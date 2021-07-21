We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
«  
  »

What is the payoff for producing such obviously counter-productive propaganda?

· Children's issues · Culture Wars · Deleted by the Woke Media · Education & Academia · Media & Journalism · North American affairs · UK affairs

One of these links will take you to an article in today’s Times by David Charter:

“Texas stops teaching that Ku Klux Klan was morally wrong”

“Texas stops teaching that Ku Klux Klan was morally wrong”

“Texas stops teaching that Ku Klux Klan was morally wrong”

“Texas stops teaching that Ku Klux Klan was morally wrong”

Which link is it? It doesn’t matter*. You all guessed right. You had no need to actually read the article to predict with a high degree of accuracy what it would say. You had no need of a Times subscription to know that whatever Texas was doing would turn out to be something far less dramatic than the headline suggests.

I am not going to quote the article even now. Do not feel deprived. As I find increasingly often these days, the readers’ comments are better than the stuff above the line.

A commenter called Dick Marlow says,

I think that this headline is misleading.

As I understand it the State of Texas has decided that it should not enumerate in law incidents and beliefs that 99.9% of Texans accept were both wrong and repugnant. This is not the same as “stops teaching that the KKK was morally wrong” which can be interpreted as meaning the state permits teaching that the KKK was morally acceptable.

This is not what they are attempting to do. They are shifting the responsibility of identifying which unacceptable events need to be taught from the state legislature and shifting it downstream, nearer both the ISDs, parents and teachers.

But you already knew it would turn out be something like that.

Why do they do this? I cannot even say that a clickbait headline lets down a respectable article, since the unknown subeditor has merely re-phrased Mr Charter’s very first line. The Times used to be better than this. David Charter has been known to be better than this. It’s not like they’re fooling anyone: there is a veritable flood of comments saying, no, the Texas Department of Education has not decided to take a neutral position on whether the Klan was a Bad Thing.

What is the payoff for producing such obviously counter-productive propaganda?

*The important question, and the one to which you will not find the answer by hovering your mouse over the link, is which of them takes you to the cute video of a sloth in a boat.

July 21st, 2021 |

6 comments to What is the payoff for producing such obviously counter-productive propaganda?

  • Shlomo Maistre
    July 22, 2021 at 2:42 am

    What is the payoff for producing such obviously counter-productive propaganda?

    It’s virtue signaling and it helps the Left politically.

    Two birds, one lie.

    These days, this is called journalism.

  • Y. Knott
    July 22, 2021 at 9:31 am

    “the really cute video of a sloth in a boat”

    – Ah yes, the slothboat; for those of you not in-the-know, it’s the opposite of a speedboat. Sorry – had to… 😉

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    July 22, 2021 at 9:35 am

    Headlines just need to be attention-grabbing. If they also have a touch of truth in them, that’s a bonus!

  • pete
    July 22, 2021 at 10:08 am

    As bad as the UK police and local councils ignoring mass child sex abuse, mainly of girls, in Rochdale and Rotherham.

    Our liberal and progressive friends never were outraged about this.

    The feminists were silent too.

    Let he who is without sin ….

  • JohnK
    July 22, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    Pete,

    If it had only been Rochdale and Rotherham, it wouldn’t have been so bad. Likewise, if we could say that “grooming” (an odd term for the mass rape of children) was all in the past.

  • Rudolph Hucker
    July 23, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    Is The Times a member of the Trusted News Initiative?

    July 2020, the BBC said

    At the summit, the TNI also agreed to engage with new verification technology, called Project Origin, led by a coalition of the BBC, CBC/Radio-Canada, Microsoft and The New York Times.

    The partners currently within the TNI are: AFP; BBC, CBC/Radio-Canada, European Broadcasting Union (EBU),Facebook, Financial Times, First Draft, Google/YouTube, The Hindu, Microsoft , Reuters, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, Twitter, The Wall Street Journal.

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/latestnews/2020/trusted-news-initiative

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

«  
  »