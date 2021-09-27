|
Samizdata unintended ironic quote of the day
“China is serious about building a cleaner, fairer, and sustainable society.”
As you know, I get press releases, and this one, from the Swiss private bank and investment manager, Vontobel, was too good not to let go without sharing.
Further comment from me is superfluous. Reading that comment, considering how the CCP operates and what it does, has left me dumbstruck.
|
LOL 🤪
But China is serious ‘about’ building a cleaner, fairer, and sustainable society. China is serious about not wishing to do anything that remotely resembles these things, while pretending to do them.
I work for a largish asset manager. Our obsession with all things ESG or ‘sustainable’ while kowtowing to anything which might offend the CCP – including eliminating references to Hong Kong as an independent entity from marketing material – is pretty nauseating.
Natalie, do you think that this might be the precedent?
As defined by the needs of Chairman Xi and the CCP. CCP needs 100 more coal fired electric plants, they build 100 more coal plants. China’s current CO2 footprint exceeds that of the US and Europe combined.
Alan Peakall (September 27, 2021 at 6:03 pm), exactly half-way through the 1800s, the Royal Navy waged an undeclared war on Brazil, the last western-hemisphere holdout against declaring the slave trade illegal, until their inability to stop raids and cutting-out expeditions right into their harbours forced the embarrassed Brazilians to make the trade illegal. The ‘just for the English to see’ Brazilian anti-slave-ship patrols must have been either part of the treaty (so circa 1851 and after) or else a last ditch attempt by the Brazilians to persuade the angry Royal Navy that they didn’t need to bother (so circa 1849). Whatever the British foreign office negotiators thought was going to happen, the Royal Navy was very well aware the Brazilians would not enforce the treaty. Its sole purpose was to make it legit in international law for the RN to do what it had starting doing anyway not long before. I am unsurprised that, as the article notes, the Brazilians still have the expression but have preferred to forget its embarrassing origins.
The last comment below the article you linked spoke of other national-slur sayings, including ‘welshing’ meaning ‘reneging on a debt’. Not many in the UK know that this saying arose in mediaeval times when an English debtor could flee to those parts of the principality still under Welsh law, where his creditors could not sue him – i.e. it was corrupt Englishmen who ‘welshed’ on their debts.
Perhaps Xi has some angry slur for such Hong-Kongers as manage to ‘British’ – to escape with at least some of their wealth and their free-speech habits from the reach of his predatory regime.
China is having a real energy crisis, having de facto banned Australian coal imports because the Aussies had the temerity to ask for an international investigation into the origins of COVID. Beijing is literally ordering companies to curb production or shut down completely because otherwise rationing. See, for example, here (behind paywall, but you can still view if you clear your site data and refresh).
Also, I kind of liked this bit from a Reuters story: “But China’s energy crisis is partially of its own making as President Xi Jinping tries to ensure blue skies at the Winter Olympics in Beijing next February and show the international community he’s serious about de-carbonizing the economy.”
If they can pass their energy problems off as “being green”, that’s just smart PR.
THIS Chine?
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/damn-you-hell-you-will-not-destroy-america-here-spartacus-covid-letter-thats-gone-viral
“China is serious about building a cleaner, fairer, and sustainable society.”
Yes, of course they are and I am chartreuse and my name is Whoa-ohblackbettybambalamchristmastittywahoink*
*That statement is as truthful and makes as much sense as the quote at the top of your article…
What has been preventing China from building fission plants? Western Greens have caterwauled to the point where we’re so tied in knots we’ll never be able to build another ourselves, but they’re *dirt simple devices*. Pile enough material together, and the reaction goes, hence “fission pile”. Doing so safely is not voodoo – just don’t let party hacks design the safety systems.
It’d be a hell of a lot less work than mining and transporting millions of tons of coal. China controls mining throughout Africa, so they’re not out sources of uranium. They have technically skilled people trained in western universities.
Not that I want to see these maniacs be more of a nuclear power than they are, but what internal holdup prevents them from switching largely to nuclear? They might be able to breathe their air after all the soot falls out.