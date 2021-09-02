We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
«  
  »

Brian’s Friday – Zoom

· Administrative · Antics & Parties

The Life of Brian: A Reception to Celebrate the Life of Brian Micklethwait event at the Institute of Economic Affairs tomorrow will be available on Zoom for anyone who cannot attend. Link here.

September 2nd, 2021 |

3 comments to Brian’s Friday – Zoom

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    September 2, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    Wonderful! As I have said on Brian’s own blog, I am desperately sorry that I have had to cancel (I have to self-isolate before an operation), but my husband will be there. Great idea to put it on Zoom so that I and others can attend electronically at least. Prof. Kamall said when the event was announced that we should “Consider it a special edition of Brian’s Fridays, with Brian being the topic rather than the host” – and the topic is an interesting one.

  • Natalie Solent
    September 3, 2021 at 6:48 pm

    “You just mention something with Brian and before you know it you’re deep into an intellectual discussion” – I loved that quote from one of Brian’s oldest friends.

    As I said above, I couldn’t be there in person but I’m really enjoying participating virtually.

  • Bell Curve
    September 3, 2021 at 7:41 pm

    That was very interesting, great event. And Perry looks & sounds exactly as I imagined

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

«  
  »