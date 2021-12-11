|
Samizdata quote of the day
“People who think with their epidermis or their genitalia or their clan are the problem to begin with. One does not banish this spectre by invoking it.”
– Christopher Hitchens, “The Perils of identity Politics,” Wall Street Journal, January 18, 2008. This quote came from a new book by Victor Davis Hanson.
“People who think with their epidermis or their genitalia or their clan are…” ordinary human beings.
Heinlein wrote that true morality must be based on the reality of genetics and humanity. I paraphrase and probably badly, but the closer the genetic relationship the more it affects us, and properly so.
The welfare of my half-witted, lazy and unemployable nephew is vastly more important to me than the plight of any foreigner, much more important than the welfare of people in distant cities in my own country and more important than the welfare of the people living next door to me.
FredZ, you’re missing the point. Hitchens was attacking identity politics and tribalism. I should have thought recent experience would remind us of where’s that leads. It’s not about affinity with one’s family.
I am with Fred Z on this, to “think with ones clan” is human nature, by contrast the ideology of the ‘brotherhood of man’ is a marxist fantasy.
Identification with and love of ones country and people is the most foundational form of identity politics, and right now it is about the only defence we have against the designs of the technocratic globalists (Klaus Schwab et al).
Thinking of one’s “clan” is human nature. Thinking with it is insanity.
I agree with Fred Z – kinda. Ordinary human beings have quite limited gene detection equipment, perhaps worse than some animals with better olfactory kit. We can spot skin colour, and some other fairly basic gene related external clues, but absent those we can’t really tell the difference between a natural brother and an adopted one.
So human family-ism is more to do with social experience – who we grew up with particularly in years 0 to 7. Indeed the experience from kibbutzes rather neatly confirms the non-genetic human basis for identifying siblings – kibbutz children generally do not grow up to fancy each other.
Notwithstanding Jonathan Pearce’s objection, the tribe is only an extension of the family in this social recognition sense. Hence we are naturally inclined – on average, all these things are on average – to be comfortable with the sort of people we grew up with, and their ways. Furriners (ie out of tribers, folk from the next village) are inherently (a) interesting and (b) suspicious.
So tribalism in this sense is entirely natural, and to some extent rational. People who don’t know the local social rules may do odd and disturbing things, because the odd and disturbing things are normal where they come from. Also furriners can bring horrible diseases. And nobody is likely to be more committed to saving the village from flood, fire and foe than a gang of your fellow tribesmen (and women.) They have skin in the same game as you do. The people in the next village, county, kingdom do not care about you, yours and your village as much as do your fellow villagers. Whatever may be said on the BBC.
But tribalism can be taken too far. See 20C. (And all previous ones.) And likely 21C.
the ideology of the ‘brotherhood of man’ is a marxist fantasy.
I’d say it was more of a Christian idea, that has been tolerably successful over centuries in seeping into the social fabric of Christian countries, and formerly Christian countries. Even to the extent of being thought worth purloining, at least as a slogan, by Marxists.
Reason is not determined by race, or by class, or by whether someone is a man or a women.
As Ludwig Von Mises often pointed out – there is no “Jewish reason” or “Aryan reason”, or “capitalist reason, or “proletarian reason”, there is just reason.
The laws of reasoning are universal – they are not subject to “historical period” (historicism), biological race, or whether someone is a man or a women. We are free will beings – we are capable of reasoning, including moral reasoning.
As Tolkien put in the Lord the Rings – moral good and bad are not different in different times or places (although evil may be more extreme in some times and places than at other times and places – more people may embrace it), and moral good and moral evil are not different for “elves and dwarves” than they are for men.
“But what of people who deny this – people who deny there are universal laws of reason, or that humans are beings who have the free will to choose between moral good and moral evil?”
In the end one often has to fight such people – to the death.
“He has a different skin colour to me – so it does not matter if he is robbed, murdered or enslaved”.
“He is a man and I am a women – so it does not matter if he is robbed, murdered or enslaved”.
“She is a capitalist and I am proletarian – so it does not matter if she is robbed, murdered, or enslaved”.
“The date is such and such, I am in a different historical period, so it does not matter if this other person is robbed, murdered or enslaved”.
“This is another country, on the other side of the world, so it does not matter if this person is robbed, murdered or enslaved”.
These are all examples of EVIL statements – if someone just says them that is NOT a crime (someone may say evil things – if they choose to do so), but if someone tries to put these statements into practice, actually do the things these statements try to justify, then they must be met with force. If need be lethal force.
See Edmund Burke (that much misunderstood thinker) – specifically his contempt for what he called “geographical morality” (which he attributed to Warren Hastings and others) i.e. the belief that it was O.K. to do evil things as long as one did them in “another culture” or some distant country (or some other time period).
As for the racial matter – Mr Burke answered a lady who wrote him a letter about why he cared about the robbing and killing of Indians.
“They do not have your lilies and roses in their faces, but they are made in the image of God just as much as you are”.
And an atheist may also believe in human personhood – the soul. They just hold that it dies with the body.
The soul – personhood, is what this is all about.
It should be noted that the Tory Dr Johnson had the same philosophical opinions (although not the same political opinions) as the Old Whig Edmund Burke.
Belief in human personhood (moral agency – the soul), and basic and objective universal moral law (with our ability, with great effort, to sometimes choose good in the great struggle between good and evil that all of us face every day within ourselves), being central to this.
