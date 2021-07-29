|
Manufacturing the grass roots…
“And the propaganda continues. Implausible figures and bogus narratives actively staged by human bots. Who is behind for this? The same happened with CCP promotion of lockdown.”
– Nick Hudson
This has been a recurring theme over the last last few years but has gone into overdrive as of late.
|
Claiming to speak for all UK citizens is rather presumptuous. I’m a UK citizen and you don’t speak for me. When I do my big shop roughly half the shoppers aren’t wearing masks. Are we to believe that these people believe that masks should be compulsory? It seems unlikely.
This is the 77th Brigade manufacturing consent.
Flubber (July 29, 2021 at 10:30 am), if the 77th brigade can do no better than this then we’re hopeless at ‘non-lethal warfare’. (I also note the folly of a UK authority ordering the 77th brigade to do it and not thinking it could leak.)
I suspect rather the 50 yen army. The sheer crassness of “I speak for all UK citizens” and the unlikeliness of that phrase being repeatedly used sounds more like them.
But of course
Comes back to the argument that between censorship, bots and NPC’s both Twitter and Facebook have simply platforms for mass propaganda.
Not using either I sometimes forget how bad it is.