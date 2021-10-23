Is Omarova evil (and stupid) or stupid (and evil)?

In 1989, Boris Yeltsin visited a supermarket in Texas (in the past, such things were reported even in the NYT):
“When I saw those shelves crammed with hundreds, thousands of cans, cartons and goods of every possible sort, for the first time I felt quite frankly sick with despair for the Soviet people.”
Not so Biden’s candidate for comptroller of the currency, Saule Omarova. Biden chose her because she would be “the first woman and person of color” to serve in that role, but that would not be her only ‘first’. In that same year of 1989, she graduated from Moscow State University on the Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship. She thought the Soviet system superior to capitalism then, and thirty years later, she still believes:
“Say what you will about old USSR, there was no gender pay gap there. Market doesn’t always ‘know best’.” (Omarova, 2019, quoted here)
She’s also outright hostile to the idea of supply and demand determining the likes of salaries and product prices, preferring instead to see the federal government — the state — set such values.
I say ‘also’ in the paragraph above, but my question in this post is: does she know how much socialism relies on the second when ‘achieving’ the first?
“The beauty of this system was that an NKVD man could receive twelve times what a doctor did and the doctor didn’t know it. The doctor knew what the NKVD man was paid, which was the same as he was, but he didn’t know what the NKVD man could buy with it.”
You didn’t have to be in the communist secret police to discover how a state that controlled distribution could match equal pay for interrogators and doctors to unequal reward. In Stalin’s day, an earlier defector (Kravchenko, ‘I Chose Freedom’) thought that, as regards the very highest ranks of this system,
not one Russian in a thousand suspected that such abundant shops existed
but he discovered for himself that, although
as department head in the sovnarkom, I did not earn half as much as I used to earn in industry, and I received none of the administrative bonuses that factory administrators awarded themselves,
the amount he was paid meant little, because what mattered was
the shops in which you were permitted to buy.
His new post gave him access to certain additional outlets – outlets which might still have looked shabby if compared to Yetsin’s Texas supermarket, but which would have looked as wonderful to ordinary Russians as that supermarket did to Yeltsin, had they been allowed inside.
By 1989, far more than one Russian in a thousand knew this – and so did some visiting foreigners. A women I met at Oxford had spent months on a course in the Soviet Union about five years earlier than Omarova – an unusual course where the foreigners lived like the Russian students, shopping in the same outlets. She had her Yeltsin moment upon her return: “When I went into Sainsbury’s, I burst into tears.” (her exact words).
IIUC, Omarova would have lived better on a Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship – would have had access to some of the special suppliers most Russian students had to do without -although their stipends were probably much the same in rouble terms. What I wonder is, does she know how much socialism’s on-paper ‘elimination’ of pay-gaps (gender and otherwise) depends on control of distribution, or is her enthusiasm for both simply the effect of swallowing the whole ideological package? Is she as thick as a brick (as we say in Britain), or is she as thick as two short planks (as we also say in Britain)? Is she useful, and idiotic only with the deep absurdity of desiring to be useful to such a cause, or is she a useful idiot of a shallower kind?
Mr Biden did not “choose” anyone – the choice was made by others and he rubber stamped it.
There should not be a “comptroller of the currency” for the same reason that there should not be a “comptroller of bread” or anything else – people should choose what they value (not have it chosen for them by the government). Historically people have chosen gold or silver (or both), in the future they may choose Bitcoin – we shall have to see (it is up to them).
As for a system where the government and “pet” Credit Bubble banks create money-from-nothing and dish it out (at basically zero interest rates) to the politically connected – well yes it does indeed seem Soviet, because it is Soviet. It is Central Planning – wrong even in theory, and squalid and corrupt in practice.
Lending should be about REAL SAVINGS (the actual sacrifice of consumption – so that cash-money may be saved), not creating money-from-nothing and dishing it out to favoured individuals and Corporations.
As for appointing some Marxist on the basis of her being a women and black – well why not, at least it brings the utterly farcical nature of Frankfurt School Marxism out into the open. But the position should not exist even it was not filed by this nonentity – see above.
As for the “good people” I am told still exist in the FBI (and the other alphabet agencies) and the United States military.
Well if you are one of these good people – have a hard look at what you are now serving. You are serving evil – yes evil. There is no point in sugar coating the truth – and this appointment, along with all the others, makes it horribly obvious.
We are still, as far as I know, not allowed to see the pro Marxist Soviet Union thesis of Barack Obama.
But this lady graduated from Moscow and was making pro Marxist (and anti market, anti freedom of choice – supply and demand) statements as recently as 2019 (and anyone who claims that men and women were equal in the Soviet Union is a liar or an idiot – or both).
No one can be so stupid that they can not see what the United States Federal Government now is – and it does not need Moscow to educate its officials in evil, the American universities have been dominated by evil (by Collectivism) for long years now.
It is time to choose – are you for this evil, for the Federal Government, or are you against it?
There is no middle ground or non political position – the ESG (Environment and Social Governance) system that now controls banking and finance, rules out neutrality.