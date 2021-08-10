Routing around censorship

The vulnerability of people expressing their views via other people’s platforms was pointed out by Glenn Reynolds back in the fairly early days of blogging when almost every blogger was hosted on a blogger.com site, with a .blogspot.com at the end (can’t find Glenn’s remark to that effect online but first half of the 2000’s I think). And .blogspot.com sites steadily became slow and buggy as hell. This technical risk largely ended when people moved away from the increasingly unreliable and clunky hosting and set up MoveableType or later WordPress sites hosted all over the place.
But by 2010, blogs were no longer at the centre of what was now being called ‘social media’, with Facebook and Twitter being where the mass eyeballs were, blogs becoming more of a niche thing. This brings us back to the risks Glenn warned of, but dialled up to 11 this time, with less technical and more political concerns.
I am seeing an interesting development in response to Big Tech shutting down voices dissenting from The Narrative, with people taking their discussions away from curated platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (who still get to act legally as if they are not curated platforms)… and onto Telegram groups, like for example the delightfully named Slightly Offensive (with posts like this) or global anti-lockdown stickerists White Rose.
These groups are somewhat clunky and it is harder to spread interesting post via links (they are more phone/desktop app oriented rather than web-friendly), but this does show the social media landscape is still changing.
Does one have to download some idiotic app beyond a regular browser in order to view the Telegram groups? I can’t see them in the browser
I deleted WhatsApp from my computers & phone to go completely facebook-free, and adopted Telegram as my messaging app of choice, so I’m happy to see I’m getting more than I bargained for (in a good way for once). I’ve plonked Telegram app on phone, laptop & desktop for a few months now, and its pretty good (I found Signal too unreliable compared to Telegram, even if Snowden prefers the former).
Call me Luddite. I still prefer the stand-alone blog such as Samizdata. But, at the same time, I understand that “stand-alone” is a misnomer. No internet site is an island. You still need other people’s services to make this cool screen appear on my computer.
In that spirit, what pressures does Samizdata face from others? What makes y’all worry at times? What makes y’all feel secure and safe? I keep hearing disparagement of WordPress, but I’ve not seen any cancellation on their command. And, as you don’t get the “protection” of Section 230, don’t some of us make you nervous?
Nor can I. Is this something that I want to load up?
yes, you really need the telegram app on your ‘puter and phone. its pretty good and the days where web browsers ruled everything are coming to an end. not sure how i feel about that but it’s clearly the way the future is headed. it does make privacy easier provided you choose your apps carefully (or harder if you don’t).
Select ‘preview channel’ to get a fair idea what is what with a web-browser.
Is there (or should there be) a Samizdata channel on Telegram?
For those who like the blogospeheric alternatives I have a scheme where you host your blog locally in your own home on a Raspberry Pi 4 and have it proxied by cloudflare. I call it Miconetia and it’s the link in my name above. In addition to a blog it is also easy to host a chat server (rocket chat) on the same infrastructure. You may think that this doesn’t sound scalable but it is. One of my sites has been “instalanched” a few times and it has stood the load of several thousand visits an hour and gigabytes of images downloaded without any issue
Hopefully we don’t need to go that route but who knows, Rudolph.
@Perry, might be worth setting it up. If for no other reason, as contingency in case of hostile forces in play.
I want to put in a good word for the Blockstack environment – a crypto-built environment which includes excellent blogging software such as Sigle. Yes, your readers will need a Blockstack login to get to the site, but a) these are free and b) once you’ve got a blockstack id, your data is absolutely your own.
I did set one up but for now it is locked & private (or it would fill up with spam). If people actually want that active at some point, I can just make it public (or semi-public, if I send out invite links).
2 things:
1. If you do set up a Telegram account (I did in order to follow some accounts) on your phone, the first thing you should do is head to settings to change the privacy options. I was somewhat alarmed by what gets shown (phone number etc.,) by default.
2. These private communication options are all very well, but if you get banned from the public sphere it is much harder for our message to reach a new audience. That’s primarily what they want of course.
It would be remiss not to give Vox Day a shout out at this point, boomer hatred notwithstanding, as he is one of the ‘doers’ rather than ‘moaners’ in this area.