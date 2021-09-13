I wrote to my MP, and she wrote back

A few days ago I did something I am not used to doing, which is I wrote to my MP, who is Nickie Aiken (she is MP for Cities of London and Westminster). I have met her several times; personally, I like her and she has been helpful on several local issues. I wrote about the rise in National Insurance Contributions, taking the UK total tax burden to levels not seen in 70 years.
My letter suggested that there was no point putting new money into the NHS, a state monopoly, without reforms, and that NI ought to be blended with income tax, given that “insurance” is a misnomer and that this would give people a clearer idea of how much the State takes. I commended efforts by former Cabinet Minister Peter Lilley to her on how to use private insurance and other methods to increase availability of residential care and doing so in a way that was fair. My letter avoided the usual libertarian fire-eating exercises we can get into. I was polite and constructive. I think others who want to contact MPs should adopt the same approach, if only to make them aware of how we think. These things do add up. MPs can count, particularly those in marginal seats.
She replied. I don’t know if her reply – which was quite lengthy – was one that she has sent to other constituents and some sort of pro forma thing. If she wrote it to me personally then that speaks most well of her to take the time to do so. I think it is okay for me to republish it here because this letter was sent by a supporter of a government and defending what is now official, public policy. Remember, this is a “moderate”, fairly middle-of-the-road MP, and I think pretty typical of most of her party.
Here goes:
During the summer recess, I spent a week looking after my father who is living with advanced Alzheimer’s while my mother had a respite holiday. I experienced what millions of people up and down the country live with day in day out, month after month caring for their loved ones in similar circumstances and I pay tribute to every single one of them. Equally I am in awe of our care professionals working in care homes and those who provide care services in people’s homes. I believe the covid-19 pandemic has shone a light on the outstanding service they all provide for which I am grateful.
It is this recent experience as well as having been a Council Leader where 40% of the local authority’s budget was spent on adult social services, has led me to accept that if we are to reform social care and ensure that all those in need receive the dignified care they all deserve then extra funding is required. I believe that such a levy as proposed would have been necessary even before the pandemic. However, now with the nation’s finances in the position they currently are, with the Government having spent over £400bn keeping the economy and businesses afloat, raising further revenue is now a must.
I therefore accepted the arguments both the Prime Minister and the Health & Social Care Secretary have made in their reasons why they are proposing the new levy. During the Prime Minister’s statement in the Commons this week I sought assurances that, through the health and social care levy, money raised will go to fund local authorities who are on the front line of providing social care. I am firmly of the view that not all the money raised should go to the NHS but to councils too. As I understand the situation, in total £36 billion will be invested in the health and care system over the next three years to ensure it has the long term resource it needs.
Having looked at the proposals I note that the 1.25% proposed levy means someone working full time on National Living Wage earning £16,216 would pay around £1.50 per week. With such investments patients will benefit from the biggest catch-up programme in the NHS’s history, so people no longer face excessive waits for treatment. This will provide an extra 9 million checks, scans, and operations; and increase NHS capacity to 110 per cent of its pre-pandemic levels by 2023-24.
I appreciate that some people highlighted that the young will be burdened more than the older generations when it comes to the levy and that this is a tax on low paid workers. I note that the highest-earning 14 per cent in the country will pay over half the levy, and the Government has also announced an equivalent increase in dividend tax rates and the suspension of the pension triple lock which would have seen an 8.8% increase in the state pension next year which I agree would be unfair at this time. Instead it will rise by 2.5% or inflation
As a Conservative I believe in a low tax economy. I also believe in financial responsibility and following the pandemic I do feel that we are not in the same position as a country that we were pre-pandemic thus it is right to raise funds in order to support the NHS deal with the immense backlog of waiting lists and also take the necessary and fair steps necessary to give our health and care services the backing and funding they need in order to recover from the effects of the pandemic and ensure the health and wellbeing of residents here in the Two Cities.
Draw your own conclusions on where politics is headed in this country.
This is Boris Johnson’s red shift – a move to socialism so rapid that astronomers and astrophysicists would be astounded.
