A muddle of psychiatrists

Here is a fun little article in The Independent about psychiatrists who think Donald Trump is mentally ill, and it is their professional duty to warn people. They are saying this sort of thing:
I’ve worked with murderers and rapists. I can recognise dangerousness from a mile away. You don’t have to be an expert on dangerousness or spend fifty years studying it like I have in order to know how dangerous this man is.
This sounds like complete nonsense, but it turns out that “clinical evaluation for predictions of future dangerousness, have become integral to the function of the legal system” — so it is qualified nonsense.
I don’t know about psychiatry; one commenter dismisses it as junk science. Most of the other commenters think it is a bit silly to attempt to diagnose a politician from viewing public appearances.
I think experts, especially when direct measurement of the phenomena is impossible, have a tendency to mistake shared opinions for objectivity. Politics amplifies that effect. See also climate science.
The absurdity of this should be obvious to everyone. Trump has been in the public eye for decades. He’s dealt with countless politicians, celebrities, bureaucrats, and often-corrupt unions. He has thousands of ex-employees, and a few ex-wives. So where are all the public freakouts, the angry tell-all books, the dead bodies?
I have a friend who is a psychiatrist in the US who deals with mostly serious criminals who claim to be crazy; one of his jobs is to offer expert advice to the court on whether such folk are indeed crazy, or are just pretending. His view is that a lot of his colleagues are not charlatans but are simply prostitutes, happy to hire themselves out to the defense to say that the accused is crazy. (As I understand it, you still get locked away when you’re found to be crazy, but you’re then in a better position to be released earlier when it is discovered that you’ve “recovered.” And of course you avoid any risk of the death penalty.)
But my friend finds that though that some of them really are crazy, quite a large proportion are just pretending.
Danger of what, exactly? Of being a person I don’t like, who has the temerity to hold opinions different from mine?
What reputable psychiatrist would offer (1) a public diagnosis (2) of someone whom they had never personally examined? Sounds to me like grounds for being expelled from their professional organizations and losing their licenses to practice psychiatry.
I am finding it difficult to imagine a more unprofessional, unethical behavior for a psychiatrist to engage in.
When it comes to “experts” I try to find out how good they are at predicting the future. Keynsians: “experts”. Austrian economists: experts. Climate scientists: “experts”. Medical profession: experts. Public health researchers: “experts” etc.
BTW, IIRC during the Second World War, the US commissioned a bunch of psychologists to have a look at Adolf Hitler. They predicted that he would never enter into peace negotiations and kill himself rather than surrender.
Wasn’t there a post here recently concerning why we no longer believe “experts”?
(As part of my early-days law practice, I did some personal injury representation. Yuck. There are, circulated amongst plaintiff attorneys, lists of various medical experts recommended for lawsuits. This one will always find a permanent back injury. That one will always find PTSD. This other one will always testify that pain is severe and permanent. That one over there will speak for an hour on how various family members will forever be affected by the loss of companionship of the now-crippled victim. You can find an expert to say anything you need said, if you’re willing to pay their fee.)
The American Medical Association is incredibly “progressive”. Their view on this is that the doctor is bringing the profession into the public eye (which is wonderful), and that he is right to warn us all of this danger. He’ll book speaking gigs out of this and receive tons of adulation.
Now, had he opined that Obama was ill . . .
Patrick, you might find this interesting, if you have not read it yet. I am as skeptical of “experts” as the next person, but I wouldn’t throw the baby out with the bath water either.
[…] A muddle of psychiatrists […]
The title of this should have been ‘A derangement of psychiatrists’. 😉
But in truth there is nothing funny about psychiatry being weaponised for political purposes.