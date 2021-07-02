|
Samizdata quote of the day
Of course, none of this stopped the 40,000 England fans at Wembley on Tuesday evening. The popular “Ten German Bombers” might have been banned by the FA, but the fans sang it anyway. So too endless renditions of “Three Lions” and “Sweet Caroline”, without even a modicum of social distancing.
[…]
On Tuesday evening, after the match, I quietly celebrated Mass in church, without singing. While at prayer, we were being enthusiastically serenaded by the celebrations of a very different kind of communion in the pub over the road. I concede, given that our church was flattened by the Luftwaffe on the first night of the Blitz, I was not all that horrified at the thought of the RAF shooting down German bombers. No, the irritating thing about it was more visceral: others were allowed to sing while we were being silenced.
– Giles Fraser
I found it amusing, and ironic, after the FA’s nannying, that the score should be Two Nil.
Someone up above has a wicked sense of humour.
I used to work for a German based company. The company threw a party for all the staff to celebrate their centenary. We were taken on a coach tour of Hamburg where the guide told us about the RAF having flattened most of the town centre but had somehow managed to spare the tax office.
Even if they had destroyed it all the tax office would have been one of the first things to be rebuilt.