We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
«  
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Culture Wars · Slogans & Quotations

Anti-racists go on to make a full-throated argument for cultural relativism. “To be an antiracist is to see all cultures in all their differences as on the same level, as equals,” writes Kendi. This is rank sophistry. If anti-racists really viewed all cultures as equally valid, and not subject to judgment “by the arbitrary standard of any single culture,” they’d have no basis for claiming that the U.S. is a “racist” nation or that apartheid South Africa or the Jim Crow-era South was any worse than any other, more tolerant culture. More to the point, if you “deny objectivity,” then what grounds have you to say that racism is indeed a thing that should be opposed? As Ravi Zacharias once put it: “In some cultures they love their neighbors; in other cultures, they eat them. Do you have any preference?” According to anti-racism, you cannot. There is no value, educational or otherwise, in a doctrine whose principles, when taken at face value, reject the very basis of its existence.

Fredrick Hess & Grant Addison discussing ‘anti-racists’ who are anything but.

June 20th, 2021 |

2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Ferox
    June 20, 2021 at 11:25 am

    From stonetoss.com:

    Man 1: Morality is subjective.
    Man 2: I disagree.
    Man 1: You are a bad person.

    The state of the Left’s argument today.

  • Jim
    June 20, 2021 at 11:52 am

    The left don’t do logic, they use whatever argument or fact (real or made up) that gives them the upper hand today. They have no principles, just a lust for power, and will use whatever is necessary to get it.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

«  
  »