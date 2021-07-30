|
Hello darlin’, which parallel universe you from?
“Vast majority of adults still wearing face masks in public, ONS data shows”
Last night, I went to a social event of over a hundred people. No masks. I just walked down the street, went to supermarket, saw maybe 1 in 5 wearing a mask, probably less.
Where is this vast majority? Not where I live, that’s for sure.
WTF is going on?
|
Last time that I did my big shop at Asda I would guess that it was about half and half, but that was down on the previous week’s visit. No mask wearers at the gym. Out in the street there is the odd person wearing one when they are nowhere near anyone, those people are beyond help.
About 50/50 here. I think masks are like magic talismans. They might as well be wearing garlic to ward off vampires. I think it is a similar mechanism. Ancient people were scared of dangerous forces that they did not understand, and so leaders took advantage of this. Assuaging their fears, giving them something (like a crucifix or a necklace of garlic) that didn’t make any actual difference, but did make them feel better, make them feel like they were doing SOMETHING against something against which they felt powerless.
This seems to me to very much parallel masks: a basically useless thing, with the imprimatur of the “religious” authorities which gives the unthinking masses a sense of control over something that terrifies them. With the exception that masks also allow a Karen affect too. I guess if vampires are coming, and you have your garlic then it is ok if the other guy doesn’t, that way he is going to get him and not you. But this story of Covid, the fear has been whipped up to the point where the vampires are going to get everyone.
I’m seeing a lot less than 50/50 where I go. But, it’s highly dependent on where it is. I see more masks in places which are more “necessary” like the supermarket, but in places that are viewed to be less essential, it appears that the percentage goes down significantly.
80% wearing masks in Twickenham supermarkets.
About 35% wearing masks in supermarket in Hammersmith right now
Over here, the vast majority of people (including yours truly) stopped wearing masks when the mandate was terminated; and masks keep becoming less common. It’s been maybe a week since i last saw one in a supermarket. I tried not to stare.
It was never much of a burden for most people, because masks were required only indoors, in public spaces.
Well, i guess that it was a burden for people who had to be indoors in public spaces for the entire working day. Especially for people with respiratory problems — who should probably not have been indoors in public spaces anyway.
Few masks in my part of the world these days, and those are generally worn either by the very old, or else exactly the people you’d expect (pink/blue hair, Tuck Frump t-shirt, BLM sticker on the bumper of their car).
The funniest one I saw was a man in his early twenties riding a bicycle down the street. He was gasping through his mask as he rode along, at least 50 feet from anybody. But at least everybody knew how virtuous he was …
Mentally ill people have a lot of fear, a lot of paranoia. Masks are a way to let them feel they have some power over the things they fear. The wearers don’t become enraged by non-wearers because of the virus risk. They become enraged because you’re belittling their paranoia.
Hardly anyone wearing them here anymore.
Outer London. Most people wearing them still unfortunately. >80% I would say. Not in the gym obviously (you’d think).
Bobby B. Good point. Guy at work ‘came out’ with having mental issues, and he is a big proponent of masks.
Anyway..counting down the days until I need to show my vaccpass to get into my very WFH-amble office job. Trying to convince my wife to prepare for being poor for a while…she doesn’t like the idea.
Some people wear the mask in supermarkets – and some people, including myself, do not.
Sussex coast. About half are still masking in the shops but it’s steadily going down.1 in 10 of the young to middle-aged walking along the seafront are still wearing them but the elderly show more common sense. The once ubiquitous light blue disposables have been replaced by brightly coloured and decorated fashion statements or football team colours and logos for the men. The street market does a roaring trade in such items. There are anti lockdown/media/mask stickers everywhere you look.
Mind you we are somewhat old fashioned down here. Armed Forces Day is still a big occasion and Emily Thornberry would not care for the flags.
Reminds me of the polling in the UK that said the Conservatives would lose the 2015 election… and the polling that said Brexit would lose in referendum… and the polling that said Trump would lose 2016 election… and the “COVID deaths” – most of which were anything but…
It’s almost like they manipulate data to push an agenda, but no… couldn’t be…
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/07/05/time-to-assume-that-health-research-is-fraudulent-until-proved-otherwise/
https://www.chron.com/news/article/Experts-ask-to-see-data-behind-new-policy-16347545.php
Two fun links to show your COVID skepticism-curious friends!!