Samizdata quote of the day
A brand new medRxiv pre-print study entitled: “The BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 reprograms both adaptive and innate immune responses” has graced our world. This paper is so important and it provides evidence to support what many prominent immunologists and vaccinologists have been saying for a long time, including myself. These COVID-19 mRNA injectable products are causing, yes, causing, immune system dysregulation – and not just in the context of the adaptive system, but in the context of the innate system. Not only that, but these findings provide very good reasons as to why we are seeing resurgences of latent viral infections and other adverse events reported in VAERS (and other adverse event reporting systems) and perhaps more importantly, why we should under no circumstances inject this crap into our children.
– Jessica Rose
I’ve said it before: this is odds-on to end up as the biggest medical scandal in history. It might almost be worth taking one of the jabs just to get in on the compensation.
Jessica Rose: “why we should under no circumstances inject this crap into our children.”
This ^
Yet it is being injected into children.
And people who have already had the disease (and thus have T.Cells to deal with the virus) are also being injected.
And from the start EARLY TREATMENT has been deliberately smeared and discouraged – with many people dying who could have been saved.
I do not know what else to say. I am torn between rage and grief.
Did anyone but me even bother to look at the study?
Because her – and the Commentariat’s – reaction to it doesn’t seem to be realted to the actual content.
(The study notes that … traditional vaccines, like MMR, also “reprogram the immune system”. Kinda like that’s … part of being an effective vaccine sometime. AFAIK, “getting sick” also does that on occasion.
Almost as if … that’s how immune systems often work.
But she presents this as something utterly unprecedented and novel and scarybaddangerous.
Stop falling for this. This is pseudoscience 101 argumentation.
Whatever Real Problems the vaccine(s) might produce, this is not a smoking gun, and her reliance, in other posts, on raw VAERS reports as if they’re Actually Things A Vaccination Caused is also “pseudoscience 101” territory.
Everyone should know better by now if they’ve paid any attention to vaccination-freaks for the past 20 years.)
This is precisely why “sciencism” is getting such a bad rap these days.
Science is as good as it has always been. What’s gone downhill are the intermediaries. We qualify them in our own minds far too readily, and usually because they explain to us that things are exactly as bad as we thought.
A study tells us this:
I have only the dimmest of ideas what this means. I need intermediaries – explainers – to tell me. But the cohort of such people is confusing and contaminated.
Unless we’re all going to become educated in everything, I think it’s less important what we listen to than to whom we listen. But how to choose?
Sigivald,
Is this something that the polio, mumps, hepatitis A, measles, hepatitis B, pneumococcal, varicella, tetanus, and tuberculosis vaccines do?
Or you can research many sources for yourself to figure out what is going on. But your approach of listening to explainers is far more common, hence our current problem: ignorance en masse and close minded naivete.
The whitewashing of reality by people like Sigivald is all too common, and it’s primarily driven sub-consciously by the most common emotion of all: fear.
Fear of the virus, fear of death, fear of relying on one’s self to judge the veracity of mutually incompatible stories, fear of being wrong, fear of uncovering the lies, fear of understanding the nature of the evil being perpetrated, and fear of being ostracized from the mainstream for pointing out even some small measure of what is actually happening.
I’d be lying if I said that I don’t blame people like Sigivald, but this is why some people are born to be sheep dogs and others are born to be sheep. You can’t persuade someone out of an opinion that he was not persuaded into.
We must repeat again and again that COVID-19 is treatable based on the scientific evidence. There are a wide range of treatments that are very safe and effective in treating COVID-19.
https://c19early.com/
These early treatments are particularly effective when used in combination. Combining multiple drugs into a layered treatment plan is standard procedure for treating a wide range of viruses and infections. But with COVID-19 suddenly such multi-drug treatment approaches are “dangerous misinformation” peddled by “conspiracy theorists”.
Millions died. Millions died and most of those deaths could have been prevented with proper treatments: hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D, povidone iodine, nitazoxanide, favipiravir, colchicine, and many more.
Instead after people were diagnosed as COVID-19 positive they were often sent home to wait it out without any outpatient treatment. Only to come to hospital when very sick – and by then treatments are not effective.
The early ambulatory phase is when treatment is quite effective. Diagnosis is when treatment should begin. As soon as someone tested positive they should have been given ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc. Immediately.
