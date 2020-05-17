L’absurdité cruelle

Not long ago, I posted that events in the UK distantly echoed
“the cruel absurdity of the Roman princes, unable to protect their subjects against the public enemy, unwilling to trust them with arms for their own defence” (The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire)
But events in France offer more than an echo.
France’s general population remains under extremely strict lockdown; the police have been ordered to enforce the rules ruthlessly. Permits to leave one’s home were limited to 60 minutes, once a day, and no farther than half a mile. … more than 915,000 citations have been handed out; 15.5 million persons have been stopped and checked …
People living in no-go zones [zones-urbaines-sensibles “sensitive urban zones”] are treated differently. Police officers have been told by the government not to stop them at all and to avoid as much as possible going near where they live.
The ‘zones sensibles’ of Gothic immigrants in the dying western Roman empire were not ‘urbaines’ but they enjoyed the same cruel absurdity of being exempt from the harsh laws Rome enforced on the areas it still effectively controlled. They showed the same pattern of growth too. In 2005 there were less than 100 zones urbaines sensibles; today, France has more than 750 zones where the absence of lockdown casts the growing reality into stark relief.
The evolution of ruling attitudes makes another parallel.
In 2005, the police tried to quell the riots, unsuccessfully. For three weeks, the country seemed on the verge of a civil war. Today, because members of the government seem to believe that if riots occur, a civil war really could happen, the police are asked not to intervene and to stand aside until the destruction stops.
In ancient times, a similar period takes us from the Battle of Adrianople (378 AD) when the empire tried and failed to quell ‘rioting’ Gothic immigrants, to that of Frigidius (394) where the emperor used a Gothic army to defeat his internal rivals. The Goths lost heavily in that battle, which probably did not bother the emperor – but also did not slow much the speed with which they rotted the empire. I doubt Macron will lose sleep if the ‘zones urbaines sensibles’ lose people to the virus through ignoring his lockdown – which they won’t much, certainly not enough to slow their rate of growth much.
A similar number of years then takes us from Frigidius to the fall of Rome in 410. One day soon, France may do something sensible about the ‘zones urbaines sensibles’. Or, one day, France may do something horrible because for too long political correctness forbade her doing something sensible. Or Paris may ‘fall’ – may become one big zone urbaine sensible.
Meanwhile, I find it a disturbing symptom that the French government seems so acclimatised to the cruel absurdity of enforcing laws that take liberty from natives who obey you, while allowing exemptions that give liberties to immigrants who don’t. I can dislike a law yet dislike its arbitrary enforcement more. I do not care for this ‘lockdown pour nous, mais non pour vous’. Between 2005 and 2020, a kind of degeneration has taken place.
The parallels between the fall of the Western Roman Empire and now are chilling.
What Gibbon (indeed basically any British writer before the modern era) called the “cruel absurdity” of disarming the general population is now the standard view of the Western World.
Any other opinion is punished – and even in the United States anti “Gun Control” opinions will eventually be banned as “Hate Speech” (so no need for “shadow banning” by the Social Media company Collectivists) if the Democrats win in November and, via the Presidency and the Senate, control the appointment of judges (including to the Supreme Court). No doubt my dear friends at “Conservative” Central Office will be hoping for a Democrat victory so that this totalitarianism can be enacted.
As for the historical implications – Gibbon was correct.
For example, even Hannibal feared to attack the civilian population of Rome – think about it, he had (in a series of battles) killed tens of thousands of Romans – and yet he did not attack Rome, because he feared that a siege could not succeed against an armed population.
But in 410 AD a small “army” of Goths had no fear of besieging Rome – the population of the city now being disarmed for centuries, and used to obeying any regulation (order) no matter how absurd (such as our own “Lockdown” regulations which only what Aristotle would call “natural slaves” would obey).
It was the same in MOST of the rest of the Empire – a handful of barbarians would arrive, and the local population (who vastly outnumbered them) would fall on their faces. After all they had been doing that for Imperial officials for centuries.
The Goths and other Germanic people (sometimes with blond hair – which high born Roman ladies tried to copy with blond wigs, “cultural appropriation”? or FEAR? the desire to ingratiate themselves?) were indeed either invaders or “Federates” – Federates were “invited” into the Empire and did not pay taxes, giving pledges of military aid instead.
This was at time when the state took about half of the crops, much the same CRUSHING rate of taxation that Western nations have now.
People who will accept having half their income taken by the state (in various different taxes) and will accept “lockdown” as well, will accept ANYTHING – and their enemies will note that carefully.
The Franks (the “Freemen”) were the classic “Federates” – they were openly Pagan, but the Christian Roman Empire that persecuted pagans (destroying their temples – or stealing them) did not dare interfere with the Pagan rites of their “friends” the Franks. The Goths were “heretics” – but an Empire that persecuted “heretics” did not dare apply those laws to the Goths (even when they were serving in Roman armies).
The Franks did not pay taxes – but they did offer military support, till they decided they did not want to.
