Explaining the past two years

The bully doesn’t want the victim to do X, Y, and Z for their own sake. He wants to establish the principle that the victim will do X, Y, Z, or A, B, or C, on demand. That’s why arbitrary, unreasonable, ever-shifting demands are characteristic of an abusive relationship. The more irrational the demand, the better. The controllers find it satisfying to see everyone dutifully wearing their masks. As with O’Brien, it is power, not actual public safety, that inspires them. That is why they roundly ignore science casting doubt on masks, lockdowns, and social distancing. Effectiveness was never the root motivation for those policies to begin with.
I learned about this too in school. In the senseless, degrading busy work and the arbitrary rules, I detected a hidden curriculum: a curriculum of submission.3 The principal issued a series of trivial rules under the pretext of “maintaining a positive learning environment.” Neither the students nor the administration actually believed that wearing hats or chewing gum impeded learning, but that didn’t matter. Punishments were not actually for the infraction itself; the real infraction was disobedience. That is the chief crime in a dominance/submission relationship. Thus, when German police patrol the square with meter sticks to enforce social distancing, no one need believe that the enforcement will actually stop anyone from getting sick. The offense they are patrolling against is disobedience. Disobedience is indeed offensive to the abusive party, and to anyone who fully accepts a submissive role in relation to it. When “Karens” report on their neighbors for having more than the permitted number of guests, is it a civic-minded desire to slow the spread that motivates them? Or are they offended that someone is breaking the rules?
[…] to Perry de Havilland for the […]
The virus/vax bullshit has been a powergrab all along. Disobey every bit of Johnsons bollocks and shove your defiance in his face. If we can get enough mugs to see the Agenda the good guys win.
The same abusive relationship dynamic is involved in the Net Zero obsession.
I think Charles Eisentein is correct here – the restrictions (the orders and edicts) are not about health, they are about establishing the principle of “compliance” submissions to orders – regardless of what those orders are. And it is certainly not just Germany.
To take my own “blood line” – both Israeli Jews (apart from the hard core Orthodox) and the Irish have mostly obeyed the edicts – no matter how obviously irrational the edicts (fiats – orders) are.
The principle of compliance (submission) is being established around the world – the various international organisations (both government and corporate) who have worked for this for many years (for example Agenda 21 goes back to the early 1990s) must be delighted.
Interestingly it is the “rebels” (self proclaimed “rebels” and “resistance”) who have been the MOST conformist, in Britain and elsewhere. Indeed they are the “Karens” (such as the Blue Check Marks on Twitter) who scream for even more tyranny – and fantasise about punishing people for such “crimes” as not wearing a mask.
Since at least the 1960s the institutions (both public and private – corporate) have been increasingly dominated by these people. This is what they have always wanted – themselves in control of the population, a population reduced to the status of CATTLE.
The institutions (including the “health” and “scientific” institutions) have been utterly corrupted – and establishment conservatives and liberals who still put their faith in the institutions (in “the system”) are quite mistaken.
The institutional framework (government and private – corporate), “the system”, is now the enemy of both liberty and of reason – the international system is now both evil and (I suspect) insane.
They do not want this to end.
The primary drive was get one jab. When many had their one jab, the drive was to be ‘fully’ vaccinated.
The carrot being dangled was ‘fully’ vaccinated = back to normal.
But when compliance and ‘fully’ vaccinated approaches 90%, what does the bully/power & control freak do then, reach for the stick?
Masks and restrictions until everyone is vaccinated some more – boosted, the carrot being removal of masks and restrictions.
But what will happen when 90% boosted?
Back to the stick… masks and restrictions until everyone is double-boosted.
In music there is a term Da capo al fine = back to the beginning until the end. It is an instruction to repeat a passage. Taken literally the passage would be repeated endlessly, as at its end is Da capo al fine – but in music it just means repeat once.
But in our ‘Panicdemic’, it means eternal repetition, because we are in a no-win situation. There will be continual ‘variants’, continual need for boosters. The virulence of the virus is not the issue, just its presence alone – it will always be present.
John B – I think we are all waiting for the other shoe to drop. For the “Covid lockdowns” to somehow change into “Climate Change Emergency lockdowns”.
The point is compliance – submission.
“…Or are they offended that someone is breaking the rules?”
At the swimming pool the space is divided into three broad lanes with a sign at the top of each marked slow, medium and fast, with arrows showing that swimmers should go around in a clockwise or anticlockwise direction. It was a quiet time and I am alone in my lane so I’m just swimming up and down next to the rope. A woman jumps in and starts swimming in the direction of the arrows, almost crashes into me and is outraged that I am going in the wrong direction. Is this the mentality that you mean?
No discussion about abusive relationships would be complete without reference to the early morning of Wednesday 4 November 2020 when the remaining key states, thanks to late voting patterns beyond the realms of improbability, swung to Biden with the media, legislature and judiciary all uniting to defend the statistically near impossible. As they can and did get away with that nothing is off the table in future.