The future works, just as it is being stolen from us, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is now real

The future of the flying car is finally arriving, a flying car, the AirCar, has completed a test flight between two airports in Slovakia, reports the BBC.
This wonderful development brought to us by Professor Stefan Klein (the article has a short video showing the car flying etc.) is not yet licensed to fly, and given the caution around aviation, such approval may be a long way off, but it is technically possible now, almost a century after the English Electric Wren which was seen as a rival to the emergent motor car. To think that within around 31 years, English Electric would build the Lightning is simply mind-boggling.
However, this fantastic development runs on a petrol engine, has an airborne range of c. 1,000 km (625 miles) and can cruise at 170km/h (c.106 mph), at 8,200 feet (pressurisation not an option at the moment it seems). Imagine the liberty of flight, in your garage, the horror of unrestricted travel, no speed cameras, the Left’s (and the State’s) hatred of mobility and autonomy will shine like the fiery pits of Hell.
Two passengers, provided that they don’t weigh more than 31 stone. Let physics limit your weight, not the government.
Dr Stephen Wright, senior research fellow in avionics and aircraft, at the University of the West of England, described the AirCar as “the lovechild of a Bugatti Veyron and a Cesna 172”.
but there is obviously a cautionary note:
“I have to admit that this looks really cool – but I’ve got a hundred questions about certification,” Dr Wright said.
“Anyone can make an aeroplane but the trick is making one that flies and flies and flies for the thick end of a million hours, with a person on board, without having an incident.
“I can’t wait to see the piece of paper that says this is safe to fly and safe to sell.”
With a 600 mile range, a self-fly/drive break on the Continent would be a breeze. Short-haul aviation is pointless in such a world, as are inflexible trains (HS2 etc.), even car hire. Bring it on.
Just you wait until someone invents reliable teleportation! You won’t find me flying around in one of these metal birds!
As for state control, I remember reading about someone in Los Angeles trying to build a flying car, and consoling people that they wouldn’t need to pilot- they could just type in the destination, and the on-board computer, communicating with some central control, would do the navigation.
As a pilot, this sounds like an invitation to mass tragedies. Flying any sort of a plane is not trivial, with many mechanical and weather-related risks to the occupants and everyone on the ground.
Now add in all the burden of controlled airspace, maintaining VMC and mass usage of such air-cars…let’s play dodgems at 200 MPH with people underneath.
If these things are ever to be feasible, they will need to be entirely automated: using both internal sensors and central control to achieve adequate separation and automatic abort to safe impact zones when failures are detected. And even then, people will fly them into CuNims and wonder why they get fried.
Now lets think about lawyers and product liability laws….
Like nuclear fusion, fuel cells, jet-packs, climate change… always coming soon but never arriving.
Next week – perpetual motion.
Tim the Coder
… and those swarms of Amazon delivery drones zipping about competing for airspace.
What Tim the Coder said.
If you manged to squeeze 1,000hp into a 172 all you’d get is a plane which could exceed VNE in a vertical climb…
In your dreams! Commercial aircraft typically manage into the tens of thousands, and a few light aircraft may get into 5 figures, but most of those will have crashed & been re-built many times. In any case, fatigue & corrosion is the usual determining factor. Even the B52’s the US military will (apparently) still be flying when they are 100 years old will have had extensive reworking, and won’t have anything like a million hours.
The main problem, if this thing takes off (sorry!) will not be the car/plane but the idiot in charge. Boy racers, drunk drivers,tailgaters, and the BMW versions where the indicators don’t work (or the driver has no idea what those little levers mean) will cause airborne chaos. Also, TfL installing floating traffic cones to rake up a couple of bob will be a certainty. Think I’ll stick with my Rusting Allaggro.
Like the public can be trusted to drive ground transportation. I want to be no where near the cities where the terrible drivers are both on the ground and airborne.
ROFL!
Not many of them around now:
https://www.howmanyleft.co.uk/?utf8=%E2%9C%93&q=allegro
After all the time I spent developing a way of re-gassing the suspension units, I sometimes wish I’d kept my Maxi…
Totally agree with the expressions of caution. I don’t have flying experience, but I watch a lot of air crash investigation docs (!) and I think I have a fair idea of how dangerous it would be to have loads more amateur pilots in largely untried single-engine planes without much in the way of flight control and warning systems like in commercial planes. This’ll appeal to successful businesspeople who enjoy taking risks, so any socialists ought to approve of the likely consequences.
