A press release worth sharing

I got this today from the Global Warming Policy Forum, a group that I guess can be best called a global warming sceptics group. It is based in the UK. Here is its press release today. It responds to reports that the UK is dangerously vulnerable to cuts in energy supplies and rocketing prices. Winter this year could be interesting. If the UK has power cuts and serious hits to supplies this year and into next, will the government double down on trying to produce energy from wind and happy thoughts, or realise that a mix of nuclear, some fossil fuels and limited renewables are the way to go? Can any major Western political leader withstand the likely wailing from the establishment media and call bullshit on Net Zero and the anti-carbon cult? Can you imagine any such figure advocating that people read Alex Epstein or Michael Schellenberger, for instance? It is worth noting that the last time the UK had power cuts, during the early 70s, we had a Tory government as led by Edward Heath (who took the UK into the EEC). Then, the coal industry was locked in a brutal industrial dispute with the unions. The three-day week, blackouts and all the rest were big reasons for why Heath was kicked out and eventually replaced by Margaret Thatcher. A basic requirement of a government is to keep the lights on, or at least not stop people from keeping them on. Boris Johnson doesn’t want to be the next Heath, does he?
Here is the GWPF press release:
The GWPF has consistently warned that Britain’s unilateral climate policies under both Labour and Conservative administrations were creating an insecure and expensive energy sector that would ultimately fail due to consumer costs and collapsing security of supply.
These warnings are now fully vindicated. Over-reliance on renewables and interconnectors and a failure to maintain a diverse portfolio of energy supply and electricity generation has resulted in a fragile, weather-dependent British system that is critically vulnerable to pan-European low wind conditions, interconnector failure, and high regional gas prices.
Income support subsidies to renewable energy investors currently total about £10 billion a year, and are still rising, while grid management costs have increased six-fold (to just under £2 billion a year) since the early 2000s when renewables were first introduced in significant quantities.
In spite of this large and growing cost burden, renewables do not protect the consumer effectively against fluctuations in gas prices, since wind and solar are both critically reliant on gas to guarantee security of supply. The UK’s apparent diversity of supply is an illusion. The current energy cost and supply crisis is the result of decades of ill-considered climate policy which has prioritised costly emissions reductions technologies while neglecting the consumer interest, security of supply and macro-economic impact.
The severity of the current crisis merits emergency measures, not only to protect consumers and the economy, but also to avoid the crisis from turning into social disaster as winter approaches.
The GWPF is calling on the Government to:
1. Suspend all green levies on energy bills, funding subsidies temporarily out of taxation, but acting firmly to cancel these subsidies in the near term.
2. Cancel constraint payments, and compel wind and solar generators to pay for their own balancing costs, thus incentivising them to self-dispatch only when economic.
3. Remove all fiscal and other disincentives to oil and gas exploration, including shale gas, to increase domestic production levels.
4. Suspend carbon taxation on coal and gas generation in order to provide consumer relief and ensure security of supply.
5. Re-open recently closed gas storage facilities and support new storage projects.
6. Suspend all further policy initiatives directed towards the Net Zero target, including the Carbon Budgets, the heat pump targets, and the overly ambitious timetable for the ban on petrol and diesel engines, until the UK energy sector has been stabilised.
7. Facilitate the acceleration of building and deploying Small Modular Reactors for both electricity and heat.
“…on trying to produce energy from wind and happy thoughts”
That phrase made me happy 🙂
On a more serious note, the GWPF are right, of course. The current crisis was predictable and predicted. We’ll have to see if the consequences of folly show up enough in Boris Johnson’s polling figures to get him to change course. As I’m sure you are aware the latest Mrs Johnson, the former Ms Carrie Symonds, is a keen environmentalist.
Boris has become a pathetic creature.
Perhaps it’s just me, but I end up dismayed because it appears they have conceded the fight that CAGW is a fraud, and moved on to “we’re not fighting climate change in the correct way.”
I understand that one organization can’t fight all battles, and that taking a position about CAGW might lose them credibility amongst part of their audience, but this strikes me as a rather huge surrender. If the CAGW narrative isn’t shut down, then arguing about the details of how we “deal” with it is going to be much like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
(P.S. I’m assuming that this is indeed a “skeptic” group. If they actually are not skeptics, then I understand their positions.)
Three cheers for the GWPF!!!
I remember them, but – as I was telling a friend today – this time it will be VERY different. 50 years ago the world wasn’t run by computers, so power cuts were inconvenient but when it was restored life quickly resumed as normal. I can still recall a picture in the local paper (taken in Woolworths), during a power cut – the customers were being served BY CANDLELIGHT! There weren’t any “Tap & Go” or Smartphone App payments then, or computer linked stock control of every purchase, just good old fashioned totting up on manual cash registers with notes & coins for payment…
Crikey.
I have uncovered an Al Qaeda plot to disrupt the economy, and destroy life, in the UK. They plan to sit back and watch from Afghanistan, laughing as it all falls apart.