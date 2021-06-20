Anti-racists go on to make a full-throated argument for cultural relativism. “To be an antiracist is to see all cultures in all their differences as on the same level, as equals,” writes Kendi. This is rank sophistry. If anti-racists really viewed all cultures as equally valid, and not subject to judgment “by the arbitrary standard of any single culture,” they’d have no basis for claiming that the U.S. is a “racist” nation or that apartheid South Africa or the Jim Crow-era South was any worse than any other, more tolerant culture. More to the point, if you “deny objectivity,” then what grounds have you to say that racism is indeed a thing that should be opposed? As Ravi Zacharias once put it: “In some cultures they love their neighbors; in other cultures, they eat them. Do you have any preference?” According to anti-racism, you cannot. There is no value, educational or otherwise, in a doctrine whose principles, when taken at face value, reject the very basis of its existence.
– Fredrick Hess & Grant Addison discussing ‘anti-racists’ who are anything but.
From stonetoss.com:
Man 1: Morality is subjective.
Man 2: I disagree.
Man 1: You are a bad person.
The state of the Left’s argument today.
The left don’t do logic, they use whatever argument or fact (real or made up) that gives them the upper hand today. They have no principles, just a lust for power, and will use whatever is necessary to get it.