There is typically a two week window between diagnosis and hospitalization (if hospitalization happens at all – in most covid positive cases hospitalization is exceptionally rare). But to prevent those two end points of hospitalization and death treatment should begin as soon as one tests positive for COVID. Instead, hospitals and government agencies and medical boards and doctors have overwhelmingly declined to give those life saving early treatments and instead advise people to just go home and wait it out until they are very sick – then come to hospital for treatment when its not very effective.
In the USA, hundreds of thousands of people died because of this.
Thousands of studies documenting evidence that there are many, many safe and effective treatments for COVID-19. Share this link. Use this information. Ignorance of the people is power of the oppressors.
https://thefederalist.com/2021/12/16/studies-proving-generic-drugs-can-fight-covid-are-being-suppressed/
This has been going on for 20 months….
I would dispute that.
The host immune system is ‘exercised’ by traditional vaccines. Would be nearer the truth.
This vaccine, inserts its own code indiscriminately** into the cells of the host. Which the immune system then attack because they are expressing the ‘spike protein’ that is characteristic of the COVID-19 virus. In short, the ‘vaccine’ turns the immune system against itself.
**Odd, that the ‘spike protein’ and how to encode it was patented back around 2010 or so, but let’s put aside COVID-19 is supposed to be a novel virus, for now.
It is absolutely wrong to innoculate ( as if that were what this ‘vaccine’ does ) children who are at no significant risk of dying from COVID-19, with this vaccine.
Especially given the rich variety of incurable autoimmune conditions that this mRNA therapy appears to introduce.
Legally, the CDC changed the definition of the vaccine over the last few years. So, technically, each COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is a vaccine under the current definition. According to the 2014 definition of a vaccine, though, the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna) are certainly not vaccines.
Definitions from CDC as of October 2021:
Vaccine: A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but some can be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.
Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease.
Source:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/imz-basics.htm
https://web.archive.org/web/20211017070308/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/imz-basics.htm
https://archive.md/x5hch
Definitions from CDC as of 2014:
Vaccine: A product that produces immunity therefore protecting the body from the disease. Vaccines are administered through needle injections, by mouth and by aerosol.
Vaccination: Injection of a killed or weakened infectious organism in order to prevent the disease.
Source:
https://archive.md/lo5Ne
https://web.archive.org/web/20140301002258/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/imz-basics.htm
The mRNA vaccines do not “produce immunity therefore protecting the body from disease”. The mRNA vaccines do “stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases”. The former would not require boosters every 5/6 months. The latter requires boosters (or top-offs as I think they are called in the UK) every 5/6 months.
There is an important distinction between “producing immunity” and “producing protection” (the latter of which is included in the 2021 definition of vaccination, though not in the 2021 definition of vaccine).
Artificially boosting immune system for a few months by stimulating the body’s immune system (this is what the mRNA vaccines do): does produce protection from a specific disease, but does not produce immunity from a specific disease.
In contrast, teaching the immune system how to fight a specific disease (this is what most vaccines except for the magic COVID-19 jab) is a way of “producing immunity”.
@ Sigivald
Yeah. Just read the paper. And many others like it in the last two years for HCOV’s and related subjects going back almost five decades.
Jessica Roses characterization is completely correct. The paper confirm effects that were noted with previous HCOV vaccine candidates going back more than 20 years. Including for SARs CoV 1 and MERS. Which is why none passed beyond Phase I clinical trials.
As for mRNA vaccines and why they are so dangerous try a standard textbook like RNA Vaccines by Kremps and Elbers. Pay particular attention to research on long term effects on non target cells. Its all hand waving. They have not a clue. All you need to know is that all previous mRNA vaccines candidate abandoned the regulatory approval process due to such high adverse event rates and low actual efficacy beyond any initial response. The just dont work for very long and they have unacceptably high serious side effects.
As for VAERS. That has been the standard post approval safety monitor system for more than 30 years. The big problem with the system have been a well documented gross under-recording of adverse events. But all you need to know is that 30 plus years of the annual flu shot around 2K deaths have been associated with the flu shot. With the SARs CoV 2 vaccines it is 20K in one year. That is about 250 times more dangerous. For a viral respiratory infection that has and IFR and CFR little different from endemic influenza and much lower At Risk population. In fact apart from those already at high risk of pneumonia (high PSI/PORT score) the health risk from a genuine SARs CoV 2 pneumonia is lower than from influenza.
