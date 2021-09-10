|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
“When Boris Yeltsin visited a Houston supermarket in 1989, the sheer choice of goods and services on offer compared to stores in Soviet Russia shocked him. `Even the Politburo doesn’t have this choice. Not even Mr. Gorbachev,’ he said. Faced with this new, striking reality of American living standards, he began to recognise the massive costs of the communist economic system on the Russian people. Before seeing it with his own eyes, though, Yeltsin was none the wiser. To echo the movie The Matrix again, his supermarket visit was a ‘red pill’ moment – it allowed him to escape the constructed reality of Soviet communism and experience a real, alternative world.”
– Ryan Bourne.
We used to always take defectors to supermarkets in Black neighborhoods about mid day. Having been taught that Black folks were starving slaves, it killed several birds with one stone.
They uniformly thought it was all fake, that the cars and people and goods were some Hollywood set.
Because there was no place they had ever seen with so many cars, so much traffic, such beautiful food, and so many idle people. It was like seeing the distant future they had always been promised their children would have.
Yeltsin sounds like me going from Minnesota, with its paranoid citizenry and re-growing lockdown, to other states further west. I can go in bars! I can go in restaurants! I can walk around in crowds! I can inhale fresh air! In Minnesota, not even the Governor can do these things!
Staghounds, there is a story about Ayn Rand, who was able to re-connect with her Russian sister (who had managed to survive in the Soviet Union and live during the War), and who came to visit Miss Rand in the early 70s. The visit was not a success: the sister could not figure out the sheer scale and variety of things to buy and found it bewildering, even sinister.
I remember some academic about a decade ago wrote a book about how we suffer from “too many” choices and would be better off if life was made much simpler (people holding such views tend, in my experience, to be well off).
Bernie Sanders told us we didn’t need nearly so many choices of deodorant while he was campaigning to be US Prez two years ago. He was making this same point – “too much wasted effort and resources for the sake of private gain.”
I had already completed my journey from half witted lefty student to willing tool of the capitalist oppression by the time I first visited the Eastern bloc in the mid eighties. Nevertheless I was still able to ingest a second red pill going from West to East. I was prepared to see OPPRESSION writ large – tanks, border guards etc and I knew all about the Gulag and the Ukraine starvation.
I wasn’t prepared for how grey, dirty, dull and sordid everything was. A bit like the 1984 movie with John Hurt – never mind the boot stamping on a human face forever, what about the peeling wallpaper and general run down seediness ?
That line from A Man For All Seasons captured it nicely “Why Richard, it profits a man nothing to give his soul for the whole world – but for Wales !”
I can imagine weird lunatics being willing to sacrifice millions for a commie utopia – but the Eastern Bloc was more like giving your soul for an unflushed toilet in Port Talbot. Never mind “where’s the omelette”, where’s the stale spam sandwich with mould on ?
When Kravchenko arrived in Vancouver eight decades ago and saw the shops there, he thought:
The same effect could strike westerners who spent any time in the Soviet Union. A woman I knew at Oxford had spent many weeks there as part of an exchange student course and so – unusually – was on a representative Russian standard of access to shops, etc., not a special ‘intourist’ deal. She told me that when she first went into a supermarket after returning to the UK,
The OP quote is from an article about social care (how government involvement limits our ideas of what a true private market supply of social care could even look like). It also notes that:
The poverty trap also impacts that sector. I know a care provider with many workers who offer 16 hours a week, not because that is all the time they can spare, not because that is all they want to earn, but because that is a local maximum point at which earnings growth stops beating tax and loss of benefits effect.
I don’t need all those choices. I only need the one choice that’s right for me. It’s all those other people who need those other choices, because those other people are Not Me.
And that’s the central failing of collectivism. Collectivists don’t – can’t – allow for other people to be Not Them.
I remember reading a comment that “All of the African students who went on scholarship to universities in the anglosphere went back to Africa as Marxists while all of the students who went to Patrice Lumumba University in Moscow went back as capitalists,(except for the one in a hundred who the KGB groomed to be their mole in the underground: he went back as a ‘Communist leader’. He wasn’t an actual Marxist, but he knew he could become the ‘Leader’ by pretending to be one).
I’ve never understood why Colgate market so many different brands of toothpaste.
@bobby b
Bernie Sanders told us we didn’t need nearly so many choices of deodorant while he was campaigning to be US Prez two years ago.
Is it petty of me to say that Bernie Sanders always struck me as the sort of person who didn’t wear deodorant unless someone reminded him. I thought that is why he flaps his arms so much, to get some circulation in the pits.
I mean, OMG, next we will have people telling us we can’t have pineapple on our pizza.
