An academic hoax at Cornell University

On December 17th the Times reported,
Hoaxes sometimes have their uses in reducing certain states of mind to an absurdity. By playing on some common credulity they show how blind it is. One has just happened in America.
The report goes on to say that “the audience were not aware that the lecture was a parody. Indeed, it was such a success that the hoaxers were frightened and would have kept the joke to themselves, if it had not been revealed” and that now “[the hoaxers] are not popular in Ithaca, especially as a large part of the faculty and undergraduates of Cornell University were hoaxed.”
A lecture given to “a packed and brilliant audience” at an elite American educational institution turned out to be a fake? Surely you jest?
Well, I do, but not in the sense that this hoax lecture did not happen, but in the sense that the December 17th of the report was December 17th 1921. The lecture was on the topic of dreams in Freudian psychology and was given by a person who claimed to be a friend and pupil of of Freud. One can see why lines such as “A dreamer does know what he dreams, but he does not know what he knows and therefore believes what he does not know” went down well with the audience.
Alan Sokal and the trio of Peter Boghossian, James A. Lindsay, and Helen Pluckrose are heirs of a well established tradition, but it is a sad sign of the times that the absurd statements they produced to mimic the prevalent academic style of their time were merely ugly, whereas the equivalent in 1921 had something of the beauty of the later paintings of Claude Monet.
It’s hard not to conclude that what undergraduates now learn at University is all pretty much a hoax.
I dated a Cornell grad. She was an undergrad there from ’91 to ’95. There were some very odd things back then so God knows what it’s like now. J is a Jew and she had a first year roomie who was from NYC under a “Let’s get poor black kids into the Ivy League even if they are thick” programme. When she found out J was Jewish she was astonished that she didn’t have horns. This woman got into an allegedly World-Class University whilst believing Jews had horns. When J told her she didn’t have horns her roomie told her they must have removed them surgically before she could remember the procedure. I have a grade A in Biology and I was in a relationship with J for nearly 3 years. She did not, and never had, horns. J got into Cornell on academic merit through a scholarship based on ability in maths.
Nick:
I suspect that nowadays J would not have got into the university in the first place.
The Chinese must be loving this.