But then “King” Clovis, who killed the last Roman Governor of Gaul and created “France” (as it came to be called) converted to Christianity – as a sop to his new subjects. Religion mattered to the people of Gaul in the 6th century AD – just as it does NOT matter to the people of France now (the people of France will not fight and die for Jesus Christ – not against their own government, or against anyone else).
Modern France?
President Macron is busy getting rid of what remains of Freedom of Speech in France (again “Central Office” and the Social Media companies will be delighted).
President Macron is a good example of a late Roman Emperor – he talks in grand poetic language (taught to do so), he oppresses the population without restraint, and he is a COWARD who would not dare go against people who would FIGHT BACK effectively. His own skin is very precious to him.
Islam has been in conflict with the West for some 14 centuries, and a comment is not the place to give the history of those 14 centuries, other than to say that the bad deeds were NOT all on one side.
What is interesting now is that in most Western countries (for example FRANCE) it is now a crime (or sort of crime – the laws and “policies” are now confused) to mention that Islam and the West are in conflict – it is NOT Muslims who normally punish “Islamophobia” (is stating that 1+1=2 “mathematicalphobia”, or saying “water is wet” “hydrophobia”?) it is the Western regimes who punish “Islamophobia”.
All the above leads to an obvious question – and it is NOT an anti Islamic question.
The question is “do societies that are so weak, so cowardly and degenerate, as most modern Western societies, deserve to survive?”
An honest answer has to be – no they do NOT deserve to survive.
And please no pictures of weapons, or other such, in “reply”.
The only weapons that most Westerners are interested in are the weapons they use to kill their own babies. Correction – they get other people to kill their babies, indeed they will not even look at the pictures of it being done (and seek to have such pictures banned).
Nations that have disarmed themselves. Nations that accept half their income being taken in various taxes. Nations that accept “lockdown” totalitarianism – in a way that shows that they are what Aristotle would call “natural slaves”. Nations that persecute Freedom of Speech – and will not even admit that their foes are foes (punishing anyone who points it out). And Nations that kill their own babies.
The line “the world will be well rid of them” springs to mind.
Religion? Nations that will accept, for months, the closing of their churches – have no religion.
“But Paul some areas of the United States reject all this evil”.
Perhaps they do – but I doubt that will last.
I always thought that was weird. You import people who violently resist your authority, and once they’ve done so and rendered you impotent your answer is . . . import more of them.
Not just open a border to those who flee, but actively going out to find more to bring back. When there’s a strong core of those you’re bringing not only will not vote for you – or your party (for the rare selfless politician) – but would have you up against the wall in a heartbeat if they ever got the power to do so.
I’m pro-immigration and even I think its insanity to go out *looking for immigrants to bring back*.
Speaking for myself i have more sympathy for the Goths than for the Romans circa 378 AD, the latter being a pathetic bunch of degenerates afaik.
The Romans up to the 2nd Punic War are a different matter: they seemed to be closer in attitude to the Goths, and pagan Germanic people in general, than to the Romans of the Empire.
Parallels to modern “Europe” are left as an exercise to the reader.
I note, however, that people in the ‘no-go zones’ who do not respect the lockdown are, at worst, wetting their own nest.
What do we know about covid-19 death rates in those zones?
About the only thing I disagree with in Paul Marks’ post above is the rate of taxation.
For a while (about 15 years ago) I kept a spreadsheet showing my salary, spending and the rate of taxation. It has been lost in a hard drive crash but from memory, taking into account income tax, N.I contributions, local council tax and the VAT/Duty on the stuff I bought, the amount of tax paid was over 70% of the incoming cash and spend.
Saving the rest in a Building Society account was, you guessed it, taxed on the interest earned which was NOT included in the spreadsheet.
As Peter Hitchens said in his latest Sunday column in the Mail on Sunday, all the money that the government is shovelling into the pockets of those forcibly made idle with the lock down will have to be paid back somehow which will be via higher taxation, both direct (PAYE) and increases in hidden taxes (VAT, duty on petrol etc.).
It might be worth keeping a spreadsheet of your income, expenditure and the tax paid at every stage just to make the point and ram the lesson home.
NickM – the conflict between Judaism and MAINSTREAM Islam is only partly theological and historical, it is also philosophical. The philosophical conflict between a belief in moral agency (what some people call “free will” – although I dislike the term) and determinism. And the conflict between natural law (the belief that human reason can find what is morally right and what is morally wrong – and CHOOSE to go against our evil “passions” and do what is morally right) and a definition of “moral good” simply as whatever God commands, and “moral evil” as just anything God forbids.
I am not Jewish in religion – but I may have been influenced by Jewish thought on this matter by my father and others.
It will not astonish you that what horrifies me about, for example, the words of Martin Luther is NOT his rantings about wanting to burn the Jews – “yes Martin, lots of people want to do that – have a go, and I will shoot you in the face”.
No – what horrifies me is his determinism (his denial of moral agency – his denial that humans are beings, his reduction of humans to flesh robots), and his doctrine that moral good is just whatever God commands, and moral evil is just whatever God forbids.
