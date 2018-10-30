Yet another medical serial killer

Niels Högel: German ex-nurse admits killing 100 patients
A hundred victims, and it is not even the BBC’s top story.
Towards the end of the last century I visited a very nice elderly couple, the husband of whom was a retired doctor. I noticed a flyer or newsletter sitting on their kitchen table with a heading something like “Doctors against gun violence”. At that time Dr Harold Shipman had fairly recently been arrested and the sheer number of his victims – more than two hundred – was beginning to emerge. I could not help thinking that, given that the number of people Shipman had killed by medical means exceeded by a great margin the death toll of the two largest shooting mass murders that had then occurred in the UK, Dunblane and Hungerford, maybe there was scope for a rival pamphlet called “Gun owners against medical violence”. The thought remained unspoken, of course, and a good thing too. I was not usually so flippant about mass murder even in thought: after the Dunblane massacre of primary schoolchildren I had thought about Thomas Hamilton’s victims almost every day for two years or more. Shipman’s victims did not haunt me to nearly the same extent. The same seems true of the general public. No doubt much of that was because Shipman killed the old not the young. It is not that people do not care about elderly victims, but the instinct to protect children and thus to consider the murder of a child the worst of crimes is bred in the bone. But that does not entirely explain it. Another British medical serial killer, the nurse Beverley Allitt did target babies and children, by giving them overdoses of insulin and potassium. She murdered four children between the ages of seven weeks and eleven years and attempted to murder several others. One of those she failed to kill, Katie Phillips, was left permanently brain damaged by her attentions. This was after Katie’s twin sister Becky had already been murdered by Allitt. Yet her deeds seem almost forgotten now.
Maybe it is time for that long unspoken thought to get an airing, and for better reasons than to keep score in competitive shroud-waving. I have come away from Wikipedia shocked at how many such“angels of death” there have been, how long they have got away with it, and how high their number of victims has been. Almost more chilling than the death counts is their uncertainty: Donald Harvey, United States, 57-87. Arnfinn Nesset, Norway, 27-138+. Charles Cullen, United States 35-400+. There are plenty more on that list. And it can be practically certain that there are yet more who appear on no list, because they are still killing now.
The death-cultists think nothing of slaughtering the very old and the very young. It is what they do.
The “point” of Dunblane and Hungerford (Known wolves) was to use them as bloody hooks from which could be hung a whole raft of “pre-positioned” legislation and regulations that were (and still are) intended to ensure that those uppity peasants are incapable of acting appropriately when the time arises.
When confronted by ANY repressive / restrictive legislation or regulation, one should ALWAYS ask:
“What are these scumbags planning that makes them worry that I (we) will tool up and want to hunt them down?”
And one of the absolute worst – Kermit Gosnell
After yet another mass killing, it’s time for all responsible citizens to hold our politicians to account and demand a ban on syringes. Syringes have only one purpose: to inject substances – possibly deadly substances! – into human bodies.
While we do of course recognize that only a tiny minority of medics use syringes to commit mass murder, we as a civilized society simply cannot allow this menace to continue. We must face down groups like the National Syringe Association with their militant bumper stickers like ‘You’ll Only Get My Syringe When You Pry My Cold Dead Fingers Off The Handle’ who clearly believe that their so-called ‘right to bear syringes’ outweighs the right of patients to be safe from murderous psychopaths in our hospitals and clinics.
To those cavilling fainthearts who say ‘But, but, we need syringes, because tourists & holiday ‘jabs’, because diabetics & insulin, because (insert lame excuse here)’ etc., we say simply: ‘Tough! Find some other way to get vaccinated!’
Because mass killers are not perceived as a threat to the State. Firearms owners are. They could take effective action against the excesses of the rulers so must be disarmed.
Bruce, if you are implying that the Hungerford and Dunblane massacres were commissioned as part of conspiracy by politicians and/or the civil service to tighten gun laws, let me put on record that I do not believe your theory. In the aftermath of both crimes I met a lot of this type of wishful thinking among the shooting community. I say wishful thinking because it is psychologically easier to think that some vaguely defined elites did this rather than “one of our own”. I should have kept a record of all the different versions circulating. It was just amazing how many people had a mate who had a mate in the Masons who heard it directly from the Chief Constable. Some iterations of this theory eventually ended up merging with the long running paedophile elites conspiracy theory that allowed the fantasist “Nick” to flourish for so long.
If, however, you are implying that that politicians and civil servants had a long standing plan for gun control and were ready to use whatever suitably shocking crime came along in order to advance it, that is true.
“They could take effective action against the excesses of the rulers so must be disarmed.”
Well exactly. Its also why the Dems hate the 2nd Amendment. If they ever tried anything too mad (and the current lot aren’t far away from that) they would have to deal with a hell of a lot of gold ole boys carrying serious heat.
Natalie, I was not delving into “conspiracies” in my comment. I was, as you suggest, noting how such events are cynically, and now automatically exploited by fundamentally nasty types; churnalists, academics, politicians, civil “servants” (spit) and all the other usual suspects, to “justify” their own politically motivated yearnings and actions, not to forget their often hugely inflated salaries.