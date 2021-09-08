“They’re not coming. You’re on your own.”

Even people who habitually decry the uselessness of the State often have a soft spot for the emergency services. When catastrophe strikes, they say, enlightened self interest will not make men run forward into danger. For that you need an ethos of service. For that you need a flag, a uniform, a loyalty, a government.
“Manchester Arena bombing: New rules delay paramedics at terror attacks”, the Times reports.
The only paramedic to reach the scene of the Manchester Arena bombing in the first 40 minutes after the attack would not have been allowed to attend under new rules.
The inquiry into the attack at an Ariane Grande concert was told that paramedics are unlikely to be at the scene of a terrorist attack for at least half an hour as a result of rules that require detailed risk assessments to be made first.
Patrick Ennis “self-deployed” to the arena within ten minutes when he heard there had been an explosion.
You can judge how that turned out by the fact that the original Times headline was “Manchester bomb paramedics ‘banned from helping’ for 40 minutes”.
However, neither he nor two colleagues who eventually joined him in the City Room foyer treated patients immediately. Ennis has previously said to do so “would have been to the detriment of the overall management of the greater number of casualties”.
Sir John Saunders, the chairman of the inquiry, which began in September last year at Manchester magistrates’ court, said: “I have been told for the first half an hour after an incident, you can’t expect the staff to be there, paramedics are unlikely to be there.”
Here’s a vote winner for Boris: we start a specialised public service staffed by people specially trained and ready to be there – even without a risk assessment. You know, like the Ambulance service used to be.
Although most of the responses to the Times story were hostile to the North West Ambulance Service, some did point out that terrorists have been known to set a second bomb timed to kill early responders to the first. The IRA were particularly fond of that trick. It is a fair point. But that risk must be balanced against the certainty that at the Manchester Arena people were dying for lack of help. And, I have to ask, if the Ambulance Service only goes in when it is safe, why have a service at all? Privatise it.
The following particularly riled the Times commenters:
Gerard Blezard, director of operations at NWAS, became the most senior officer to give evidence to the inquiry.
Sophie Cartwright QC, for the inquiry, asked Blezard why there should not be any “self-deployment”.
“Several reasons, you need to have business continuity. Who does the day-to-day business the next day, how do we know who is at the scene?” he said.
A new system called Cascade means that paramedics can contact a central number and their details are then passed to the tactical commander. It has been tested several times, but “not in a live environment”, Blezard said.
Guy Gozem QC, for the victims’ families, asked: “A lot of those who self-deployed actually performed a valuable service, didn’t they? Had it not been for their self-deployment, there would have been an even greater wait for assistance?” Blezard agreed but said the new system meant paramedics were deployed in a “controlled way”.
Emphasis added. Business continuity? Private sector organisations sometimes are saved from the osteomalacia that is characteristic of our time by the prospect of bankruptcy. Government bodies are not so fortunate. But never let it be said that the North West Ambulance Service learned nothing from the private sector. They were bang up to date with their buzzwords.
On the Times website, one of the most highly recommended comments was by William Croom-Johnson who said,
Death certificate: “Cause of death: business continuity”
But the most recommended comment of all came from “Mr N D”. It said,
Prior to London Bridge and Manchester Arena some people in this country may have lived under the entirely false impression that the emergency services would come to help them if they were ever caught up in any kind of serious incident.
Now we know with absolute certainty: they won’t. Forget it. They’re not coming. You’re on your own. Whether you live or die is far down their list of priorities.
I suppose they could just all become coroners.
Wow, this possibility is something that never entered my mind; we are so immersed in stories of NYPD and NYFD from 9/11. I think the Boston Marathon Bombing victims got immediate aid. Though, I think EMTs may be held back in the case of an Active Shooter, as occurred in the Parkland, Florida High School shooting. It’s a sobering thought.
I vote Natalie for “Word of the day” for “osteomalacia”. What a perfect word to describe this situation.
I’m going to guess that the Ambulance men were straining at the bit to get in there and help, while the accountants played with their spreadsheets.
It is the age old story. We just saw it in Afghanistan too. Lions lead by donkeys. Donkeys with soft bones.
It’s not as ridiculous as it sounds, I suppose. What I believe “Business continuity” means in the context, if very poorly phrased is that, if all your first responders respond to an even, which might possibly not require that amount of attention, they are not available to respond to the normal traffic and home accidents and such, which will still occurr on the next day.
