything more than about 40% coverage because they are based upon fighting flu variants that were active during the previous 12 months or so rather than the (completely unknown) variants that will affect us in the year following the flu shot.
As for “following the science”, the UK had a reasonable plan to deal with this sort of flu outbreak prior to COVID-19, based upon lessons learned over preceding outbreaks and more recent events dealing with bird flu. Then COVID comes along, BoJo gets sick and they threw the plan out of the window for no good reason.
What really needs to happen is for the Tories to do what they have always done best, a bit of self-interested Regicide enabled by the 1922 committee.
Get someone elected PM on the basis of “enough is enough” no more masks, lockdowns, COVID passports or any of this nonsense and kick BoJo to the curb. As long as it’s not Treason May (who seems to have found a spine that she never demonstrated in office), many contenders, even the repulsive Gove would be better than BoJo’s ongoing clown show.
Then a formal inquiry into this whole shit show with the aim being to prevent this expensive draconian nonsense from ever being inflicted upon the UK public again.
Well, compulsory vaccines will be tried in various provinces of toytown austria-hungary in the next few months. It will be interesting to see what the results will be.
There are some masks that DO work – but not the masks the government are demanding.
The masks the government are mandating are nothing to do with health – they are ritual humiliation, a sign of compliance (submission) to the international establishment. If that was still debatable before the announcements of yet more restrictions today, it is not now.
Think about it – on a whim (with no medical justification at all) just one of the many edicts announced today will destroy cinema and the theatre – most people are not going to sit for hours in a masks. One would have to be PAID to that – and cinemas and theatres expect you to pay them (not the other way round).
As Sir Graham Brady and others said in the House of Commons today – what started as “three weeks” in March 2020 has turned into perpetual “Emergency Rule”. This is not acceptable.
The more important virus killing us today is the fact that a majority of people think that all of these measures are called-for and appropriate. Government would hold no power if these people didn’t carry its water.
Medically vulnerable people will die from Covid. The rest of society will wither away if we cannot re-introduce independent thinking. It is indeed a crisis – just not the one being sold.
@bobby b
Yes. I would just add that available evidence suggests that more (small numbers but still more) young people will die from the Covid vaccines than would have died from Covid iself.