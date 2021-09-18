California voting – an anecdote

Yesterday, I was chatting to a Californian friend. He described his experience of voting in the recall election.
He was sent a postal ballot – a ballot and an envelope to return it in. He had not asked for it and did not want it but got it anyway. His wife was also sent one and what I say below applies to her as well.
Both envelope and ballot had serial numbers printed on them – and they were sequential: the return envelope’s serial number differed by one from its ballot’s serial number. (His wife’s likewise, so it seemed to be a pattern.) This gave him some concerns.
- As the state had posted the serial-numbered ballot specifically to him, it sure looked like, after the election, the authorities would be able to tell how he’d voted. In a state where expressing a heterodox thought can be career-ending, this was a little worrying. Of course, he could have chosen to trust the Governor’s assurance that the state would never dream of recording the serial-to-address data, let alone exploiting it afterwards (if the Governor had given that specific assurance, but he did not recall whether Newsom had clearly promised that as such).
- As the envelope and ballot serials had this simple sequential relationship, it sure looked like anyone who saw the returned envelope (which had to have his name and address on it), would be able to deduce the serial of his ballot. In a state where the operation of the law can make defying antifa more dangerous to you than to them, this was a little worrying. Of course, he could have chosen to trust the Governor’s assurance that no such person would later be able to get access to the ballots or their scanned data to relate his name and address to his vote (if the Governor had given that specific assurance, but he did not recall whether Newsom had clearly promised that as such).
- As there was no secrecy sleeve, it sure looked like whoever ripped the envelope open to get the ballot during the count would have a hard time not seeing his name, address and vote all at once anyway. In a state where supporting the wrong party can lead to unequal application of the law, this was a little worrying. Of course, he could have chosen to trust the Governor’s assurance that the electoral staff would be unable to record or memorise such information (if the Governor had given that specific assurance, but he did not recall whether Newsom had clearly promised that as such).
After thinking about this, he went to the local polling station on election day to try and get a ballot from them and put it in the ballot box the old-fashioned way. Wisely, he took the postal ballot with him, knowing they should – and in this case probably would – want to see it destroyed. Unwisely, he filled it in beforehand in case they refused to let him vote the old fashioned way (so that, in that case, he could at least put the postal ballot straight into the box, thus cutting some intermediaries out of the insecure loop, without making a second visit). He gave me a vivid word-picture of the crossed-arms, blocking-the-way lady in change of the polling place when he made his request. They did not absolutely refuse, but it was made clear to him that the first thing to happen would be his postal vote being torn open and carefully examined before its destruction. Cursing himself for the ‘forethought’ of filling it in “in case”, he decided that that would destroy the point of the exercise, which was to cast a secret ballot – though he did wonder by then whether, despite his studiously-meek demeanour, the lady felt any more doubt of whom he was voting for than he felt of whom she was voting for. So in the end he used it as the state intended he should.
I report this wholly anecdotal case (just two ballots and one polling station) because I know my friend is describing his own experience accurately and the details surprised me. When the Nazis tried to find out which Germans voted ‘no’ in Hitler’s plebiscites, they put serial numbers on the ballots – but they did so secretly, by using a typewriter without a ribbon to make an invisible impression that could be recovered later, and then had a very hard time arranging for the appropriate invisibly-serial-numbered ballot to be given to the appropriate suspected voter when he or she showed up at the polling place. How they would have loved the simplicity of being able to send openly-serial-numbered ballots by post.
I do not know whether my friend’s experience represents much of California’s voting, but, like him and his wife, I am just a little worried to learn that it represents any of it.
Gov Noisome has ‘won’, by a 60/40 margin. He is going to punish those who challenged his regal, silver spoon Entitledness with a heavy boot. This couple is quite right to be concerned. He is petty, vindictive and without shame.
He also has a 2-1 Dem/Repub advantage. It was a hot and angry bunch of people who got the recall petition signed in large enough numbers, but it’s tough to whip up Dems to oust a Dem governor months later. I would have been very surprised at any other outcome. Elder surprised me, but then he (of course) got assassinated in the final weeks. They pestered him until he answered the abortion question, which is a California third rail.
We are not voting our way out of this. If it wasn’t clear before 2020, it should have been made abundantly clear by the events of 2020. You have to be a thick skulled ignoramus at this point to not be able to perceive what exactly is happening.
UK ballot papers have a serial number printed on the back and when the ballot is issued the person to whom it is issued is recorded in the counterfoil book.