“Business continuity” in this context means to keep a reserve to be able to deal with the stuff you know will regularly happen, the “normal business”.
By that argument, Martin (September 9, 2021 at 6:44 am), no-one could ever do anything since it would risk their not being there to do something else that was wanted next.
In a country of 60 million people – or indeed within just a city of half a million plus – reserves can be drafted in from elsewhere to handle ‘next day’ if the locals get overwhelmed by today’s tasks.
I am tempted to say that they must have plans for such moving of reserves from place to place, granting of overtime pay, calling in the army and etc., but the story – and some others of recent years – warns me to cautious of assuming even such routine contingency planning.
The argument also assumes that bosses at a distance will on average make a better call than responders who chance to be at the scene, and that the loss of the possibility of immediate local initiative is more than outweighed by the allegedly better resource deployment of the distant higher-ups. In its own small way, this exemplifies a discussion we often have on this blog.
To be fair, we’ve known that for some time.
I can recall but cannot recall the news article at the moment, an instance where ‘shots were heard’ from a house somewhere in the midlands. The police waited about a quarter of a mile distant, essentially until the last lifeblood had drained from the victims before they went into the scene of the crime.
Like most everything else in the State sector of the ‘modern UK’ you pay a lot of money and get very little in return.
It should be stressed that it is not the people who are at fault – it is THE RULES.
Where do these rules come from? “They are policy” – yes but where does “policy” come from?
Politicians do NOT think up these policies – people can scream “paranoid” and “conspiracy theorist” as much as they like, but I am TELLING you that politicians do not think up these “rules” and “policies”.
So you need to literally fight with Plod. If you want to help.
Good. We need many more reasons to get into it with the costumed scum.
Paul Marks is correct. Bureaucratic psychopathic scum are behind such rules. The Political shite are too cowardly.
We need names and addresses. If anyone I loved died because of the above I would go calling on any policy-making cunt behind such rules.
Who thinks up “the rules”? Why thinks up “policy”?
It is NOT politicians – so debate over whether (for example) “Boris is useless” (or not) is totally beside the point.
Whilst officials can create rules with the force of law (rules that politicians never voted on, created by officials that elected politicians did not hire and can not fire) “democracy” is just a word.
The Supreme Court of the United States ruled (nine justices to zero) as recently as 1935 that it was wrong for officials to make rules that had the force of law – the case was about the “National Recovery Administration” (the Blue Eagle thugs) created under the vague enabling Act which was the “National Industrial Recovery Act”.
But now it is considered quite normal for Congress (or the British Parliament) to pass a vague Enabling Act – handing over power to make rules (with the force of law) to unelected officials.
“That is the only way the modern state can operate”.
Then the “modern state” should NOT operate.
If the government is too big (is responsible for too much) for elected politicians to control it – then make the government MUCH SMALLER, so they can control it.
Otherwise – why have elections?
And the elected politicians must be able to higher and fire the staff of the government – bodies such as “The Health and Safety Executive” short circuit constitutional government.
Chief Justice Hewart warned about what was happening – as long ago as 1929 (“The New Despotism”).
In the 19th century Britain defeated China but then, bizarrely, decided to copy its system of government, hence the term “Whitehall Mandarins” (or perhaps decided to copy the system of government in Prussia and France – a bureaucracy controlled by examinations and so on) – the “reforms” of Sir Charles Trevelyan, starting the growth of the modern bureaucracy.
The same process started in the United States in the late 19th century.
I would remind readers that under (say) Prime Minister Sir Robert Peel in the United Kingdom, or President Grant in the United States, none of the “essential structures of modern government” existed.
They are NOT “essential” – this form of administration is harmful, it undermines elected control over government.
What is the point of elections to “throw the bums out” if the people who make “the rules” are not subject to election, and are not hired-and-fired by those who are subject to election.
“Strathclyde Fire Brigade preferred not to rescue Alison Hume ”
Of course, there is no Strathclyde brigade any more. It’s the “Scottish Fire and Rescue Service”. If you phone 999, you get through to one of (I believe) three call centres, only one of which is anywhere near Glasgow. It’s the same for all the emergency services.
I don’t know how it was in the rest of the country, but for minor crimes the procedure used to be to phone your local police office (station), rather than 999. Can’t do that now. They don’t publish the numbers, so you’re entirely at the mercy of the call centres.
