Until Brexit, “Green Molly” a.k.a. Molly Scott Cato was a Green Party MEP. She is currently the Green Party External Communications Coordinator and Speaker on Economy and Finance.
On July 29th she tweeted,
UK Covid patients tell of regrets over refusing jab
These stories make me terribly sad
She was referring to this Guardian article. Thus far, I agreed with her. The Guardian article by Sarah Marsh is unashamedly emotional, but it derives its power to convince by letting named ordinary people speak for themselves. However Ms Scott Cato thinks that humans speaking to other humans about their own brush with death or the deaths of their relatives is not a good enough persuasive strategy. She continued,
But they also make me angry with people who spread lies on social media
In the information age it seems to me we need information crimes
And punishments to match
In a sense Ms Scott Cato is right. She does need information crimes. Her party and the worldwide Green movement (of which parties with “Green” in their name are a minor part) have a vision for humanity that goes far beyond trees and whales, and they know they will not get the public to comply if gadflies and malcontents are allowed to bring up information that contradicts the official line. In particular they need information that shows how many of their previous predictions never came to pass to be criminalised.
“They need information that contradicts their worldview to be criminalized”, presumably because of the harm they allege it causes. Because governments act on information. And governments have become nearly all-powerful, influencing or outright controlling (nearly?) every aspect of our lives. Everything is political. So, clearly bad information is the problem.
How about this: every decision made by every G20 government leader in the past 50 years that on balance did more harm than good should be punished criminally. Why just try to prevent future crime when we have ample past crime in front of us that could be punished to set an example!? Isn’t that what these Greens’ goal is: right government decisions and actions? And punishment for those who frustrate such. Well, we have at least a million examples if we just look at recent history.
If Ms. Scott Cato wants to take a swing at Obama…I’ll hold him. Figuratively speaking of course. And replace “Obama” in this with almost any leader, left or right. But let’s start with the left! 🙂
p.s., re the law professor quoted at the end of Natalie’s post, how about we add legal and civics advice to the categories of prosecutable mis-information? After all, if we get politics wrong, nothing else matters (rough quote from Charles Krauthammer).
Wasn’t this article revealed to be a fraudulent fabrication? The doctor in the article doesn’t exist.
GregWA writes, “How about this: every decision made by every G20 government leader in the past 50 years that on balance did more harm than good should be punished criminally.”
I know you are joking, and it is a pleasing fantasy, but don’t give them ideas. They – I refer to G20 governments and the entire establishment, not just the Greens – would love that. The people in charge of deciding what did more harm than good would be them. Even in conditions of free enquiry it is very hard for people to say what would have happened had history gone differently, as we are all prisoners of our own era’s assumptions. Give the “opinion formers” (a revealing name) the power to block contradictory information from coming in and they can make it impossible to even imagine a world which went differently.
P.S. While you were writing your comment, I made some minor changes to the wording of the part of my post that you quoted. I only mention it in case you were puzzled; it makes no difference to the argument.
I hadn’t heard anything about that, nesalpers. Can you provide details?
That was my memory also. Someone looked at the named hospital’s records and found that there were no such patients as the ones described as piteously begging for the vaccination as they died. It was all fake.
I comfort myself with the idea that most people who vote for the Green Party do not know what it actually stands for – for example its totalitarian view that certain opinions (which it believes to be false) should be regarded as CRIMES.
There is every right to refuse to listen to or read certain stuff – I do not want to listen to someone, for example, explaining why Jews should be wiped from face of the Earth (I have heard such stuff before), but there is a massive difference between “I do not wish to listen to you” and “I am going to put you in prison”. The totalitarians reject this distinction – to them opinions they do approve of must be PUNISHED.
But the lady has given the example of Covid 19 – and she deserves an answer.
From the start of this crises Early Treatment of Covid 19 with a combination of existing medications has been possible – and would have saved most of the people who died.
Early Treatment has been systematically smeared by the international establishment who have spent the last 18 months chanting TINET (there-is-no-early-treatment), according to this lady everyone who smeared Early Treatment, including most official health officials, should sent to be prison – for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, who could have been saved.
“But they really did believe there was no Early Treatment” – according to the lady sincerely holding a mistaken belief is NO DEFENCE.
Why is it only now that the anti-vaxxers are perceived as a problem? After all, they’ve been around for a long time. Back in the 1970s I remember my late mother, who was a doctor, having conniptions whenever someone said something to the effect that they weren’t going to get their children vaccinated, because of “the risks”. (Needless to say, I was vaccinated against everything, as were my brother and sister.) Of course, not exposing children to the supposed risks of vaccines exposed them to other risks. A few years ago, I remember reading about a measles outbreak in Beverly Hills, because parents there weren’t vaccinating their children.
Despite that, there was absolutely no talk of using the law to silence these people. Could that be because they used to be predominantly left-wing? After all, Beverly Hills is absolutely not Trump country. By contrast, the current crop of anti-vaxxers are mostly right wing types. You know: swivel-eyed, evil, hateful and ignorant people who can’t make decisions for themselves, don’t know what’s best for themselves and need to be guided by their betters.
bobby b:
Don’t know about this story or the UK, but U.S. social media is awash in fake “dying patient voices regrets, begs unvaccinated to get vaxxed”, along with “just finished ICU shift, unit overflowing with children and young adults with covid” tales. Seems to be a cottage industry. The posting docs or nurses may be real docs and nurses, but they’re liars with an agenda, and are regularly busted by the curious who bother to check into the publicly available records. That Guardian story is suspiciously similar to these in tone and content.
If there was a significant penalty for information crimes, no relevant left-wing journalist would still be alive. A lot of authors, media people and such wouldn’t either. Just remember their hymns about Stalin’s russia, the glorification of castro, chavez, the Khmer rouge etc etc.
If there were “information crimes” AND justice, there wouldn’t be any left journalists out of prison or the grave.