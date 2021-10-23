Lin Jinyue, designer of China’s totalitarian social credit system explain how it would have prevented Gilets Jaunes & any other protests.
The unapologetic face of totalitarianism
Lin Jinyue, designer of China’s totalitarian social credit system explain how it would have prevented Gilets Jaunes & any other protests.
October 23rd, 2021 |
6 comments to The unapologetic face of totalitarianism
We can expect the various regimes in the West to implement these ideas as soon as possible. Google, FaceBook, Twitter, et al. have already started the process.
Just a thought on this: when it comes to big organizations they find themselves in this tension. On the one hand their size gives them power, the power that comes from economies of scale and the ability to buy favors For example, lobbyists, or large farms of lawyers for various purposes, including the generation of patents. But on the other hand their size makes them sclerotic, when any decision goes through layers and layers of management then the consequences of decisions are dissipated and lost in individual’s agenda. The cost of communication is proportional at least to the square of the number of people involved. “Office politics” is in fact the mechanism (or at least one of the main ones) that limits the growth of large companies.
So the vast power of large organizations is heavily tempered by the limits of their intrinsic inefficiency. It is why large corporations spin off small organizations like Skunkworks etc, or buy innovation from start ups — because their normal processes are too sclerotic to actually be productive.
However, companies like Google and Amazon have solved that conundrum. How? Massive data science. The people near the top normally are limited in their information processing capacity by the amount of info they can handle — and what they are fed is information from their underlings who spin it to their advantage. With massive data science these people near the top now have access to VAST amounts of information that is largely free of these personal agendas. And so data science dramatically reduces the aforementioned sclerosis.
This is no less true of totalitarian regimes. They have, throughout history, been unbelievably brutal but also breathtakingly inefficient. As they too leverage these tools of massive data science they can reduce their inefficiencies and become even worse.
FWIW, all this talk of AI taking over the world like skynet — I think it is mistaken. However, this, what I have just described, is the huge downside of readily available modern massive data analysis.
How exactly are you defining “growth of large companies”?
In the United States the Social Credit system is to be called the ESG (Environment and Social Governance) system – and it is to operate indirectly.
Banks and financial services companies must judge potential customers on the basis of whether they (the customers – employers) follow certain doctrines (on just about everything) and either lend money or not, and allow financial services, or not – on the basis of the ESG score. Individuals are to be controlled through their employers and via financial transactions.
In this way government will be able to pretend that it still respects the 1st Amendment and other fundamental liberties – whilst destroying them.
As it will be “private companies” that do the dirty work.
But the major corporations are eager to do all this anyway – the banks may say they are being “forced” by the Federal authorities, but the banks are controlled by totalitarians (by the “Woke”) and so are the other corporations.
And a handful of corporations control the economy – partly due to the endless funny money from the Federal Reserve and the Credit Bubble (pet) banks, and partly due to the Covid lockdowns, and the endless regulations.
Contrary to Marxism – concentration of income and wealth into a few hands is not a natural process, Western governments and allied banks and financial services enterprises have had to work very hard to artificially create this state-of-affairs.
The evil (and they are evil) people who control the Biden-Harris Administration and the Corporations who “fortified” the election (Mr Z of Facebook alone spent half a BILLION Dollars manipulating voting and vote counting) hate and despise such things as the Bill of Rights (which they regard as “crime speak”).
They look with envy on the system of People’s Republic of China.
I make no apology for repeating the words of George Orwell again.
If you want to know what the future the international establishment (government and corporate – and there is really no difference, as the officials of both are “educated” in the same places and in the same totalitarian doctrines) want will be like…..
Imagine a human face, with a boot stamping down on it – for ever.
That is what they want, and that is what they are working to create.
What Frasor Orr means by the “office politics of large companies” is what is called “diseconomies of scale” – yes there are diseconomies of scale, not just economies of scale.
This is why in a free market income and wealth are NOT concentrated in a tiny number of hands.
But this is not a free market – this is a system where vast amounts of money are created from NOTHING and are dished out to a circle of corporations and individuals (the Cantillon effect – but on an epic scale).
And it is a system where REGULATIONS strangle small enterprises. The lockdowns (designed to concentrate economic clout in fewer hands) were just the final attack on liberty, destroying so many of what was left of independent enterprises in many American States (and elsewhere).
Or perhaps not the final attack – as the “Green” attack on ordinary people continues, just as the Covid excuse seems to be wearing thin. People may finally be noticing that “a couple of weeks to flatten the curve” has been going on for the best part of TWO YEARS – and even mass vaccination does not seem to “getting us back to normal”, for there must be a “new normal” (i.e. endless controls for ever) not building things back the way they were, but “building back BETTER” (my emphasise) in a “Great Reset” (as Dr Schwab puts it in his latest totalitarian “stakeholder capitalism” Fascist work).
And there will be no protests against the “Green” taxes and regulations – on the contrary there will be massive protests that the taxes and regulations are not-going-far-enough.
It is worth noting that this system of “stakeholder” totalitarianism goes back long before the C02 is causing Global Warming theory – after all Dr Klaus Schwab’s book on “Stakeholder Capitalism” (where he first set out his Corporate State, Fascist, vision) was published in 1971.
Everyone who has been involved with such things as the World Economic Forum over the years has no real excuse for claiming not to know of the totalitarian agenda. The WEF made no secret of the totalitarian agenda – and neither did the United Nations (Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030).
It was out in the open – “you will own nothing, and you will be happy”. You will be conditioned to be happy – remember these people, in so far as they follow philosophy at all, follow the ideas of people such as Thomas Hobbes and David Hume – they reject the whole concept of the human soul, the “I”, and so have no problem with the idea that people should be conditioned, programmed, to be happy.
There was no conspiracy – I repeat, it was out in the open.
Two centuries ago Saint Simon and his followers explained a Collectivist system where big business types would NOT be shot – on the contrary the big business types (especially Credit Bubble bankers creating money-from-NOTHING) would be in charge of the Collectivist system. And all in the name of SCIENCE.
Again – this is not a conspiracy, it has always been out in the open.
It is not the fault of Dr Schwab and his associates if other people said to themselves “they can not be serous – it is just jolly conferences in Switzerland”.
They said what they were going to do, and they did it.
The Social Housing point is important.
If people do not own their own homes and have no Real Savings of cash-money (actual commodity money, such as gold or silver), and do not have their own source of income (are dependent on government money or employment by a handful of vast corporations) then the system, government and allied Corporations (such as the Credit Bubble banks) have them by the throat.
Essentially political or cultural dissent would lead to death by starvation.
In the West (although not in China) the dissenter would be condemned as a racist, sexist, homophobe, transphobe, Islamophobe. Such a person has no rights – all of enlightened “liberal” opinion would agree.
That should cover just about all the bases.