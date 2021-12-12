I believe every MP will remember forever how they voted on this issue. Let us hope they do what they know in their minds, hearts and souls to be right. We will, rightly, be judged on our actions, and inactions.
We can’t go on like this. This can’t be how a country like ours is governed.
We shouldn’t obsess with the press or gossip or grudges. We should reform expert advice and bring to bear a firm grasp of values and virtues, like temperance and courage.
The present chaos seems to me the worst of all worlds: a powerful Prime Minister circumscribed by Cabinet members being bounced, with poison being dropped by the disgruntled and dismissed. And the failed policies of the past are driven on.
I would dearly love to see Boris grip this mess and turn things around. The time to do it is not much longer.
Mr Baker is correct. We need to see which Members of the House of Commons vote for this abomination – and NOT vote for such people.
After two years of this, there can be no question of “panic” or “we did not understand” – any Member of the House of Commons who votes for these measures on Tuesday knows what they are doing. A Member of the House of Commons who votes for these measures on Tuesday is not worthy of support in the next election.
As for Mr Johnson – government spending was going up even before Covid. Mr Johnson is First Lord of the Treasury (that is part of being Prime Minister), the buck stops with him.
The buck also stops with Mr Johnson for the other policies of the last couple of years (on Covid, Northern Ireland, fishing, HS2 and other matters) – YES he was under pressure from the international establishment, but he could have said NO and he did not say NO.
I might agree that any MP of any stripe who votes for extending the misery of the British people should not have any support from the voters at the next election. Good idea.
The trouble is I live in a red-hot Liebore area and there is no way the donkey who wears the coat of red paint will be voted out. In the right patch, one can count on a job for life.
Alion’s Blue Front Door – many people are in a similar position to yourself, but that is not a reason to not say “I will never vote for someone who supports these restrictions”.
And…..
I will never vote for someone who supports these restrictions.
People could just refuse to comply with any restrictions that are brought in. Judging by the number of masks seen in shops there seems to be little hope of that but you never know. After all, putting on a mask is probably seen my most people as a very minor inconvenience. Maybe some more major inconveniences will cause some kickback but I’m not holding my breath.
And I would dearly love a pony.
And now, just before the vote on the new restrictions, the government announces that the first person has died of (or “with”) the new variant.
How convenient. Did that person receive Early Treatment for Covid 19?
I suspect they did not.
The chant of “TINET” (there-is-no-early-treatment) continues – and deaths come along just before important votes in the House of Commons.
I hope that God exists and that there is justice in the next world – for there is no justice in this world.
Paul, it is worth asking how many people die of/with a bad dose of flu in a normal year, and I would be willing to bet that at this time of year, that number can be counted in double figures, such as among the elderly and infirm.
It may strike some as insensitive (not that I give a toss as this stage) but if omicron is as mild but infectious as stated – which makes sense given the usual trajectory of such bugs – then this is actually good news. It means the vast majority of us will be affected, our immune systems will get a workout (the viral version of going to the gym to lift weights) and we will be more resilient. It will be a bit like vaccinating everyone naturally, but without a jab with something out of a lab.
As for tonight’s vote, I fear that Mr Johnson will will survive and get his vote through, but in light of recent events, his days definitely look numbered, and I hope, do those of these dreadful measures.
The battle for liberty is never finally won. We have to remain permanently vigilant.
“…a powerful Prime Minister circumscribed by Cabinet members being bounced, with poison being dropped by the disgruntled and dismissed.”
I wonder what Baker means by this especially the words “circumscribed”, “bounced”, “poison” and “disgruntled”. Anyone know? Or think they know?