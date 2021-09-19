The carers

I am not usually one for issuing trigger warnings, but this video of an unhappy two year old child is genuinely disturbing:
New York, where two-year-olds are forced to wear masks all day in nursery.
I have a single memory – a three second “video clip” of my brother’s fourth birthday – that I can confidently date as having happened before I was three. Humans do not seem to lay down recoverable memories of most of what happens to them before the age of four or so. Yet a child’s experiences in those early years have a profound effect on their later personality. That little boy will probably never remember that he tried again and again to push away the damp thing that made it hard to breathe but that his carers, with pitiless good cheer, always forced it back on. But he will have learned the lesson of the powerless. You are weak, they are strong. Crying and protesting do not help.
I am told that in Muslim societies where women must go fully veiled it is difficult to get the little girls into their coverings at first. But even they wait until the girls are at least five.
The cries of Yea Mason Yea! are particularly off-putting. In CS Lewis’ words, those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
I don’t know how many people feel like I do, but the powers that be have crossed a line. What happens next I don’t know. Hopefully the Ecksian purge is nigh.
So I hate to be contrarian, but TBH I didn’t find anything disturbing about this video. Anyone who has dealt with two year old kids is completely familiar with this. It is no different than when they don’t want their diaper changed, or don’t want to give up a toy, or don’t want to leave at the end of the day with mom because they are having fun. I see no reason to believe the child is in pain or even discomfort. He is just pissed that they are not getting their way. If one had spent an hour or so in daycare back in the olden days (like 2019) you’d have seen this behavior many times about many petty squabbles.
Don’t get me wrong, it is utterly stupid masking two year old kids. But to the comment: “If you’re OK with this level of child abuse, there is something deeply wrong with you.”, I can only assume that there must be something wrong with me. I see no child abuse. Although I do see incompetent, bureaucratic, maybe even tyrannical nonsense.
While I understand and agree with Ms. Solent’s underlying point, (and applaud her empathy), I have to also agree with Fraser Orr. When my kids were that age, they’d react like that to being fed, being changed, being carried, being put down, being dressed . . .
One of my kids once had to wear a nebulizer mask for a week at about that same age. I seriously considered taping it on him. (And he says he still likes me.)
There are so many ways in which your perspective is flawed, I am not even sure where to begin.
bobby b,
If the video in question had been filmed in 2017 or in 2002 or in 1980, your reaction would be the same?
If not, why not?
This is not a rhetorical question, but a genuine question.
Because you apparently have no fucking idea just how harmless COVID is to children and you evidently have no idea how harmful masks are to children.
I for one wholeheartedly agree with Natalie’s characterization of the video as disturbing. It is disturbing. Very disturbing.
If it had been filmed 20 years ago or 50 years ago it would be equally as disturbing.
SM, I think you misunderstand my point.
No, I don’t think the kid should be masked. It’s stupid and Karenish and maybe even harmful.
But, as a separate point, the kid’s reaction in that video isn’t any different from how kids react to anything they don’t want. This is not a tearjerker vid of some poor little wretch being tortured. This is a normal kid reacting normally to less-than-full pleasure and satisfaction.
I HAVE videos like this, from the 90’s mostly, of my own kids reacting to . . . anything they don’t like. It’s just normal. No, don’t take your diaper off. No, don’t bite your sister. No, don’t poke the dog’s eye. No, put that dog poop DOWN! And then they cry and whine, just like this kid.
I don’t want to be intrusive, but, have you raised any kids?
Fraser Orr, it is true that there are regular occasions when the most loving of parents does things that they know will make their toddler cry, and I’m not just talking about obvious cases like taking your kid for routine vaccinations. You mention that children sometimes “don’t want to leave [daycare] at the end of the day with mom because they are having fun”, but worse happens in the mornings when the mother leaves a crying child in the day nursery, guiltily wondering if the assurances from the staff that the kids soon cheer up once mum/dad is out of sight are actually true. But people have a living to earn, and the kid has to learn to live in society somehow, so they do it.
