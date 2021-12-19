I never knew this:
“At the turn of the 20th century, incubators for premature babies were widely available at fairs and amusement parks across America, rather than hospitals.
Infant shows were the main source of healthcare for premature babies for over 40 years.”
That was a tweet from HumanProgress.org which linked to a fascinating article at “99% Invisible”. Apparently it’s a podcast about “all the thought that goes into the things we don’t think about”. I am usually too impatient to listen to podcasts, but if the accompanying articles are as revelatory as this one, I will bookmark the site. The article title is “The Infantorium”. It opens by describing a long-gone amusement park in Minneapolis called “Wonderland”:
The park’s biggest attraction wasn’t the roller coaster, or the dance hall, or the log flume. It was a sideshow called “the Infantorium.” Visitors would pay ten cents to enter a spacious room full of glass boxes that were incubators with tiny premature babies on display. But despite how weird this whole concept might seem today, this wasn’t the only place this was happening.
According to Lauren Rabinovitz, an amusement park historian, at the turn of the century, incubators for premature babies were widely available at fairs and amusement parks across America, rather than hospitals.
At that, many readers will wonder what sort of parents can they have been, to allow their own children to be shown at a fair when they were in peril of death? The answer is desperate parents who had no alternative:
Many parents of premature, at-risk babies pretty much had to bring their infants to an amusement park. And these infant shows were the main source of healthcare for premature babies for over forty years.
Very well then, but what sort of man makes a profit from this deplorable business? That, too, has a surprising answer. The leading exhibitor of premature babies was a man calling himself Dr Martin Couney. He got his start in London:
Unlike the other showmen, Couney’s show had more of a refined air. He hired nurses to hold the babies and feed them breastmilk. The show was a hit so Dr. Couney decided to give it a try in the United States at the Omaha World’s Fair.
[…]
Thousands of people paid ten cents each to see Dr. Couney’s incubator show. And parents from across the city brought their premature babies to Couney, hoping for a miracle. A local medical journal reported that 48 of the 52 babies delivered to Couney that summer had survived.
In the state of medical science as it then was, for such a high proportion of premature babies to live was little short of a miracle. So I see nothing wrong in Couney making a profit, as he did at first. Some may say, OK, maybe that was acceptable in the early days of incubator technology, but surely these baby-shows died off as soon as proper hospitals and doctors acquired incubators?
Nope. For decades most of the proper hospitals and doctors turned down the incubators which Couney repeatedly tried to donate to them for free.
Follow the link to see why. And this Christmas remember the name of Martin Couney, the charlatan and fake doctor who bankrupted himself saving thousands of childrens’ lives:
The babies in his care were more than four times as likely to survive into childhood. He took in babies of all races and classes, and he never once charged the families. Everything was funded by admissions. Money couldn’t buy better care — because there really wasn’t better care available.
Yes, things (and people) are complicated.
We must not be quick to judge. There is often a lot to consider.
And people must be free to try different things – because the alternative is often much worse.
Even the idea of “barber surgeons” is not medieval – I remember listening to an interview with a barber from upstate New York (still working at 100 years old) who remembered doing minor surgery when he started out.
In the 1840s, Semmelweiss noticed that maternal death was much more common in the hospital ward where medical students were taught than in the ward where midwives were taught. He realized that the medical students were coming in contact with all sorts of disease, while the midwives were coming in contact with pregnant women. He ordered the students to wash their hands in a solution of chlorinated lime before examining the patients.
In short, he was a pioneer of aseptic medicine. His patients were far more likely to live. Younger doctors approved, but the senior doctors in charge most emphatically did not. His innovations were accepted in Hungary, but not in other nations.
As always, the people in charge don’t want change, unless they initiate it. It’s not just incubators.
Thank god for television.
Not enough behind-the-scenes cash flow in free incubators, or in reasonable end-of-life care that just lets a person die with dignity rather than after running a gauntlet of pointless and ruinously expensive “emergency” procedures. Or in patent-expired flu treatments either, come to think of it. Is there an instance ever where the medical establishment opted for a inexpensive treatment over an expensive one?
Some things just don’t change.
Thanks, did not know this.