I understand, though, that he makes up for those failings with a thoroughly grating and unpleasant personality. It doesn’t matter that you smell if no one wants to be near you anyway. 🙂
I have to laugh, albeit bitterly; When I was still living in Poland under the whip and a boot of a commune fascist regime we used to have one (or occasionally two)sorts of bread and bread rolls as well. If I wanted something better I’d have to stand in a long queue from 5.00am at one of two or three small private bakeries.
One day (it was in 1976 or 1977, if I remember well) the local cooperative in my city of Zielona Gora (Green Mount) in the Western Poland, build and opened a lovely, big market called “Chlebus” for a little, lovely bread.
Suddenly, we could see and buy, perhaps, twelve or more sorts of bread, bread rolls, cakes, pies and other stuff.
It has become such a sensation that people were flocking from the entire city and surrounds to admire and enjoy the incredible range and quality of goods offered in this shop.
Six or seven months later the entire shop was burnt as mysteriously as thoroughly down never to be opened again and we returned to the original staple of one/two sorts of bread and bread rolls.
Needless to say that those were our commies who have ordered the shop to be destroyed as there was no better proof of the efficiency of even a quasi market economy and a barbaric failure of the commie controlled and “managed” one.
Regards from (he, he, he…) – Bogdan
One thing I noticed about Yeltsin’s observation was the relationship of profit to choice. Profit offers choices, and expanding circles of growth. The effects of profit generate rising standards of living, albeit contrary to the goals of those dedicated to equity. Profit makes life above sustenance levels possible. Profit is based on co-operation, where one or more people produce what others are willing to purchase, all based on the idea that production is generated by profit.
The simple supermarket is a testimony to the rule of Law, profit and and an independent mind.
How typical of an aparatchik. Yeltsin compares to that which the pinacle of Soviet society had access to. Not a glimmer of a thought for the ordinary ‘Comrade’.
I never understood that complaint about having too much choice. Surely the solution is to close your eyes and grab something at random. That will effectively recreate the effect of only having whatever it was that you grabbed to choose from.
Wasn’t it the Toyota boss who observed US supermarkets and then invented the Kanban system for his car factories?
“…he began to recognise the massive costs of the communist economic system on the Russian people.”
I had a friend whose cousins from East Germany got a chance to visit the US. He took them into a supermarket – they asked “Who do you have to be to shop here?”
I also read of a Cuban girl who got permission to go to university in Italy. (Her father was in the Party.) It was at a university for foreigners in Bologna. One day, a Moroccan student invited some friends (including her) for brunch, and served truffle omelettes. She was delighted with her omelette, but didn’t seem to notice the truffles, which annoyed the host. She explained that she had left Cuba because she really liked eggs, and didn’t want to sleep with French truck drivers to have them more than once a month. I.e. one had to have dollars or euros, obtainable only by prostitution with tourists.
Then there was Col. Oleg Penkovsky, who was a supremely well-connected Soviet insider. He defected in place, becoming a US/British spy. It was after noticing how those who got to visit the West were always expected to bring back things like batteries, which the allegedly superior Soviet economy couldn’t provide, even to the elite.
Some Western leftists saw through the Soviet facade when they got up close. E.g. Emma Goldman. Also ACLU co-founder Roger Baldwin, who came back from the USSR and purged all the Communists from the ACLU.
But some never got the clue. I saw a cartoon in The Nation a long time ago, which mocked conservative complaints about the various evils of Soviet Communism by equating them to American conditions. For instance, “special stores for the rich” – just like Neiman-Marcus. (I don’t think I need to explain how stupid that is.)
Or Bernie, who honeymooned there – with his eyes closed, apparently.
I remember that, too. I never got to read the book, though.
There is such a thing as decision fatigue.
Like all concepts in psychology, the experimental evidence has been questioned.
However, given my life experience, i am strongly inclined to think that there is such a thing as decision fatigue. The only thing that could convince me that i am wrong, is an alternative explanation for people’s (including myself) reluctance to make hard choices.
It should be clear, however, that the above is in no way a reason to restrict choice.
Decision fatigue is just one of the prices that we have to pay to remain free.
What puzzles me is why most tourism to Cuba consisted of French truck drivers.
@Snorri Godhi
an alternative explanation for people’s (including myself) reluctance to make hard choices.
I don’t think that reluctance to make hard choices is hard to explain — fear of the consequences of making the wrong choice, fear of not recognizing an unknown risk. That is a rational behavior. However, I think decision fatigue is more manifest in reluctance to make simple, inconsequential choices — what is for lunch, what socks to wear, which movie to watch. As a personal testimony (since, as you know, data is the plural of anecdote) I actively reduce my choices in these simple areas, I have a predetermined plan what to wear, I pretty much eat the same thing every day, if my car has a problem I go to the same mechanic and do exactly what he recommends etc. And in my experience it does leave extra energy to make more complex choices.