When the Welfare State began after WW II it seemed understood that everyone would pay in and everyone could take out if the need arose.
Now it seems that understanding is broken. Many who pay in will be expected to pay personally rather than take out any part of what they have paid in.
In the US we have Social Security, which is a 6.2% employee and a 6.2% employer tax on the first $142K of gross income. After that it’s zero. You take the money out based on “contribution points” with a maximum payout of $3,148/month ($37.7K) at age 66.
I’ve never expected to see a dime of that, though I qualified for full retirement points at age 40.
Our politicians have “saved” it several times, but since the income to the federal government has always been used in “current accounting expenses” it’s not like the Social Security administration has gods own mutual fund somewhere.
-XC
The last paragraph sounds good, but St Augustine (of Hippo) would have said much the same. ‘Please God, make me continent – but not just yet’. As a Christian, I believe in the resurrection of the dead in the same way that she believes in a low tax economy. They are events that neither of us is in any hurry to witness.
That last paragraph is doing a lot of heavy lifting for anybody right or centre economically.
It’s interesting that she defends it by pointing out that the poor won’t pay it – again and again this argument is used. Which sets in the mind of the bulk of the electorate that other people pay tax, not them. A dangerous culture to engender, as outright robbery naturally follows, rather than paying tax as a sort of civic duty in the “we all pay for collective goods together” sense.
I vote Conservative but I don’t think that they should necessarily be a low tax party.
They should find out what people want from the government and tax them accordingly.
People want to have a dignified old age if they have to go into a home.
And most people can’t have that if we don’t have enough tax income to pay for a good care service.
Our current social care system is a national disgrace – very poor pay and terrible terms and conditions for staff which ensure a high staff turnover, constant high vacancy levels and a poor, penny pinching level of service.
Conservative values mean paying for what you want, not expecting someone else to do so. Tax rises mean we do pay for what we want.
As usual “pete” is being what is called a “Troll” – I would advice people not to “feed” him.
My own Member of Parliament, Philip Hollobone, voted for the increase in NHS and Social Care government spending – but OPPOSED HS2 and the extensions to the “lockdown”.
Obviously it is not consistent to oppose higher taxes and support all the extra government spending. The government admits to spending more than 400 Billion Pounds on the covid lockdowns and associated costs.
This did not “save lives” – indeed all the nations that did not lockdown have a lower (not a higher) covid death rate than we do.
What would have saved lives is the Early Treatment of Covid 19 – but Early Treatment was systematically smeared, on an international basis.
People were told to stay at home (WITHOUT treatment) till they were very ill – and then were taken to hospital.
Vast numbers of people died because of this international policy, it has been the worse scandal in the Western World in modern times.
As for the general policy of tax-and-spend (and the rise in government spending started well before Covid 19) – it is not just a British policy, it is hitting many Western countries. It will end in disaster – but there is no way to stop it now.
I have never met Mr Alexander “Boris” Johnson – all I have to go about him are his deeds (what he has done) and the various, sometimes contradictory, rumours that people tell me about him.
Take the rumours with a pinch of salt (indeed a salt mine) but here they are anyway…
The rumour is that Prime Minister Johnson knew the Covid “lockdowns” would not “save lives” and would cripple the economy with government spending (which will cost a lot of human lives) – but was forced into the lockdowns by international and domestic pressure – including personal betrayal by his “friend” Mr Dominic Cummings – who seems to value the interests of Mr “Bill” Gates and the rest of the international elite above any loyalty to this country.
The other rumour is that Prime Minister Johnson knows that HS2 is an absurd project which will cost vast sums of money without producing any real gains – but is powerless to stop it.
If (if) true – these rumours say a lot of very bad things about the state of British democracy, the inability of the elected government to control POLICY. How policy is imposed on the elected government – not decided by the elected government.
J.P. – Peter Lilley was a good minister in as much as the system let him be a good minister.
Peter Lilley was often “lumped in” (in the public mind) with Michael Portello – but they were very different.