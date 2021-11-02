It has been a long and crazy ride, but we are still here snarling, laughing, bloviating and pondering 20 years later.
In these increasingly intolerant times, never have independent sites been more needed than now.
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Twenty years of Samizdata
November 2nd, 2021
In these increasingly intolerant times, never have independent sites been more needed than now.
November 2nd, 2021 |
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Thank you for providing the site Perry.
Congratulations to you guys, and thank you from me. I don’t comment very often, but I’ve been reading along for most of those 20 years, and you’re right about it being more important now than ever.
Congratulations. No small feat.
Twenty years?!
From, the wild west of the Internet, which in our naivete, we thought to be outwith the reach of government – to the ‘Online harms bill’.
Congratulations, and thanks for Samizdata.
🙂
Many Happy Returns!
APL – sadly so.
You would think that, with time off for good behaviour, I’d have been out by now 🤣.
But seriously, thanks to our gracious hosts for two decades of hospitality. I hope to be logging on to the Blue Screen from the verandah of the Shady Acres Retirement Community.
llater,
llamas