That there is no standard of MORAL REASON to judge scripture by – that one should just blindly follow whatever is in scripture (not that one has a choice anyway – as, according to Dr “Bondage of the Will” Luther, there is no such thing as human moral choice).
Certainly there is the hypocrisy of someone who took books out of the Bible, if he did not like them, and rejected even books in the Bible he-left-in if it was later pointed out to him that scripture contradicted him (for example when it was pointed out to Dr Luther that the Epistle, Letter, of James contradicts his theology – Dr Luther just rejected it as an “Epistle of Straw”) – so much for holding scripture to be sacred – “scripture is my guide – apart from Books of the Bible that I cut out, and Books of the Bible I leave in, but are later shown to contradict what I am saying”. But that is NOT the real point.
Scripture is mostly written by MEN (not by God – very little of the Bible even claims to be written by God directly).
Think of someone who actually followed whatever scripture said.
They would, for example, stone people to death for adultery – for that is what scripture says to do. If there is no moral reason (and Dr Luther denies that there is – he has the same view of “that whore reason” that David Hume does) then there is no way to judge scripture to see whether it is ordering something good or something EVIL.
Now Muhammad had no need of Martin Luther, Thomas Hobbes, David Hume, Jeremy Bentham and the rest of the dismal crew. He had come to their conclusions long before they were born.
If scripture says X then do NOT put your hand over the horrible thing scripture is ordering.
On the contrary “raise your hand” (the old Islamic cry against the Jews had nothing to do with asking them to surrender – what it meant was raise your hand from the page of scripture and read out what is written there).
If scripture says do X – them do X. Who are you to judge scripture? There is no moral reason.
And, besides, there is no real choice anyway – as (at least according to mainstream Sunni Islam – the Shia might dissent on this point) all actions are Predetermined.
So, for example, if a man leaves Islam – kill him (the holy writings command it, the word used is man, so there is some dispute over what to do if a woman leaves Islam). And if a man or a women mocks Muhammad – kill them. Again this is what the holy writings command, and what Muhammad did himself.
Do not feel bad about something you have done (for example you start to have doubts about that Jew you tortured to death, by lighting a fire on his chest, to make him tell you where he had hidden his treasure) – as you are following the “Perfect Model of Conduct” and your actions were Predetermined anyway.
You can not tell moral good from moral evil (there is no moral reason – just the holy writings and the personal conduct of the founder) and your actions are predetermined.
So, as the German National Socialists used to say, you are “free not to be free” – you are free from tormenting GUILT, you have freed yourself from your moral conscience – as theology-philosophy has “proved” there is no moral reason and no moral agency.
And remember, everything you did was predetermined (you had no choice to do other than you did) – so it would be utterly absurd to feel bad about your murders, rapes and so on. Reason, if it exists at all, being just the “slave of the passions” as Mr Hume put it.
To be moral agent, to be a human being, is indeed to live in PAIN – the endless pain of the struggle between good and evil in the human soul (if only in the non religious Aristotelian sense). The agony of resisting the evil in one’s self each day – and the agony of regret (remorse) over those times one has failed in the past.
Various forms of religion (most certainly NOT just Islam) and various forms of philosophy seek to “free” humans from this terrible burden of moral responsibility.
Thus a human (no longer a person – not a human BEING) following the philosophy of, for example, Thomas Hobbes can “live freely”. “Free not to be free” – free from the terrible burden of moral choice, moral responsibility.
Like a rabid dog.
Phil B – yes the level of taxation in the modern West is terrible.
I believe (although I could be mistaken) that the overall burden of taxation and government spending is highest in France – ironic as French economists in the 19th century were the best in describing what terrible harm government spending and taxes do (British economists, such as J.S. Mill, were not nearly as good).
By the way on the mass abortion point.
In archaeology a classic sign that a town or village had become Christian was that one no longer finds the remains of babies in rubbish heaps.
In the Pagan world killing babies was fine – but for the Christians (as for the Jews) killing babies was forbidden. Ditto Gladiatorial Games – forbidden to devout Jews and Christians.
Homosexual acts were also forbidden to Jews and Christians – although turning this into a general prohibition enforced by the STATE was a major change.
There is a vast difference between an Amish (or other Christian) community “shunning” someone whose conduct they disapprove of, and someone such as the Emperor Constantine or the Emperor Justinian killing people whose conduct they disapproved of.
The Emperor Justinian claimed to not be killing people – he “merely” had their sexual organs cut off. But given the state of medical knowledge of the time and the brutal way this “operation” was done, it often led to death.
Bringing the “Sword of State” into moral and religious matters utterly CORRUPTS them.
The distinction between sins and crimes should also be kept in mind.
All REAL crimes are sins (I mean crimes against the natural law – not “crimes” in the sense of whatever ravings the state has come out with), but all sins are NOT crimes.
It is quite possible for something to be a sin and NOT a crime. For example, denying charity (not helping a poor person, you could have helped, when they are in desperate need and appeal for your aid) is a very severe sin – but it is NOT a crime, you have NOT committed an injustice.
Justice is to each their own – there is no “Social Justice”, the concept is an abomination.
