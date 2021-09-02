The Life of Brian: A Reception to Celebrate the Life of Brian Micklethwait event at the Institute of Economic Affairs tomorrow will be available on Zoom for anyone who cannot attend. Link here.
« “The app will contact people at random asking them to provide proof of their location within 15 minutes”
Brian’s Friday – Zoom
September 2nd, 2021
3 comments to Brian’s Friday – Zoom
Wonderful! As I have said on Brian’s own blog, I am desperately sorry that I have had to cancel (I have to self-isolate before an operation), but my husband will be there. Great idea to put it on Zoom so that I and others can attend electronically at least. Prof. Kamall said when the event was announced that we should “Consider it a special edition of Brian’s Fridays, with Brian being the topic rather than the host” – and the topic is an interesting one.
“You just mention something with Brian and before you know it you’re deep into an intellectual discussion” – I loved that quote from one of Brian’s oldest friends.
As I said above, I couldn’t be there in person but I’m really enjoying participating virtually.
That was very interesting, great event. And Perry looks & sounds exactly as I imagined