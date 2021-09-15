The quest to eliminate sex in civil society is not just well-funded and wrong-headed, it taps into a dark truth about male power and sexuality. So entrenched are positions on either side of the debate that each word becomes a tribal signifier. As a hard-line feminist, I found the use of preferred pronouns throughout Trans jarring. But as a writer I appreciate some small battles must be conceded so as not to alienate the majority. Nonetheless, a nod to the feminist scholars who’ve been battling this behemoth for decades would have been welcome.
Trans gives a compelling, comprehensive overview of how and why this science-denying ideology has conquered the world. Ultimately, it is a story of inequality; both economic and sexed. Trans is a book that ought to be read by every legislator, policy maker and activist. But the bleak truth is that those whose minds are already closed will never open its cover.
Or we could simply ignore the .5% of society represented by the Trans movement. Acknowledge them, don’t attack them, but deny them any influence over the greater society. Then go about our daily lives without tip-toeing around fearful of societal IEDs.
Here we go again. This song has been sung for decades by hard-line feminists. (Those I’ve met didn’t care much for men, either.) There’s an acronym for it: TERF. Trans-exclusive radical feminist.
Half the troubles of the world have been caused by hard-liners of all kinds. Screw ’em. Mullahs, feminists, Bolsheviks, Woke, antifa – put ’em in a cage and let them fight it out. But don’t expect me to watch.