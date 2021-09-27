|
Matt Ridley on UK’s centrally planned economy
September 27th, 2021 |
Setting up a centrally planned . . . anything . . . is much like programming your self-driving car to do well on perfectly straight roads.
There are no perfectly straight roads. And so you quickly crash.
And then the planners come out and set your wheel to go down the next perfectly straight stretch of road, which of course curves in 100 feet and you crash.
Bit of a brittle approach.
You can’t even plan your own pantry’s economy.
http://staghounds.blogspot.com/2005/08/proof-that-marxism-can-never-work.html
The man in the video seems to be saying it was just planned wrong.
Do you really think that these critiques of their failed economic theories matter to the ChiComms? or the Western elite/progs?
Power.
That’s all that matters. And there is only one ultimate way to assert power: violence. We had (had!) a pact with government that through the vote we would temper the need for violence. But they have taken away our vote…a long time ago as it turns out but only in 2020 did we see just how fully.
Prove me wrong, oh you sages of the Samizdata-verse! Seriously, please, prove me wrong: in what polity can we still trust the counting of the vote after a relatively un-fettered discussion of the issues in fora likely to reach a majority of the ill-educated voters?