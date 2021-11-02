“Capitalism isn’t perfect, but there is no perfect system, and fantasies of a world in which there are no conflicts, no borders, no pollutants, no waste, and no crime are simply that: fantasies. Capitalism has been the best means ever devised of mitigating these problems – betting everything on an unfounded pipe dream is dangerous, illogical and should not be entertained in the 21st century. It may not sound exciting but the change we need will not come from revolution, but controlled, steady and logical improvements to our existing society.”
– Joshua Taggart, writing in response to the latest pollutant to come out of the brain of George Monbiot. (I hadn’t heard from Mr Monbiot lately, but he’s still there, calling for some sort of totalitarian order where growth and material advancement are strictly regulated, by people such as him. He really is quite something.)
And to think Monbiot is actually at the saner end of the Green spectrum, given he approves of nuclear power – and got some abuse for that from fellow travellers.
Yes he is quite something and a short word, four letters, beginning with T and ending with T with a word beginning with F in front of it.
Robert Fisk gave his name to a process of going through a written piece and refuting it line by line. Likewise George Monbiot gave us the epithet Barking Moonbat to describe someone with a lot of crackpot ideas. Not the kind of people that sane people listen to.
Essentially George Monbiot has already won – most Western governments, and most Corporations, are committed to his policy of the control of people from the cradle to the grave. The justifications vary – but the policy objective, control of the population from the cradle to the grave, remains the same. At international conferences (such as those of the utterly despicable “World Economic Forum”) there might as well be a giant sign with “Death to Liberty!” written upon it.
Will it work? Of course not – it will be a disaster. For example, having money lending decided POLITICALLY (by what the call in America “Social and Environmental Governance”, SEG, scores) rather than the lending out of Real Savings of cash-money (gold, silver – whatever commodity money it is) for productive industry, is a disaster. We have “capitalism” without capital – without Real Savings of cash money (indeed the money itself is just credit, book keeping tricks, or government threats – “fiat”, command, “money”).
And the idea that government spending and government regulations (controlling everything) should be unlimited – is also a disaster. This world will not work.
But the decision has been made – we live in the world of George Monbiot, or we soon will. Those of us who will live through it (unlikely to include me) – it will collapse, but the collapse will itself be terrible.
If you oppose Monbiot world – well then you are “against the Queen who has served this land all her life” – and no one wants to oppose the Queen, who is 95 years of age and has indeed served faithfully all her life.
As for Joshua Taggart – he is defending “capitalism”, freedom, as if it had not been dying (being gradually murdered by government, credit bubble bankers, and allied “Woke” corporations) for many years.
“Capitalism”, freedom, is NOT quite dead – but it has been horribly mutilated (over many years) and is clearly bleeding to death.
Contra Hayek, freedom does not just appear without anyone consciously wanting it – and it does not last without people understanding it, wanting it, and being prepared to struggle for it, if-need-be lay down their lives for it.
In the end what matters is ideas (beliefs) and neither the education system (the schools and universities) nor Big Business (the banks and so on) have been controlled by people of sound principles, for a very long time. Indeed they have been controlled by people of terrible principles – for a very long time.
Hence Monibot world.
Still – we do have free will (moral agency), and whilst that remains (in spite of the endless conditioning from the Behaviour Modification teams, “nudge units”, and the rest) there remains some hope.
To paraphrase Churchill, capitalism is the worst economic system that has been tried, except for all the others.
No Mr Stoddard – freedom “capitalism” is a very good economic system – but it has been in horrible decline (slowly being murdered) for many years.
As for Winston Churchill – great mean in many ways, but not on economics. After all, to give just one example (I could give very many), this was the man who set up “Labour Exchanges” in the 1900s in response to the rise in unemployment – but it did not occur to him that the Trade Union Acts of 1875 and 1906 (he voted for the 1906 Act) were the cause of this unemployment.
“We must do X, to deal with this problem – the problem I have just helped create”.
To clear up one possible confusion – the word “capitalism” is sometimes used to describe large scale industry – factories and so on.
For example, England had a, basically, free economy in 1688 (although there were some government taxes and benefits – and there was censorship of publications), but there little large scale industry.
In the Soviet Union in 1935 there was a lot of industry (there had also been a lot of industry in 1914 – the idea that the old Russia did not have lots of factories and so on, is a myth) – but there was no freedom.
The state has been on the rise in the United Kingdom since about 1870 – at what point in the rise of statism does it no longer make sense to talk about a free economy?
For example, for many years I was a security guard.
Let us say I was still young and fit – I could not be a Security Guard today as it now requires a “license” (the Common Law recognises no such “crime” as practicing a trade without a piece of paper called a “license” or “permit” – but then Chief Justice Sir Edward Coke, 1610 the case of Dr Bohham, no longer applies) – and even if I wanted to spend money for this “license” (and had the money to spend) I would have to pass the “training”.
The first section of the training for the license is the Diversity and Inclusion section.
I suspect that “FUCK OFF” is not the answer they want.
Apart from that – we now live a society where the monetary and financial system is “fiat” (i.e. command, order) money, and Credit Bubble (as opposed to Real Savings) banking, and where government spending is about half the economy – the other half dependent on the already mentioned Credit Bubble financial system, and saturated with regulations.
As I have said – freedom is not quite dead, but it makes no sense at all to write as if there is basically a sound system under threat from George Monibot. Policy is already largely his side of the fence.
What we have now is a lot closer to what George Monibot wants than it is to liberty – and it is being moved in his direction, not ours.
“Capitalism is not perfect…”
The very first words imply that problems we have are the fault of “capitalism” – liberty.
That is is NOT the case.
Although, yes, human choices (liberty) are not perfect – I concede that. Although I hold that the use of force and fear (interventionism) makes things worse, rather than better.
Today it was announced that all British banks and financial institutions will have to produce plans on how they will use finance to “decarbonise” the economy – these plans to be checked by the government and activist groups.
No doubt the Credit Bubble banks (which depend on the Bank of England dole) will say how delighted they are with what the Americans call “Social and Environmental Governance” score system (the Chinese call it the Social Credit system).
This is not capitalism, this is Monibot world.
“Capitalism is not perfect, but….”.
WHAT CAPITALISM?
Not much capitalism (liberty) left around here.
And for those fools who look to Mr Putin as a saviour…
There is yet another “Covid” lockdown in Moscow, and Mr Putin is in close alliance with the People’s Republic of China – which had the Social Credit system (Environment and Social Governance score system) before we did.
If you want to know what the international establishment, the governments and corporations that cooperate with the World Economic Forum and the United Nations, and-so-on, have in mind – then Orwell’s image is apt.
Imagine a human face with a boot stamping down upon it – for ever.
That is what they want – that is what all of this is about.
For nit pickers….
Yes it is the Environment and Social Governance (ESG) score system.