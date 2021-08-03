Social credit in the UK

“There’s a reason that Her Majesty’s government can now afford, politically speaking, to experiment with policies that are native to stratified east Asian states. It’s the very same reason why the Democratic Party here in the States can attempt to spend multiple trillions of dollars during just six months of unified government without any obvious public dismay. Catastrophes are accelerants of government expansion, and the pandemic will go down in history as one in a series of quantum leaps into a more statist world — a world in which governments feel increasingly emboldened to attempt the previously unthinkable.”
– Cameron Hilditch, writing in National Review. Quick observation: there would, from a free market sort of view, be nothing necessarily wrong if an insurance company, for example, varies its premiums on clients who have proof that they, for example, keep fit, eat a healthy diet and so on. But that is a transaction freely entered into, and subject to the competition of a market place. Social credit systems on the Chinese model are not like this, however. There is no choice, no opportunity to opt out.
If I got a pound every time someone went on about Boris Johnson’s damned “libertarian instincts”, I’d be a resident of Monaco by now. We left the EU to get out of a form of creeping statism, and we get this. At least, I suppose, we can eventually vote the current government, led by this albino circus act, out of office, but for things to improve, there has be a shift in the culture in the UK – and elsewhere – of what is acceptable and and about the importance of liberty and autonomy.
I am 100% certain that importing more voters from the middle east and africa will make the UK as free, functional, prosperous, and dedicated to civil liberties as those places are. democracy works!
dougg, the move towards nannying and micro-managing the public has absolutely nothing to do with immigration, so you can keep your hobby horse in the cupboard. Long before the current immigrations, the move in the UK towards Big Government was under way. What we have today has a very distinctly 1940s feel about it, complete with pompous lectures and the rest of it.
I am not too sure anyway that many immigrants would want to be in a UK version of China, given how the latter treats foreigners. Mind you, the one saving grace of the UK is that any such system is bound to be such a shambles that it will die of mockery.
‘ At least, I suppose, we can eventually vote the current government, led by this albino circus act, out of office…’
And replace it with what, just a different act from the same circus? Politics is a closed shop, practically single Party politics based on hybrids of Socialism and Fascism in all so-called free democracies, and its members rotate on the Buggins’ Turn principle Voting is just a sham, a sop to the People.
The shift in culture is only likely to come when things get so bad, enough people will unite and take up arms. Power once given will not be relinquished voluntarily: it will be used, and its primary use will be to increase its scope and scale for those who have it. History shows that.
its bad enough that we have these state diktats but even the reasoning behind them is flawed. In trying to save the holy of holies (The NHS) this is the wrong tact, smokers, drinkers, the obese (plus many others) actually save the NHS money, they bring the spend forward to current treatment, but save a fortune by (forgive the phrase) dying early and saving in palliative care. Which will be the costs that cripple the current system as we all live longer but need care
What I’m having difficulty imagining is how the government is going to contest the next election based on it’s record. And that goes double for Australia whose NSW premier has put soldiers on the streets of one of the most peaceful and civilized cities on earth.
Johnathon Pearce wrote “…the one saving grace of the UK is that any such system is bound to be such a shambles that it will die of mockery.”
That’s the hallmark of British governments, isn’t it? They manage to combine authoritarianism and incompetence. Despite the government mandating strict lockdowns, which the police zealously enforced, Britain still had one of the highest Covid fatality rates in the world.
My guess is that they’ll campaign on “No matter how horrible we are, the opposition is twice as bad!” Convince the voters of that, and their own policies being foul and failed becomes a stronger reason to vote for them, by increasing the difference between bad (the government) and worse (the opposition).
Here in the States, this has been the long-time tactic of both the Democratic Party seeking the votes of blacks, and establishment GOP seeking the votes of the Tea Party/Deplorable/GOP base. “Vote for us, even though we’ve routinely betrayed you, because if That Other Party is elected, they will screw you twice as hard!”
Stories. We need great quality, popular stories that embed the ideas in children. Books, movies, new fangled things on YouTube etc. Every possible format. Every possible opportunity.
I do not believe that Mr Johnson has thought any of this up – but it does not matter at this point, as he is certainly doing nothing to stop it.
Simon – it is a bit late to write stories telling children that government power should be limited, as the idea that government is responsible for everything is already engrained in the culture. However, I agree with you – we need good stories (parables) to show people the value of liberty.
In the United States a lot of this sort of thing is being pushed via the banking system – the banks and the financial industry generally (and all the Corporations that depend on the funny money) depend, in the end, on the Federal Reserve – and that, and other government regulated entities are pushing this totalitarian agenda.
“Totalitarian is too strong a word” – it is not too strong a word, as a government that concerns itself with EVERYTHING (every aspect of life) is totalitarian by definition – it is the “total state” that Mussolini and so many others have dreamed of.
Deep Lurker – you know that is NOT what the Democrats say. What they, and the education system and the media (especially the entertainment media) say is much simpler than that.
What they say is “RACIST, RACIST, RACIST”. Vote for us or you are a racist – even if you are black, you “ain’t” really black.
They actually do this – and they get away with it.
There is an historical inaccuracy in the article – one I have seen elsewhere, many times.
Income tax was (not was not) abolished after the Napoleonic Wars.
It was abolished under Prime Minister Liverpool – under Lord Liverpool gold money was also restored, and the death penalty abolished for many crimes.
According to Disraeli, Lord Liverpool was a mediocrity – but Lord Liverpool had a solid record of achievement, I can not think of anything that Disraeli achieved for liberty (and I can think of much HARM he did).
And income tax?
