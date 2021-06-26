Seen at the massive anti-lockdown demo in London today…
As they say on the internetz: LOL.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Geeks
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Best political sign of the year?
Seen at the massive anti-lockdown demo in London today…
As they say on the internetz: LOL.
June 26th, 2021 |
7 comments to Best political sign of the year?
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Perfect 😁
In spite of all British flaws, we cannot do without British humour.
(Best appreciated from a safe distance, in my opinion.)
Brilliant! Gave me the biggest laugh I’ve had all day.
Personally, I’m glad that Handcock [sic] is gone. Shame that it took a personal scandal to get rid of him rather than his many individual acts of tyranny upon the nation (incompetent though they were).
It was obvious that BoJo was only holding onto him to make sure there was a scapegoat for COVID when the public enquiry came around. Still, I guess he continues to serve that purpose now that he is an ex-minister.
Hopefully the swine gets deselected.
BoJo is probably mightily relieved to have avoided the utter absurdity of the shagger-in-chief sacking a comparative neophyte for the sin of shagging. OK, I know there are other considerations but that’s how it would have been framed by the media and even by our inept opposition.
The new Health Secretary Sajid Javid was willing to cross swords with the PM in the relatively recent past. Passing the supposed poison chalice to a capable operator with a point to prove could easily backfire.
Yes, that would be a bit hypocritical of BoJo to sack Hancock for an offence for which he is a serial defiler. When I heard that BoJo had offered Hancock his support as PM, I thought to myself “That ain’t gonna last”. Personally, I thought it was weak, cynical and insincere of BoJo, but then again those are almost defining characteristics of the man…and he’s STILL not as cretinous as David Cameron.
Hancock tried to front it on the news round, but he’s not got the bluffer’s wit that BoJo has, he just came across as the obnoxious and slimy toad that he is.
Still. He’s gone, thankfully. Maybe Sajid can inject a bit of reality and common sense into the role. At the very least it allows the opportunity to bury some of the more obnoxious, hypocritical and stupid stuff as “Hancock’s mess” even if it’s not entirely his fault.
John Galt: “Hopefully the swine gets deselected.”
Seconded.