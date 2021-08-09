Dear fellow friends of Brian,
Many of you will have received Tim Evans’ email below with a message from Brian Micklethwait telling us that he has lung cancer. Brian asks that we boost his morale by telling him if and how we have been inspired or influenced by what he has written, said, or done.
Since several of us at the IEA have been inspired by Brian, we would like to invite you to celebrate ‘the life of Brian’ Micklethwait on the evening of Friday September 3rd, at the Institute of Economic Affairs, 2 Lord North Street, London SW1P 3LB. The event will be from 6pm to 8pm, but you are welcome to stay on until Brian decides to go home. Consider it a special edition of Brian’s Fridays, with Brian being the topic rather than the host.
If you are able to attend, please can you reply to VIPEvents@iea.org.uk so we know numbers in advance. If we have more than the maximum capacity of the IEA, we may have to seek another venue.
Please save the date in your diary and forward this email to fellow friends of Brian who are not in Tim’s distribution list below.
Can I also ask for a volunteer who would be willing to be the recipient of photos and short videos of Brian as well as video messages from those unable to join us, so that these can be shown on the evening.
We will send further details over the next few weeks. In the meantime, please do keep emailing and/or phoning Brian and writing about him. I know Brian is looking forward to us all joining him on September 3rd.
Best wishes,
Professor Syed Kamall, Institute of Economic Affairs
I will be there.
Brian has stood for liberty – and also for Common Sense. Some of us, myself included, are apt be the like the bird in “Carry On Up The Jungle” reasoning ourselves up our own.., but that was never true of Mr Brian Micklethwait.
As for “The Life of Brian” – naughty he has not been. Loyal, decent and honourable has been, and is, Brian Micklethwait.
Hey Brian. I mostly lurk on here, have lurked for 20 years. This blog was one of my most formative experiences, at least politically.
Got diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer 3 years ago. Still here, still asymptomatic mostly. The first few months are awful but eventually some semblance of normality resumes. And medical science has come a long way in oncology in the past 10 years especially.
Good luck.