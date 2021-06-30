I’m a boring trad Tory middle England bloke with a wife, two annoying kiddies, a cat that can’t be arsed to chase mice and a dog that eats the post. But when I read Chris Whitty was being hounded by activists, instead of being shocked and going tsk, tsk, my first thought was: good. I hope you were afraid, just like you made us afraid.
But then I thought about it. I’m a nominal Christian after all. Is that really the way to make things better? Is this ever the right thing to do?
And the conclusion I’ve come to is yes. Yes it is. Until people with authority & power feel their own lives & sense of security will take a turn for the worse as a consequence of them messing up so many other people’s lives, nothing will change, at least not for the better. I don’t wear a mask anymore, anywhere, and I just ignore the half hearted bloke on the door telling me to. I’m done. I visit my family whenever I want because I’m done. I am so utterly done with this madness. I’m at the point things kicking off ugly would be a relief because that way the bad things are going in two directions and not just one.
I want this to be just disobedience but I’m up whatever at this point.
You SHOULD wear a mask! I’ve just started door-to-door mask selling, at a modest 10x mark-up! Where will my business be if it doesn’t find customers?
On a more serious note, as a Christian, aren’t we obliged to obey the people in Government, so as to keep society civil? If we feel that we can just pick and choose, what sort of example are we setting FOR THE CHILDREN? (That should stop all argument!)
Wasn’t it that Martin Luther King guy who said that good citizens had a duty to break bad laws?
Dr Whitty wasn’t harassed by “activists” from I saw, it looked more like a couple of good natured drunks having a laugh. He wasn’t hurt. It’s a storm in a teacup.
“Render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s.”
Does Caesar own your face? Does Caesar own your body? Does Caesar own your soul?
As a Christian, you are deliberately not obliged to obey the people in government – because the place of Christians is not to keep society civil. The place of Christians is to represent and live the will of Christ.
That’s the guy who drove moneylenders and vendors out of the temple with a rope and what could definitely be argued was a displeased expression. That was most definitely illegal. They had all the requisite permits and social expectations.
It just wasn’t right.
We know where Christ came down on the side of legal vs. right.