These fanatics are fond of pissing our money up the wall on their insane schemes. And I am not going to buy an electric car. These monstrosities are not remotely environmentally friendly. Smug, self-righteous arseholes in developed countries get to feel all self congratulatory about their lack of emissions while in developing countries child labour is used to destroy the local habitat, but who cares about brown people and wildlife if you can virtue-signal in your latest electric motor, eh?
Although I always thought Boris Johnson was something of a lightweight probably unfit for high office, even I have been surprised by just how bloody awful he has been since getting into Downing Street. We might just as well have elected Jeremy Corbyn.
Partly it is a matter of politicians not really making policy – officials (and so on) have a massive influence over policy. But it is also true that Mr Johnson has never really been strong resisting demands for government spending – after all no one thanks you for NOT spending money, on the contrary you get screamed at as a “murderer” and so on (I have some experience of this).
Someone who admires Pericles (indeed has a bust of the man in their room at Oxford) is not likely to be a keep down government spending man – they are not likely to be, say, a Roger Sherman (who rightly argued that the key to an honest polity is sound money, physical gold or physical silver, and keeping government spending DONW). Edmund Burke and William Gladstone would be British examples – most British Conservatives think they know about Mr Burke (they do NOT as what is taught about the man is horribly distorted).
But there is a also a strong tendency in British (and other) economics to make the utterly false assumption that some forms of government spending are “investment” – that the benefits of such government spending balance out the costs of it (they do not).
This goes all the way back to Adam Smith – who in his old age really started to lose the plot (I am not sneering at him – I am a similar age and I certainly know what it feels like to go into a room and think “why did I come in here – what was I planning to do?”) – for example as a young man Adam Smith understood there was no “paradox of value” as one never exchanges (for example) ALL water for ALL diamonds, one exchanges a particular amount of something (in a particular time and place) for a particular amount of something else. Just as F.A Hayek understood as a young economist that a price index is just a theoretical construct – one should NOT try and create a form of money to keep a price index stable, and even if one should then bankers are the last people who should have anything to do with it (as all the incentives in their line of business are towards pushing Credit Expansion and playing fast and loose with honest accounting) – but by the 1970s F.A. Hayek was pushing index money and saying that bankers should produce such nonsense money (not that the money of governments is not also nonsense – of course it is).
Anyway – by the “Wealth of Nations” (1776) Adam Smith was, at times (not at other times – like all of us who are getting older he seems to have had good days and bad days, even when writing the book) pushing the absurdity that certain forms of government spending are investment and, somehow, balance out their costs.
“Infrastructure” is a classic example – Sir Thomas Telford built the various projects (roads, harbours and so on) he was asked to build in Scotland very well, but they in no way “paid for themselves” the government infrastructure schemes in Scotland were an economic failure – and when various American States tried similar schemes (and canals and ….) in the early 19th century, these schemes were also an economic failure.
As for treating government health, education and welfare spending as “investment” – there are plenty of economists who will push, with a straight face, such nonsense.
The “Green Agenda” is something else again – as that is part of a modern religious movement (the language is not too strong), if resisting more government health, education and welfare spending makes someone a “murderer” (as if all the endless government spending in places such a New York, California, Illinois and-so-on had reduced poverty rather than INCREASING poverty), then opposing the Green agenda spending and regulations would make someone a heretic – out to destroy the world.
One only need to look at the aggressive children in Amazon advertisements to know the likely fate of anyone who openly opposed such spending and such regulations.
The only reason not to burn the heretic would, in the minds of the “educated”, be that burning heretics produced C02 emissions.
As for actually doing things that really would reduce world C02 emissions – such reducing taxes and regulations to bring home manufacturing back from China (and thus get rid of transport C02 emissions), or radical deregulation to both reduce the costs and IMPOVE the safety of nuclear power (as the regulations actually undermine safety by preventing better designs) – do not hold your breath.
What we will get is lots of taxes, government spending and regulations – and these policies will not reduce world wide C02 emissions (the policies will, over all, increase world wide C02 emissions).
I think most people around here know that the policies (on just about everything) that are now being followed in the Western World were laid out in Agenda 21 (now called Agenda 2030 – or just Sustainable Development) at the start of the 1990s – essentially gradual Collectivism (quietly agreed just after we thought we had won the Cold War), so there is no great need to go into the details of that yet again.
“You will own nothing” as the World Economic Forum and the rest of the government and corporate people say, “and you will be happy” – at least you will have to pretend to be happy or they will “cancel” you, and that will mean no job and no “Basic Income” either.
The future will be a boot coming down on a human face – for ever, or rather till the system collapses.
