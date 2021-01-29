George Monbiot comes out in favour of censorship

“Covid lies cost lives – we have a duty to clamp down on them”, he writes in the Guardian.
I will skip the bit where I tell Samizdata readers why censorship is morally bad. You already know. Once upon a time Mr Monbiot knew, too, but it no longer surprises me to see that yet another left winger has succumbed to the modern McCarthyism. You would think sixty-five years of fantasising about how they would have stood up to Senator McCarthy or his equivalents in the House Un-American Activities Committee would have strengthened their spines a little more. But I can still be shocked at how much of a betrayal of the scientific method Mr Monbiot’s attempt to defend science by means of forbidding the publication of opposing hypotheses represents. As a commenter called “tomsmells” says,
This is quite an astounding agenda, considering how new this virus is and how frequently the experts in control have been wrong. Perhaps we should have considered banning talk of encouraging mask wearing when it was very much not considered a good idea by the experts in charge? Or when loss of taste and smell wasn’t considered a symptom? I’m not sure it would have been helpful for the understanding of what works and what doesn’t. It probably won’t be now either even though you seem to suggest we apparently we know exactly how to deal with this virus, despite the bodies piling up around the world. In circumstances when you clearly don’t have all the answers, it can’t be a good idea to ban ideas your consistently wrong scientists disagree with. That is essentially how freedom of speech functions within a democracy, ideas get talked about, hopefully the best prevail.
And on top of that, surely you can see how this approach is wrought with danger? It’s always easy to do the censoring, but bugger me is it difficult when you are the one being censored. Bear that in mind when you advocate this level of censorship, particularly in a debate when you have no doubt been wrong about plenty of things – which may I add is no shame, this is a complicated and evolving problem whose solution won’t be found any faster by banning discussion.
I’d actually forgotten about him. I recall he advocated “re-wilding” the UK a few years ago: bringing back wolves and other predators, getting rid of conventional livestock farming, etc. Sometimes these ideas aren’t totally bonkers, but his underlying philosophy is about diminishing Man as much as protecting other species. Some of this goes back to JJ Rousseau, one of the most nasty and silly writers who ever lived.
Actually, no. Once or twice he has shown a streak of independent thought and a willingness to change his opinions in the light of new evidence, and in a direction that will not have pleased his peers. For instance he wrote this in 2011: “Why Fukushima made me stop worrying and love nuclear power”.
Or take this piece that he wrote in 2009 in response to “Climategate”: “Pretending the climate email leak isn’t a crisis won’t make it go away”.
Is anyone pushing the idea that we need accurate death statistics for COVID-19?
An orthopedic surgeon friend of mine tells of a patient admitted for knee surgery who tested positive for COVID. He was listed as a “COVID hospitalization” even though he was asymptomatic. And we’ve probably all read about “died with COVID” versus “died from COVID”. How much have the death statistics been inflated–I honestly don’t know. As far as I can tell, it could be a factor of 2, 5? 10?
Knowing that determining the true cause of death is hard to know in some cases, maybe in many cases for the very elderly, those with co-morbidities…so why can’t we just ask the doctors to say that: “multiple causes”. And only fret intensely if the “died from COVID and nothing else” statistics warrant fretting to the point of economic suicide.
Or is this just too far in our past now to sort it out? And I don’t mean too far in the past for those who know this stuff to sort it out, but too distant for the political will to have it sorted.
A relative administers a small string of nursing homes. She tells me that the word “Covid” appearing on a death certificate means $8,000-$17,000 in additional government funds. Her budget is always very tight. People respond to incentives.
She’s shown me her numbers. It was indeed a scorching fire through these facilities. But we don’t really know just HOW scorching it was. And, aside from a massive individual records review, we’ll never know.
Which means we’ll never know.
The only number that means anything is increase in deaths over the same period last year.
The numbers being reported in the US for Covid deaths are in line with the excess deaths since January 2020. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/excess_deaths.htm#dashboard