I could not have said it better myself

as a law professor I try to see all sides of public and legal issues, and in my teaching and writing to present the best case for each contesting view in any dispute. Critical race theory, as actually practised in many classrooms in California and across the country, seems to me to defy any hope of defending or justifying it. Its mix of half-truths and sheer falsehoods, its stereotyping and scapegoating of entire races of people, its relentlessly divisive setting of one group against another, its visceral hostility to reasoned debate, freedom of thought, and freedom of expression, and its well-documented tendency to proceed by stealth, all evoke the practices of authoritarian and even totalitarian regimes.
Those who read instapundit will already have encountered Maimon Schwarzschild’s evidence to the Orange County Board of Education, but I’m happy to give further visibility to “what oft was thought but ne’er so well expressed”. We’ve often said what we think about CRT here, but I don’t recall a paragraph that covers all the bases, touching each concisely and clearly, as well as the above. (If you do, by all means link to it in the comments – it might be good to gather several effective summaries in one place.)
The name Schwarzschild (like the name Maimon) is not that common. I wonder if Maimon is related to Karl Schwarzschild, the first man to solve Einstein’s equations. Karl computed the solution for a simple (non-rotating, uncharged) spherical mass (today, it’s famous as the basic black hole solution – ‘the Schwarzschild solution’ – but Chandrasekhar computed ‘the Chandrasekhar limit’ in the same year, to pass the time on a ship travelling from India to Britain, so Karl did not yet know a black hole was even theoretically possible). Karl did this work while serving in the Germany army, less than a year before his death during WWI. As to why Karl’s (surviving) descendants and collaterals are now to be found in the United States, not Germany, well Maimon also testified that:
My own family had personal experience of some of the totalitarian regimes in 20th century Europe, and some of the tropes and techniques of ethnic studies and critical race theory, as now practised in many US classrooms, have chilling parallels in the techniques of ideological indoctrination in the schoolrooms of those regimes.
The sacrifice of Jewish fathers like Karl for the fatherland in WWI proved a weak reed indeed for their children in WWII.
Having ancestors who fought against slavery won’t protect anyone from charges of ‘toxic whiteness’ either, any more than family experience of past racial hatred will protect Maimon from woke hatred today.
@Niall – Maimon is the son of Professor Steven S. Schwarzschild (1924–1989) and not directly related to either of the physicists Karl or Martin Schwarzschild.
Thanks for info, John Galt (July 29, 2021 at 3:54 pm). As Steven and Karl Schwarzschild were both born in Frankfurt’s Jewish community, it may well be that Stephen and Maimon were collaterals of Karl and his son Martin, but, as you say, there appears to be no direct relationship between them.
(Both Stephen and Martin left Germany in the later 1930s, for reasons I need not mention.)
Niall,
As Ilhan Omar would have said “they left Germany because some people did something”.
When you make arguments like “I’m not racist, my ancestors did X good thing/suffered X bad thing” you buy into the fascist Left’s game. Having ancestors who fought against slavery is no more relevant to your standing as a racist/bad person than having ancestors who were slaveholders.
Everybody has slavers and slaves, murderers and murder victims, scoundrels and heroes in their lineage someplace. We all should be judged by the things we do in our own lives, not what our ancestors have done – for good or ill.
Ferox (July 29, 2021 at 8:58 pm), my point was the racism of how the argument is enforced. To the woke, your race* decides whether they count or ignore anything your ancestors suffered or achieved. As you say, it is likely everyone has slaves and slavers in their far-back-enough past. Because the ‘reparations’ argument is worthless anyway, one may say it is made no more worthless by the fact that, statistically, the average person the woke say is owed them has slavers in their more recent past than the average person the woke say owes them. But the racism of woke practice can be noted.
* nominally it is your race; actually of course, your usefulness to their power project decides
Ferox is right.
This crazy irredentist wokeness only makes sense if you believe that every black person is the same, every woman is the same, every white person is the same, every trans person is the same, and so forth.
It starts and ends with the proposition that these things- what appearance your parents’ DNA gave you and whom you like to f*ck- are at the same time the most important things about you and the only things about you that your neighbours see.
The hell with that Nazi stuff.
Niall, thanks for sharing this. The quotation beautifully sums up CRT and the cancer that it is.