Someone such as the Emperor Marcus Aurelius might NOT have been able (given the circumstances of his time and place) to establish a society where there was “the same law for all” “equal rights and equal freedom of speech” a government which valued most of all “the liberty of the governed” – but he knew that was the moral ideal, which the slave ridden Roman Empire so sadly failed to live up to.
Nor are men who achieve some measure of great moral good always very nice – for example, Louis X of France in the Middle Aged (who got rid of slavery and broke the back of serfdom) was a quick tempered and unpleasant man – known as “Louis the Quarrelsome”.
A good example of identity politics is Zionism, if one understands Zionism as a project by which people of a shared religious or ethnic characteristic politically organize for self determination.
Many if not most Jews alive today have a strong identification with the state of Israel, as they should.
to rail against ‘identity politics’ because of the antics of BLM or other groups is to throw the baby out with the bathwater.
1) Paul Marks (December 11, 2021 at 7:14 pm), Niall-pedant-Kilmartin cannot resist replacing your (perfectly adequate) summary Burke quote with his exact words.
2) I suggest commenters distinguish between fake identities prostituted to political definitions (e.g. Joe Biden: “If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black.”) and identity-oriented reasoning that at least submits to objective definitions. For example, I don’t mind a discussion that compares the Scots to others (culturally, genetically or however), but there’s no point talking to someone who resorts to the “no true Scotsman” fallacy the moment reality confronts them with a counter-example.
“The date is such and such, I am in a different historical period, so it does not matter if this other person is robbed, murdered or enslaved”.
I struggle to agree with that formulation. Slavery, for example, existed in these islands a thousand years ago. By today’s standards that was wrong. By the standards of the time maybe it was not. Actions can only be judged fairly against the standards of the time in which they were done. Even people accused of crimes are entitled to that much fairness.
I also deny absolutely all notions of inherited moral merit or guilt.
“Tribalism can be taken too far”, says Lee. Which is exactly why Hitchens’ point stands. Affinity to a group is one thing. But allowing that affinity to take primacy over using your rational faculties is quite another. Understanding the difference is to know the difference between civilisation and its opposite.
Niall – thank you for correcting a forgetful old man (myself), yes the exact words do need to be stated, and you stated them Sir.
ragingingnick – contrary to what is often claimed, Zionism did not mean the stealing of land. What little private land there was in the Ottoman Province and later British Protectorate (and it was the CHOICE of the Ottoman Empire to ally with Imperial Germany) was NOT stolen – some was voluntarily bought, and some of this private land remains under Muslim ownership. Most land in the area is (and was before) state land – not private land. Nor was there ever a policy of expelling Muslims – indeed there are MORE (not less – more) Muslims in the land than there have even been. Unlike Jews in other lands in the Middle East – they have been removed.
In short the media (and the education system) have things backwards – as normal.
decine – what do you mean “the standards of the time”?
The declaration of Westminster was more than 900 years ago – people knew perfectly well that slavery was wrong. “The abominable trade in human beings” was denounced (many times). And nor was it just Christians – every Roman legal scholar knew that slavery was against natural law, but they played the “law of all nations” dodge (basically “other people commit this evil – so we can”).
Should I slit someone’s throat for the money in their purse and then say “by the standards of the time” it was fine for me to do so? As it happens I have recently been to several areas of towns where murder is fairly common – that does NOT make it right. So spare us “the standards of the time”.
YES (a thousand times YES) it is easier to do evil if lots of other people around you are also doing evil – but that does not make it right. For example, Romans (and there were some) that said that it was wrong to force men to kill each other for the entertainment of the mob, were correct – not just “in our time”, in their time also.
However, I AGREE with you that “inherited guilt” makes no sense.
For example, our present Queen is a direct descendant of William the Bastard who slaughtered vast numbers of English civilians, reducing much of the north of England to wasteland. But the Queen (by the marriage of Henry the First – son of William the Bastard) is ALSO a direct descendant of Alfred the Great and the other English rulers.
The Queen is also the direct descendant of many ancient IRISH rulers – something that is often forgotten.
Also men can do good and bad.
For example, Robert the Bruce wept as he lay dying – not because of the pain of his disease, but out of SHAME.
“I have shed the blood of so many innocent men” he said, remembering the men he had killed unjustly.
Does this mean that Robert the Bruce was not a hero? No it does not – for he was a hero.
But he had done bad things – not just good things. And he knew it – and he repented of his evil deeds. We must remember both his good deeds – and his evil deeds.
Not “by the standards of his time” – that is nonsense language. Killing an innocent man is wrong – REAGARDLESS OF THE FECKING DATE.
Exactly. As far back in history as one can read, killing innocent people was regarded as wrong.
And for what it is worth, even slavery was denounced by people as far back as Roman times, but people were resigned to it. Being resigned to X isn’t the same as moral approbation, but far too few people seem unable or unwilling to make the distinction.
Honour people for their good deeds – but do not forget their evil deeds.
And we must not forget our own evil deeds – I have done much evil.
Presently the people who pull down statues are worse than any of the people whose statues they pull down – for the attackers of statues are Marxists (they are “Woke” – Frankfurt School Marxists) – and Marxism has killed over a hundred million people, and they would kill far more.
“Cast the first stone” if you are free of sin – and Marxists are most certainly NOT free of it.
The Frankfurt School Marxist (“Woke”) position can be summed up in a few words….
“Some people were slaves in the past – therefore ALL people should be slaves now.”
Make no mistake – the “Woke” Marxists, and the Saint-Simon style “Scientific” tyranny supporters – World Economic Forum, United Nations and-so-on, want to enslave everyone.
There is no one, on any statue they destroy, who was as bad as they are.