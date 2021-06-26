“The background and motive of yesterday’s attacks were unclear”

The above is a quote from a Times article with the title
“Three dead after knifeman goes on rampage in Bavarian city of Würzburg”.
At least three people were killed and several more injured in an apparent spree of stabbings in the Bavarian city of Würzburg.
A 24 year-old man from Somalia
There is more, but I have quoted the part relevant to what I want to say in this post. Almost every comment to the Times piece (those that have not been replaced with the phrase “This comment violated our policy”) sneers at the evasion. Journalists, please stop doing this “motives unclear” thing. It dos not decrease hostility towards Muslims, it increases it.
They have been playing this stupid game for a long time. I often find it illuminating to link back to old Samizdata posts that share a common theme with whatever I am posting about now. Here is one from 2011: “Two contrasting articles by Michael Tomasky on spree killers”. It feels like yesterday. For one mass-murderer Mr Tomasky wrote,
You don’t have to believe that alleged shooter, Jared Loughner, is a card-carrying Tea Party member (he evidently is not) to see some kind of connection between that violent rhetoric and what happened in Arizona on Saturday.
For the other,
We have much more to learn about Hasan before we can jump to any conclusions.
and
We should assume until it’s proven otherwise that Hasan was an American and a loyal one, who just snapped, as Americans of all ethnicities and backgrounds and political persuasions do.
“There is erroneous information being circulated on social media regarding in the officer involved shooting in the Lloyd district. We can confirm that the subject involved is an adult white male. No one else was injured,” tweeted Portland Police.
Somewhat connected. Yesterday Portland Police managed to avoid a riot by tweeting that the man they shot was only white.
No-one will be called upon to “say his name”.
Shouting “Allahu Akbar” while carrying out your spree killing doesn’t help the “optics” either…
Then again, being a white person, I am clearly just *ist / *phobic
We don’t get many spree killings / terrorist bombing / truck of peace incidents in Perth, Scotland. Can’t imagine why not though.
😐
“The Western left recognizes one sin, and one sin only: that of being right-wing.”
So in the case of a right-wing spree killer, the motive is a matter of simple obvious common-sense truth. Right-wingers are all evil, violent, and full of hate, and the only wonder is that we don’t see more of them going on murderous rampages. But if the spree killer isn’t right-wing, then his motives are utterly mysterious.
The theme song to Dad’s Army springs to mind: ‘Who do you think you are kidding, Mr Hitler?‘
But then you hear security guards who failed to challenge the Manchester Arena bomber saying that they didn’t want to appear ‘racist‘ if they challenged a man with a backpack at a pop concert acting nervously for half an hour before it.
I would add that given the state of the law in the UK, it actually is racist to challenge someone on the basis that they appear to be a suicide bomber if part of your reasoning relates to the ethnicity or apparent national origin of the bomber, and direct discrimination is ALWAYS unlawful.
Adam Hills, a mildly disabled Australian comedian, once commented on the swiftness with which he was allowed through customs when re-entering Britain- the officer preferred letting in someone who might be smuggling in drugs, to someone alleging that Hills was subject to harassment because of his disability!
UFO
Unidentified Flying object:
“I have no idea what that was.”
“WE” will not be releasing the identity of those phenomena”
Both “fit”. Plausible deniability.
UFO
Untenable Forensic Orientation
See above.
Once Is Chance, Twice is Coincidence, Third Time Is A Pattern