When you add in the huge spike in excess deaths in the general morality figures for the two most common VAERS recorded adverse events the actual vaccine related deaths in the US at the moment is at least 120K. Or a 1 in 1400 death rate for those vaccinated. For the flu shot its been around 1 in 2 million over the last 30 years. For the other public health vaccines like MMR and Tdap the numbers are just as good as for the flu shot. They are very safe.
The actual death toll from SARs CoV 2 pneumonia (not WITH a “positive” test result) in the US looks like in the 120K to 140K range but as most to be substitute cause deaths not unique case deaths so that the actual annual mortality number for the last two year have not gone out side the 10 year range. This is the first pandemic in history where there has not been a large spike in general population mortality rates. Unlike 1957/58 or 1968/69. The last true pandemics. Or even 2008 to 2012 for that matter. With H1N1-09.
Thats the actual science. Not the politically expedient propaganda from the public health bureaucracies. I’m old enough to remember when it was predicted that hundreds of thousands of people would die from Mad Cow Disease and AIDS would kill million of ordinary people in western countries. Never happened. Because it was never true. From the very beginning.
So just the same sort of people telling the same kind of lies.
jmc,
Your problem is that you are using facts, evidence, science, and logic to try to persuade a psychologically weak person that his narrative and feelings are wrong.
It just doesn’t work.
People like Sigivald are unable to process new information that goes against their story in a reasonable, rational, balanced fashion, particularly when that story is bound up in great emotions and hysteria.
To say that such people are sheep is a great insult to sheep who at least know when they are being physically abused by their masters.
Absolutely spot on.
TPTB needed people to die in large numbers to kick start the vax – passports – credit system – digital money – totalitarianism journey.
Its just so utterly evil and cynical
Yup there are plenty of bedwetters.
What has come as a great surprise to most of us is just how fascistic their neurotic demands on the rest of us would be.
This is all a powergrab aiming to put the world under CCP-style social credit tyranny. All the worlds political scum have the same idea at the same time? Bullshit.
Stop whinging about what is a bad winter flu lied to the skies and see our political scum for the traitors and agents of tyranny they now are. That is why we must win. Once under their thumb they have shiteloads of Marxist green misery to put on us all. Time to resist.
The American Heart Association is not a “fringe” organisation engaged in “misinformation” – although Twitter and Facebook (and Google) treat them as if they are. Look up the dangers they have found in the American “vaccines” (for want of a better term). The medications have harmed many people – that is a fact. The medications may have saved more people they have killed (that is indeed possible), but they have killed some people. I repeat – they may have saved more people (far more people) than they have killed, it is still early days (we do not know yet).
As for the British vaccine (Astra Zeneca – which I have had, twice) the House of Commons has debated the harm that is sometimes done by the British vaccine, there is a government fund to compensate people harmed by it, and to compensate relatives when someone is killed (yes KILLED) by one of the vaccines.
Anyone who tells you that the Covid vaccines do not carry risks (including the risk of death) is not telling you the truth. What you must do, is go to a doctor you trust and discuss the matter in your individual case – what is the greater risk to YOU, one of these medications – or the increased risk from Covid if you do not take these “vaccines” (for want of a better word).
It may be, that in your individual case, the balance of argument is for you to take one of these “vaccines” – or it may not. You must discuss the matter with your medical doctor. This is not something that can only be decided in INDIVIDUAL CASES – not by a Collectivist “Public Health” approach. Discuss the matter with your own medical doctor – someone who knowns you and who you trust.
“By the way…”
There has been EARLY TREATMENT for Covid 19 from the start – but establishment medical officials, especially in the United States, have DENIED that.
Now think about that – think about the basic fact that most of the people who died COULD HAVE BEEN SAVED.
The officials who could have saved these people made a choice not to save them – to allow them to die, saying (repeatedly) there was no Early Treatment for Covid 19. In the United States these people did everything they could to SMEAR Early Treatment (to discourage it – they even put regulations in place against it) – in order to increase (increase) the number of people who died of Covid 19.
Please, everyone, stop writing comments (for or against the “vaccines”) till you have understood that most of the people who have died from the virus could have been saved, and that officials (in many countries) made a choice NOT to save them – that these officials did everything they could to smear and discredit effective Early Treatment, even imposing regulations against it.