Also, I’ve never really understood why someone would want a car/plane mashup, except that the idea is kinda cool. But you get the worst of both worlds in terms of usability and performance. If you can afford to fly a private plane, surely it’s also possible just to rent a car at the other end, unless you’re in some remote area, in which case this kind of car/plane probably wouldn’t be suitable either for the airstrip or for the roads at the other end. It just seems like a way to make money (through VC) from gullible investors. If an idea hasn’t worked out for the best part of 100 years, there are probably good reasons to stop trying. Like the “Hyperloop”.
Since road cars have a usable life of only a few thousand hours (cared for exceptions, of course!), I think the reference to ‘millions of hours’ must be a fleet total: i.e thousands of aircars flying for thousands of hours, before some chump flies into a crane that wasn’t in the GPS, and crashes burning in a London street. Not that’d ever happen of course!
Or gets sucked into a wide-body turbofan, and gets sprayed over Slough.
Even in the US, where they have a far more relaxed attitude to home-build “experimental” aircraft, this sort of aviation remains a high skill and high risk endeavour.
And if completely robot-piloted, no human wheel nut, then… Oh! the hacking opportunities, oh yes, nurse!…..
Utter madness! We need to return to the days of 8mph horses and carriages. And even then, we need helmets! Big, thick ones!
Agree with all your points.
If all this could be done in some big test area where people could do this without appreciable risk to the general public, I’d be all for it. Fill yer boots. I live directly under a training route for F-15s, Typhoons, V-22s and other stuff, and I love it to bits and consider it a privilege to see them flying past at extremely low level. But I just don’t want some twat crashing into my bedroom in bad weather because he doesn’t know where he is or what the fuck he’s doing.
@Tim_The_Coder “Since road cars have a usable life of only a few thousand hours (cared for exceptions, of course!)”
Tens of thousands, don’t you mean? My (previous) Passat had about 180K miles on it and the avg mph hovered around 35mph. That’s about 5K hours or so.
On a side note, I bought a Crown Vic PI (Police Interceptor) that had close to half a million miles on the chassis and after a year sold it to a taxi company. I suspect it is still crabbing slightly sideways down the road….
-XC
Gadzooks, all Ye Prophets of Doom, fearful of the common man in a car (in the air). If starlings can avoid collisions in their fantastic murmurations, can we not also? Have you not seen wader smoke at some estuary in winter and wondered at the co-ordination?
We all know that there are bad drivers out there, usually just in front or just behind you, and yes, in my idle daydreams I believe I could solve the problem of all the inconsiderate motorists out there with a grill-mounted Lahti L-39 20mm rifle on semi-auto and licence to use it at my discretion, but this might not be universally acceptable. With GPS, and ‘skylanes’ there would be plenty of scope for use of these vehicles and a kind of designated landing zone with auto-guidance should prevent too many incidents, and yes, there might be a few Darwin Awards and unfortunate by-standers as natural selection takes effect and does its wonders, so I say persevere, and slip the surly bonds of Earth, and the altitude ceiling should keep them out of most pressurised aviation.
With its petrol engine, it should be good for up to 120,000 miles combined, aero engines are, I understand, somewhat more built for long runs at higher revs.
And there are not just foolish motorists out there, but also foolish pilots, as this mini-documentary narrating the chain of events when pilot high-jinks, joining the 41,000 feet club, led to a very short membership of that club.
@XC
Nope, I meant a few thousand hours. Your own experience backs this up: 180K miles in one car is very good indeed, yet you reckon that is just 5000 hours. One of the ‘well cared for’ exceptions. I did 230K in a Volvo, and it was mechanically good when the damned airbug electrics failed.
But most cars are built for 50-60K miles, so 2000 or 3000 hours tops, depending on the breaks.
And to refer to my point: 1 million hours is roughly continuous use for 100 years. Ho Ho Ho.
Mr Ed: You should look at an aviation map of SE England. Try almost any journey without an airspace infringment.
As I said, a centralised control and total autopilot would be essential. But that won’t save you from cranes, weather, or wake turbulence.
And a central computer system planning and controlling 30 million air cars… no trouble for the lot that gave us Test’n’Trace :).
And I was serious about the hacking opportunities, riches to be dreamt of.
Bother the “your files are encrypted, pay $1000 by bitcoin for the decrypt key”
How about “Pay $100K in the next 5 minutes or faceplant Wembley Stadium at 300 MPH”(*note). Deal or no deal?
Mmm, someone will make a TV show about it.
Note: Other high-profile targets are available.