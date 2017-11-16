A Tory MP on the other side of the debate, Jacob Rees-Mogg, told the BBC’s Newsnight programme that the leaks which brought down Patel had probably come from Remainers inside the Foreign Office: ‘There are still some people who are still very bitter about the result a year ago and inevitably that colours their behaviour.’ That bitterness was evident recently, when Rees-Mogg’s own reactionary-but-principled opposition to abortion made outraged headlines. Why was this Conservative’s well-known backward view of abortion suddenly made the stuff of scandal, at the time when he was being discussed as a possible successor to Theresa May? Not because anybody seriously believed that an imaginary Rees-Mogg government was about to outlaw abortion, but because they wanted to discredit and delegitimise the most eloquent Tory Brexiteer.
“backward”? Before the 1960s hardly anyone was in favour of returning to the pagan practice of killing babies – oh well back to the Roman Empire (opposed by the Jews and then the Christians) we go (discarding babies on rubbish heaps – good food for the rats, as the babies do not struggle much). Gladstone and co would not have considered abortion liberal – and infanticide after birth is just the next logical step (indeed partial birth abortion, supported by Barack Obama, has already taken this step).
As for the Civil Service (the Foreign Office included) of course they are bunch of left “liberals” – but it is not just about the European Union. The Foreign Office, like the BBC and the rest of “liberal” opinion, want Israel exterminated – six million dead Jews, they do not state this openly – but they are intelligent men and women, they know exactly where the policy they recommend would lead. Mrs Petel was considered pro Israel – so the lady had to go.
Lying to Boris Johnson (telling him that a lady was in Iran to train journalists – when she was not) is par for the course with the Foreign Office. Their “mistakes” are not mistakes at all – they are deliberate traps designed to destroy politicians whose policies they do not approve of.
The idea of a professional Civil Service was one of the greatest mistakes of the Victorians. There are no “objective”, “unbiased” people. Ministers should hire and fire their own staff.
The only people who would qualify for political office would be PC saints! Everyone has some point in their past that can be misconstrued for political purposes. (Hear about Jesus? He consorts with tax collectors and drunks!) Let’s declare every person in parliament unfit for office, and the country can rule itself!
I don’t think it’s fair to call Rees-Mogg’s view of abortion “backward”. The position that a) life is sacred and b) begins at conception is internally consistent and held by many thinkers from across the spectrum of philosophical and religious traditions.
Unpopular, yes. Inconvenient, yes. Inexpedient, yes.
Backward, no.
EDIT – I see Paul beat me to it.