And, although it isn’t exactly an emergency service, I recently tried to report a broken street light. Apparently this can’t be done over the phone at all now, and you have to open an online “account” with the “Scottish Government”. What they have to do with it is beyond me. I’ll leave it to someone else. (An attitude that I expect everyone else is taking; the light has been out for at least three years now.)
They call this “devolution”. It’s hard to know whether to laugh or cry.
Exactly.
Do not tell me this is an over sight or simply those wacky bureaucrats at it again. This is another part of an ongoing attempt to turn that sceptered isle into an anonymous land mass, to smash the high trust social order and deny there is even such a thing as the British way of life. Great Britain so long a pillar and enormous contributor to Western Civilization must be homogenized and impoverished the same as Australia and America for the Davos/WEF greater good.
The American Pendleton Act of 1883 (which really created the Civil Service – although it was formally created in 1871) at first only applied to some positions – but it gradually applied to more and more.
It was only in the time of President Jack Kennedy that the Federal Government became unionised – and then (as even Franklin Roosevelt had predicted) it really got totally out of control.
As for Britain – there is an added factor, the Parliamentary system.
A British Prime Minister is not really the head of the Executive as the Governor of an American State is – even with the Civil Service at State level.
For example, Governor De Santis of Florida has far more real control over the executive (over the operation of government) than a British Prime Minister does. A Prime Minister has to spend a lot of his or her time as a “Parliamentary performer” (which sounds a bit like being a circus act).
An American President is also supposed to be actually in charge of the machinery of government (in a way that a British Prime Minister is not) – but as President Trump found, the control of a President over the Federal Government is more notional than real.
The Federal bureaucracy (including the “security” and “justice” bureaucracy) is horribly corrupt and horribly out of control – ironically what the Civil Service Acts were meant to prevent.
Sam Duncan.
The way that Strathclyde is governed sounds awful – even by modern standards.
Glasgow is a large city – the fact that you are directed to call centres outside the city (for basic city matters) is insane.
Even if the bureaucracy is really in charge (which I suspect it is), I do not understand why the people of Scotland do not at least do a protest vote.
Why do so many people vote for the SNP – which wildly supports the horrible mutilation of Scots Law and Scottish education that has taken place since “Devolution”, and now has introduced a “law” that seems to make saying “Down with Big Brother” in your sleep a crime?
After all the minister who pushed for the law making things said in your own home a crime is from a visible minority (as he is always reminding people) – and “Big Brother” could be reasonably be supposed to be “Hate Speech” directed as him, as he is the minister responsible for the law.
So, therefore, saying “Down with Big Brother” in your sleep is now a crime in Scotland? Or is there a “I was asleep” defence?
I wish that modern administrators (and the establishment in general) did not follow the book “1984” as an instruction manual, rather than seeing it as a warning.
Sam Duncan.
I just went to refresh my memory on dates.
As the City of Glasgow has been a Unitary Authority since 1996 (just before the horror of so called “Devolution” hit), the Region of Strathclyde (created after 1973) being a abolished then, it makes no sense for anything to do with local government to be based OUTSIDE the city – but then you know that.
Also street lights and so on, should not be under a “Scottish Government” website – because that is in Edinburgh (I walked passed the Parliament building some years ago – a horrible modern building that disfigures Edinburgh) and it is about general Scottish matters – not a street light.
But then you know that as well. You know all of this – but neither of us know what the bleep to do about it.
Sam Duncan & Paul Marks
I don’t know where you live Sam, so I can’t comment on why you say you have to contact ScotGov to report a streetlight problem. Although it does appear that more and more council services are being pushed onto some App or other.
If I need to report a street lamp outage in my area,it’s handled by the “Ayrshire Roads Alliance”, AKA the roads department of South/East/North Ayrshire via a website which doesn’t require me to login.
If the fault is on a streetlight on a trunk route, e.g. the A77, then I contact the road contractor, Amey plc, via their fault reporting web page: again, no need to login. Although with Amey I’m now on first name terms with several of their maintenance managers after long years of correspondence over the drains in my village.
APL, it happened in Berkshire rather than the Midlands, but the incident you are thinking of may be the murder of Julia Pemberton and her son William Pemberton by her estranged husband Alan Pemberton in 2004. It is mentioned in my 2007 “Loss of Nerve” post. The police waited six hours to go in.
Or, of course, there may have been several similar incidents and you were thinking of a separate one.