Officially there must be a court order to examine these counterfoils and ballots. However once an election is over and done with, does the chain of custody really protect these counterfoils and ballots adequately? Are they all shipped off to be stored until the statutory waiting period has expired and then securely destroyed by a “trusted partner”, who then has plenty of time to scan and correlate the ballots and the counterfoils?
I understand that the storage facility used to be in Hayes, Middlesex. I’m not sure whether or not it is still there.
Our ballot in the UK is not really secret. It doesn’t surprise that the Californian ballot is similarly traceable.
Our Arizona Audit process has been bolluxed up by these numbered ballots.
One side wants to see all of those ballots, on the theory that only then can they begin to track down which ballots were properly issued and returned and counted, which is the exact purpose of that numbering system, and the other side claims that the secret ballot principle would be violated if auditors trace a specific ballot to a specific voter.
Both are entirely acceptable arguments, pointing out that the system itself is poorly designed.
To those of us who have been reading the detailed election results in Cal since the 1980’s the numbers and voting patterns shown in the official numbers make no sense whatsoever.
https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/
Well the straight up 600K plus fakes votes in LA, SF etc counties are there. As expected. They have been a perennial for the last decade or two. But given that every voter was sent a ballot, unlike 2003, and Newsoms polling numbers were just as bad as Gray Davis in 2003, not just the county results look wrong but the margins look wrong. The turnout could only be that low in a lot of counties if a lot of ballots were made to disappear.
My best guess is that when you subtract the fake votes and added in the ballots that were “lost” Newsom probably just squeaked in. But only by 52/48 at very best. There is a reasonable probability (around 20%) he lost. But you can be sure that in order to get those special interest block votes (a few 100K) Newsom made some very expensive promises which the tax payer will have to foot the bill for.
Gavin Newsom is a rich kid who has ruined California – he is Governor because he his politically connected family (including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi) gave it to him as a present – as they made him Mayor of Sam Francisco (which he helped turn into a dump) before this.
Mr Newsom has destroyed about a third of the small business enterprises in the State. He has messed up water and power supplies. Crime is out of control. And the State is burning because he does not manage the forests.
And he got almost two thirds of the vote?
It is all so crooked it is a corkscrew.
“Our ballot in the UK is not really secret.”
In fairness, with millions of paper ballots, it’s really difficult to match every one to every voter. You have to take the ballot paper, find the serial number, look it up in the register, note down how the person voted, and do that for every paper. The counts are undertaken in public and we can see that this isn’t done there, so you’re essentially talking about an entire “shadow” count. Not impossible, but difficult enough that we can be reasonably confident – no, not certain, but reasonably confident – that it isn’t done routinely. (And there’s good reason to be able to match individual papers to voters, in the case of fraud and “personation”.)
Start counting them electronically though, and all bets are off. Okay, I have the book here, and I want all the votes for serial numbers… er… 2206134 to 2206234… tap tap tap, there they are. Electronic counting of paper ballots was investigated and rejected for England a few years ago, citing security issues.
It has, however, been adopted for Scottish Parliamentary elections. Draw your own conclusions.
Ah. I voted in Colorado for presidential. All vote by mail, serial number, no privacy sleeve.
Look, guys, the reason they’re acting like this is that they think we can never get rid of them. We’re peasants whom they fool under cover of “democracy”.
They don’t understand that if you don’t give people a say…. they take it. This will end in tears. Or really, truly, in blood. rivers of blood. This is not what I wanted, but dear lord, these people are ignorant of history. And think themselves smart because they can parrot platitudes.
BBC News has just finished covering reports of vote rigging in Russia’s election. They seemed less hostile to taking evidence of vote fraud seriously than they were late last year.
It’s a subject on which the BBC has its prejudices.
Sam Duncan wrote:
In the US, it’s often not done that way.
This ZH article contains a link to all the ballot images for Fulton County, GA, 2020 General Election. They don’t appear to have serial numbers.
IIUC, Dominion Machines image all ballots.
The worst electoral system in the Western world, when it comes to privacy, might well be Sweden.
From what i understand* Swedish voters must use a different ballot for every party. Voters can pick up a ballot before entering the cabin, but there are also ballots inside the cabin. But if you don’t pick up a ballot before entering the cabin, doesn’t that show that you are going to vote for the Sweden Democrats?
Plus, it seems that there have been complaints about ballots for the S.D. being unavailable in the cabin at some locations.
* I considered trying to be an observer for Swedish elections, but never got around to do it.
I asked Johan Norberg by email for clarifications, and he told me about the ballots being available inside the cabins; but, as i said, that does not resolve the issue, especially in a country with such conformist attitudes.
If anybody can provide more information, i’d be grateful.