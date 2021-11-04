Have you ever changed anyone’s mind?

Libertarians often like to tell their own “conversion story”, perhaps with just a touch of “humble-bragging” about their own open-mindedness. It seems impolite to boast of having changed someone else‘s mind. If the other person is present there is a distinct danger that they will purse their lips and announce they have jolly well changed back. In any case those who are good at changing people’s minds, as the late Brian Micklethwait was, do not think of it as winning a duel but more as clearing up any misconceptions that were stopping the other person from seeing the true situation and changing their own mind.
But naming no names, have you ever done it?
I’d say I never did.
The one attempt this year, was an abject failure with in three weeks.
me: ‘mate, don’t get the vax, given your age and so on, it makes no sense, look at these stats..’
npc friend: ‘ok, yeah, I was thinking of going get it but now you’ve convinced me’
…… a few weeks later.
me: ‘mate have you seen these new stats, it’s insane’
npc friend: ‘I’ve had it up to here with you antivaxxer, my neighbour’s uncle’s brother’s nephew has been sick with covid for last week so we all got vaxxed yesterday’
npc friend: ‘also you’re !!!racist!!! and I don’t associate with racists’
me: ‘ok’
and that’s pretty much how I left it.
shades of yuri bezmenov, most (disillusioned) people can’t even form, let alone hold to opinions even when presented with true facts. true facts mean nothing to them, it’s manipulation that works, and so it shall be, forever.
Twice, I have. One was a liberal (but not insane) woman with an art degree. Sh argued that “Piss Christ” was a valid and valuable bit of Art!. I looked at her and said, “Piss Mohammed. Piss Buddha. Piss Indian. Piss Black” and watched as her face crumbled. “You got me there,” she said, and recanted her stance on Piss Christ.
The other was a very reasonable woman, but quite younger than I. She didn’t think it was fair to judge people upon a certain characteristic. Being a physicist, I embarked on a thought experiment with her. Stripped of details, it was a long list of things she did allow herself to judge. Male or female? Young or old? Neat or scruffy? Did they seem angry, or peaceful? There was more, and she said “yes” to them all. Finally she said, “You’re going to ask me. And after all this, I’d be a hypocrite if I said no.” I smiled and said “yes”.
There are people I treasure. They. Argue. Fair.
I don’t know that I’ve changed minds in the sense of causing a re-examination of values, but I’ve convinced people that their values were not being well served by their present affiliations, and that they were really libertarians and not progressives.
(Mostly rural types whose families “have always been Democrats!” and who have been too busy with life to pay attention to what that party has become. )