TRIGGERED
Yes. And we about to absorb an unspecified number of Afghans who, it seems obvious, weren’t prepared to defend the lifestyle that they’d grown accustomed to at the American and UK tax payers expense, in their own country. Despite the US leaving so much military hardware lying around, that now, the Taliban have a better equipped military at their disposal than the Australian armed forces.
Apparently, because the UK and the US spent billions of their respective currency units in that country, we owe them a living.
Robert Jenrick the UK (Tory, Ha!) housing minister has told us that accommodating this unspecified number of individuals is our ‘National project’, he also wants four bed accommodation to be made available for them.
Well, 4 bed accommodation in, for example Wandsworth London, is only a matter of £1,100,000 or so, – So, definitely worth it for the British tax payer. Who has been invited to pay another 1.25% National Insurance contributions just recently.
On top of that, apparently, our other ‘National project’ will be to absorb unspecified millions from Hong Kong. I dare say, they’d like four bed accommodation too.
Meanwhile, your average Joe, can expect to wait between ten and twenty years ( yes, 20 years ) for a pokey little flat provided by the local authority in London.
That hasn’t existed for decades. You can’t let a fart free without having some petty bureaucrat demand copies of your passport, or proof of your address, and your last six months bank statements.
Paul (Paul Marks, September 9, 2021 at 12:15 pm), the Scottish executive has been centralising power even since the natz gained control of it, reducing such devolution of power from the executive in Edinburgh to the Scottish regions as their Labour predecessors had left. The replacement of the various Scottish regional police forces with a single ‘Police Scotland’ renders power in Scotland more responsive to them, albeit less responsive to the task of fighting crimes that are not politically fashionable.
APL:
Doesn’t the very sight of Robert Jenrick’s smug face make you want to get busy with a cricket bat?
Duncan S. – yes your experience seems far more rational.
APL – I have seen examples of a “high trust social order”.
For example, only a few years ago I was out walking not too many miles from Kettering (I could manage walking much better then) and I happened upon a church with a noted stained glass window in honour of the United States Army Air Force (sign outside indicating this) – so I popped in.
There was no CCTV in the church (I could have destroyed the place) and there was kettle, tea and coffee and biscuits – with a little honestly box.
That is a high trust society.
In Guernsey and Jersey there are still (or were when I visited with Mr Ed) telephone books in the telephone boxes – that is a high trust society. If there were such things in our cities they they would be destroyed.
In Germany (only two years ago) there was a library – out of an old telephone box (a British one) – people in a small town just took books and brought them back then they had read them.
No one stole or destroyed the books.
It must be good to live a high trust society.
Even London is not that bad – I walked around parts of the place for hours last Friday (I paid for that later) and was pleasantly surprised.
I did not have to fight for my life – or anything like that. The stories I had been told about the place were greatly exaggerated.
Just wondering, can we expand on the original title? Something along the lines of “they’re not available, you’re on your own, you could go private“?
Healthcare
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/sep/09/record-56m-people-in-england-waiting-for-routine-hospital-treatment
Anecdotal evidence?
One friend has spent many days in our local hospital, with his wife and a very premature baby. He reports that three-quarters of the hospital is empty.
Another friend, an NHS Specialist Nurse, had not worked for more than 12 months, as their specialist role was furloughed.
Does this match anyone else’s experience (or not)?
Will the NHS backlog be used as a wedge to privatise more services?
@Paul Marks
“It must be good to live a high trust society.”
Yes it is.
The common denominator might be (at least for the examples you mention) they are small communities, where most folk know most other folk, and community spirit is still strong. With a good tradition of people helping each other, with charity and goodwill, with no dependency on busy-body public authorities and risk-assessments.
Once upon a time, the BBC produced a parody of that called “Jam and Jerusalem”, so Metropolitan Intelligentsia could laugh at the goings-on of silly country folk. It wiped the smile off their faces when the silly country folk voted Yes to Brexit.
Does anyone remember, 20 years ago almost to the day, the New York Boatlift, when private citizens evacuated Manhattan without interference by the government? Or is that just American exceptionalism?
Well, Dunkirk was nice, too. 🙂
Your friend would do well to be cautious with his ‘reporting’. Here is an instance where a so called ” COVID denier ” has been charged under Section 5 of the Public Order Act – meaning she used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour which was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Hicks wandered into the hospital and started filming the “empty” ward in a bid to prove that no one was being treated for Covid.
The film was later shown on social media – and eventually led to her being arrested at her home while she was wearing her dressing gown.”