Most of the causes of tears you mention are momentary. If I knew or saw that something done to my child made them cry and struggle over an extended period, then I would urgently reconsider what I was doing. It might be worthwhile to do it even so. Life and childrearing often involve hard choices. But tragedies have arisen because parents disregarded what later turned out to be signs of serious distress.
I take issue with “I see no reason to believe the child is in pain or even discomfort.” I see a strong reason to believe it: the fact that masks cause me discomfort. I have worn them whenever requested, and continue to do so in venues that request mask-wearing now, and it’s usually OK for the first hour or so but then it begins to feel almost stifling. And I am an adult, buttressed by my rational knowledge that this horrible feeling is not likely to harm me, and buttressed by my power to cut short my shop and leave if it becomes too much to bear.
“Less than full pleasure and satisfaction”? Is that what we are calling the USE OF FORCE to repeatedly place masks over the faces of weaker humans who don’t know what’s good for them?
I think that if someone who weighed eight times more than me repeatedly placed a mask over my face using their superior strength despite my sincere protestations, I might react with considerably more violence than the toddler did in the video.
As Natalie says in her comment “tragedies have arisen because parents disregarded what later turned out to be signs of serious distress.”
And how long does the toddler have to wear the mask on his face for? One hour? three hours? Five hours? All day long until his Mom picks him up?
I know the mask will not hurt me permanently (well, this is debatable) and even still, I can last only about an hour wearing a mask and then I need to take it off and breath normally for a good long while before putting it back on again. And I’m 30 years old!
These toddlers are courageous for the torture – physical and psychological – they have to put up with at the hands of these LibTards.
The psychological torture being inflicted upon this innocent toddler is beyond reprehensible – I experienced distress watching the video and could not watch the whole thing. He does not know when he will be allowed to breath free of this face covering.
Not to mention the psychological harm of not seeing human faces, which is especially damaging to the mental well-being and psyche of children who are being routinely deprived not only of learning non-verbal cues, proper enunciation, and facial expressions, but also being denied the human right to see faces – literally the exact thing we have evolved over millennia to look at to assign identity to other human beings. In every movie about good and evil the bad side is wearing masks. In everything from Star Wars to Scream, the masks are on the side of the bad people.
For kids going to school today, everyone is “bad” – the teachers, the other school children, the older kids, the younger kids, the girls, the boys. Everyone is a stranger.
The extent of this psychological harm is massive and will be studied for centuries into the future.
@Natalie Solent (Essex)
Most of the causes of tears you mention are momentary. If I knew or saw that something done to my child made them cry and struggle over an extended period, then I would urgently reconsider what I was doing
So what I hear you saying Natalie is that your beef is not what is in the video, which is the sort of thing that you see every day in daycare for miscellaneous perfunctory reasons. Rather your concern is what you imagine comes after the video, namely an extended bout of mask wearing. TBH I find that a bit more of a credible claim, but not much. My guess is that the little guy got used to it and focused more on arguing over who gets to play with the truck. That is the way it is with a lot of mask wearing kids. But I could be wrong. I guess some people are more sensitive to masks than others and perhaps young Mason was one of those unfortunate souls. Some of the software I write is used in operating rooms by surgeons, so I know quite a few of them. These guys wear masks pretty much all day long. As your recent experience shows they can do so without any impact on their performance, and their bronchial system isn’t much different than Mason’s.
As I said, I think mandating masks for two year old kids is really stupid, and probably damaging in some ways (for example, I think there was a study recently that indicated that the inability to see facial expressions impacted their language learning skills.) It is merely being done for stupid political reasons, and the big old cult we all seemed to get caught up in. As I have said here before, masks are very much akin to a magic talisman. But the linked video? I didn’t see any abuse or anything terrible. Maybe it implied something bad afterward, but again, “child abuse” as the Twitter person said, seems a bit of an overstatement.
And may I add the the other commenters in the other threads my best wishes for whatever ails you. I hope your medical visit was a success and that you have many healthy happy years of Samizdataing ahead of your.