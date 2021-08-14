Why were there so few spree killings in the UK in the early twentieth century?

The day before yesterday a man called Jake Davison murdered five people in Plymouth. In a pattern common with many spree killers he first murdered his mother and then went on to kill random strangers, including a three year old girl and her father.
The three major “spree” or “rampage” killings in British history were carried out in Hungerford in 1987, in Dunblane in 1996 and in Cumbria in 2010.
There was also a spree killing of five people in West Bromwich and Nuneaton in 1978.
There have been other mass murders following different dynamics, such as serial killers targeting particular categories of victim such as prostitutes or homosexuals, or medical murderers like Dr Harold Shipman, who may have murdered hundreds over his lifetime. There have also been other spree killers who were stopped or killed themselves after claiming fewer victims than those listed above.
Many years ago I wrote a pamphlet for the Libertarian Alliance about the Dunblane Massacre called “Rachel weeping for her children”. I wrote,
… in Britain there was almost no control of guns before the 1920 Firearms Act and widespread ownership of pistols for self defence until the 1968 Act and yet there was one of the lowest murder rates of any society in human history. In Britain, as gun laws have got stricter, gun crime has got worse. Everyone then would then say, unencumbered by any shred of evidence, “Aha! But crime would have been yet worse if the laws had not come in!” This was my first introduction to the enormous inertia of a failed policy.
Other than quoting that passage I will not repeat here any of the arguments about gun laws that I made in that piece.
I simply wish to pose the question at the top of this post. Why weren’t there any British massacres of that type, the rampage killer who attacks random people, early in the twentieth century? It cannot have been that guns were unavailable: the world wars flooded the UK with guns. So far as I know spree killings were rarer in the US during that period too. Not that there was an absence of mass murders during this time – there were several political/racial pogroms such as the Tulsa race massacre, but random killings seem to have been less frequent than in the decades before or afterwards.
The two major exceptions that I can recall, the Bath School massacre and Pacific AirLines Flight 773, were both carried out by means other than guns.
I may be wrong about the US. That list on Wikipedia omits what I would have thought was the progenitor of the modern type of random mass shooting: the University of Texas clock tower massacre in 1966.
I may be wrong about the whole thing. Perhaps there is no pattern to be discerned from what are, fortunately, very rare events. Yet it seems to me that there is just enough of a pattern there to make the question worth asking.
My uncle was in the library during the clocktower shooting in TX and missed the whole thing. There was not a wholesale evacuation of campus and in a few days, except for flowers, he says that campus was back to normal.
One thing people not from TX don’t realize about this particular shooting is that civilian gunfire and participation was key to solving the problem.
Reload time.
Use of psych-drugs in modern times. Violent outbursts are known side effects. And we now have a weak society of self-indulgent ME-ME-ME wankers. No problem with a spree killing of political shite–but the mugs today don’t seem to have the balls for it.
Today spree killings commonly occur in no-gun zones, while being extremely rare in have-gun zones. I’d guess the same was true a century ago, except that back then everywhere was a have-gun zone.
Copycat killings. I guess that’s what staghounds is alluding to? I strongly suspect, though can never prove, that if the media stopped with the 72-hour saturation coverage, the killings would stop soon after. The level of focus screams out ‘the guy who did this was important. The guy who did this matters’
A slight hope is that the failing popularity of network TV news, with all its breathless drama, will have the same effect. But the effect of social media is unpredictable.
People smoked so socialized and could make their energies, nerves go to the act of smoking.
The increase in narcissistic personality disorder, exacerbated by social media and the MSM coverage perhaps…
Peter Hitchens made this point re the US. Guns have pretty well always been easily available from day one, but spree killings are a relatively recent phenomena which he attributes to the availability of drugs (legal as well. Psych drugs seem to be prescribed for all sorts of things these days).
Go to his mail on Sunday site and search. A number of interesting articles. At least worth debating, but nobody in the party controlled media will even consider it of course.
Davidson had shotgun licence recently re-instated by the Police.
Shades of Dunblane where Thomas Hamilton was hand in glove with the guy that was later to be promoted out of British Politics, to become the Secretary general of NATO.
No doubt, just a cockup.
Probably not relevant but they did hang people back then.
The pattern seem to be that high casualty spree killings happen most often in “gun free” zones. Most spree killings end when the perp is challenged by someone with a gun. Civilian or law enforcement.
Then you have the selective media reporting. Successful spree killings get wide coverage. A spree killing attempted stopped early gets little or no coverage.
There was a perfect example of this a few years ago in Oregon. Someone goes into a shopping mall outside Portland and starts shooting people. One of the shoppers has a concealed carry and starts shooting back. End of spree. Low causalities.
Then sometime later in southern Oregon a guy goes onto a local college campus and starts shooting people. Its a “gun free zone” and the policy is rigorously enforced. A lot of people are shot and the perp is only stopped when armed PD turns up minutes later.
Spree killing attempts start in a wide range of locations. The ones that have the high body count are almost always in “gun free zones”.
There were no “gun free zones” and almost no gun control laws until the last 50 years. Thats why there were so few spree killings before that.
An armed people is a safe people.
“An armed people is a safe people.”
And what is there in such a situation for statist totalitarian sociopaths?
Ayn Rand said it better in “Atlas Shrugged”:
“Did you really think we want those laws observed?” said Dr. Ferris. “We want them to be broken. You’d better get it straight that it’s not a bunch of boy scouts you’re up against… We’re after power and we mean it… There’s no way to rule innocent men. The only power any government has is the power to crack down on criminals. Well, when there aren’t enough criminals one makes them. One declares so many things to be a crime that it becomes impossible for men to live without breaking laws. Who wants a nation of law-abiding citizens? What’s there in that for anyone? But just pass the kind of laws that can neither be observed nor enforced or objectively interpreted – and you create a nation of law-breakers – and then you cash in on guilt. Now that’s the system, Mr. Reardon, that’s the game, and once you understand it, you’ll be much easier to deal with.”