It came back in the 1840s – as the price for Sir Robert Peel’s policy of free trade, although the idea was to phase out income tax after free trade was established – something that Gladstone (a follower of Sir Robert Peel) did try to do.
Gladstone almost abolished income tax – but he lost the 1874 election (to Disraeli) and it was down hill from there for liberty and the idea that government should be limited.
There is a lot of ruin in a great nation – 150 years worth in our case.
John Morley, once a famous British Liberal – but now almost forgotten, argued that the failure to get rid of income tax made the rise of statism inevitable – because it is such an easy way for the state to get money spend.
John Morley had a point (as he normally did) – but there is also Sir Robert Peel’s 1844 blunder to be considered.
The Banking Act of that year was supposed to control the bankers – but it just covered bank notes, not bank LOANS.
Whist the bankers (and other such) can lend out “money” that DOES NOT REALLY EXIST, boom-busts are inevitable – and each BUST is an opportunity for an orgy of statism, due to the poverty and unemployment that the bust brings.
Something like Covid 19 does not come along very often (unless the scientists at Wuhan work hard creating new diseases – thank you Dr Fauci), but an economic BUST caused by the lending out of “money” that DOES NOT REALLY EXIST, will come along every few years.
And if the government bails out the bankers (thank you Walter Bagehot and other ideologists of bailoutism) each new bust is worse than the one before it – as the bubble is bigger.
Ironically that object of hatred, the “loan shark” or “shylock”, does no great harm at all – they may harm a few unfortunate people (by breaking their legs when they do not pay back their loans), but “loan sharks” or “shylocks” can not create boom-busts (the can not create Great Depressions) because they lend out cash-money.
Only the respectable people in expensive suits have the legal power to create credit money from thin air.
The respectable banker will not break your legs when you do not pay back your loans – because the “money” he lent you never really existed in the first place.
If the money did exist, if the banker was lending out his own cash-money (and that of depositors who would NOT get bailed out if the loans were not repaid – and so would be out to lynch him from the nearest lamp post if the bank failed), the attitude of bankers would be very different. Getting a loan would be a matter of proving, beyond all reasonable doubt, that you could-and-would pay the money back – and if you did not pay the money back, things would go very badly for you indeed. As for social attitudes…
Bankers would not, for example, give a damn about “diversity and inclusion” and other Frankfurt School of Marxism concepts any more. That stuff is a luxury for people who are playing games with funny money. Not for people who, at best, are going to be sleeping in a cardboard box in the street if the bank fails – and might well be beaten to death (or lynched) by angry depositors (who, having lost their savings, would also be heading for a cardboard box on the street).
Still perhaps people would be kind and restrained – as they sometimes )sometimes) were in Victorian Britain.
When the Gotch Bank in Kettering (my home town) failed, the depositors lost their money (as they should – otherwise it is not a private business it is an extension-of-the-state, as modern banks are), but people had large families back then (different branches of a family would come to aid of a family member in distress) – and most people were members of churches and secular fraternal associations (which would also help members – with the own cash), so people actually on the street was avoided – and it was illegal to be a vagrant then anyway (as it is in modern China – “why are there so few homeless in China?” – because it is a crime, they lock you up for that).
As for the Gotch family themselves – they were out of banking for ever (good! as they did not have the flint hearts that being a real money lender, as opposed to a government backed Credit Bubble blower, needs) – but one son became an artist (Thomas Cooper Gotch – my favourite local artist) and another became an architect – Sir Alfred Gotch, known (ironically) enough for building banks.
It is often said (for example by me) that the “Iron Bank of Braavos” is a good guide for banking – because it lends out cash-money (gold – not credit bubbles) and it does everything it needs to do to get REPAID (again in cash-money – not Credit bubbles).
But there is a massive flaw in the “Iron Bank of Braavos” – it does not lend out money for productive investment (at least it is never shown doing so), it lends out money to would be rulers, for their wars.
As wars and government taxes (to pay back the loans) both reduce the productive capacity of the economy, the Iron Bank is part of a downward spiral. A world getting poorer and poorer.
To be fair to “Game of Thrones” – the world shown does seem to be getting poorer and poorer over time.
Paul. Do read the books written by D. Morier Evans in the mid-19th century (Facts, Failures and Frauds is one; another has a page or two on Gotch’s failure).
Jame Hargrave – thank you, that sounds like a good idea.
@Paul Marks Nothing wrong with a little mediocrity when it’s appropriate. If politicians would stop pretending to be heroes and the proles would stop wanting them to be, the world would be a better place.
I will not be having either the shite vax or the vax pass 1st step to CCP-style social credit tyranny. If enough like me refuse and enough business people refuse that is that for bogus Johnson–or his masters –plans. If they win life will be a misery. They are worse than the CCP in real terms. CCP are not nannying cunts. So long as you don’t do anything CCP feel threatened by etc they don’t care. Eat what u like + smoke a 1000 cigs a day–might even help you work harder and make more for CCP to steal. With UK fucks your life will never be your own. I’m not going to live that way and if matters have to end in physical confrontation so be it.
And UK fatality via con-vid is the same pack of lies as everywhere else using false pos tests and relabelled old/ill deaths. Not one of the highest at all. Just a bad winter flu lied to the skies as a powergrab.
If you read the studies being (quietly) released, your best bet might be to stick on a nicotine patch. Seems that there is a very significant decrease in Covid acquisition amongst smokers specifically because of the nicotine.
These studies stemmed from one early French study concerning why, in a society with a 25% smoking rate, smokers only made up about 5% of confirmed Covid cases.