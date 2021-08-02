This is nothing less than the highest circulation newspaper not just in Germany but all Europe publicly repenting their role in spreading state propaganda and fake news. This is from 28 May 2021, and yet I only heard about this today; the fact it was not front page new across the world is very revealing indeed.
(turn on translation subtitles if you do not understand German)
August 2nd, 2021 |
2 comments to A huge crack appears in the media’s narrative dam
Perhaps not unconnected with the Investigative Corona Committee Germany interviewing many people with relevant testimony.
Along with an emphasis on independent, transparent and evidence-based analysis (what the UK’s Independent SAGE could have been)
“Respiratory diseases, such as the symptomatic COVID-19 disease, have not been recorded to an extraordinary extent in Germany. A large number of studies have now shown that lethality and mortality are similar to influenza. An overload of the health care system has not even remotely occurred. However, as is becoming increasingly clear, the government’s Corona measures have caused massive social, psychological, health, cultural and economic collateral damage. This is especially true of the lockdowns that have been imposed. Effects of these measures: Millions of additional unemployed and short-time workers, companies in bankruptcy, excess mortality among the isolated elderly, inadequate health care for the population due to a large number of postponed surgeries and doctor’s visits omitted out of fear, increased suicides, large increases in child abuse, traumatization and “new” fearful social behavior among people. ”
This. The will to live is important and I’ve seen it at first hand. It was a well known phenomenon in Japanese prison camps in WW2. You give up the will to live and you slip away. I said this to any of my family who would listen back in April last year not that it helped anyone. least of all me.
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Perhaps not unconnected with the Investigative Corona Committee Germany interviewing many people with relevant testimony.
e.g. Dr. David E. Martin
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-60-Die-Zeit-ist-kein-flacher-Kreis-5-Martin:f?r=6MWs3ayHwcFCXKZtazKgEszyrbBpefst
Along with an emphasis on independent, transparent and evidence-based analysis (what the UK’s Independent SAGE could have been)
“Respiratory diseases, such as the symptomatic COVID-19 disease, have not been recorded to an extraordinary extent in Germany. A large number of studies have now shown that lethality and mortality are similar to influenza. An overload of the health care system has not even remotely occurred. However, as is becoming increasingly clear, the government’s Corona measures have caused massive social, psychological, health, cultural and economic collateral damage. This is especially true of the lockdowns that have been imposed. Effects of these measures: Millions of additional unemployed and short-time workers, companies in bankruptcy, excess mortality among the isolated elderly, inadequate health care for the population due to a large number of postponed surgeries and doctor’s visits omitted out of fear, increased suicides, large increases in child abuse, traumatization and “new” fearful social behavior among people. ”
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/about/
” excess mortality among the isolated elderly, ”
This. The will to live is important and I’ve seen it at first hand. It was a well known phenomenon in Japanese prison camps in WW2. You give up the will to live and you slip away. I said this to any of my family who would listen back in April last year not that it helped anyone. least of all me.