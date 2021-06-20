We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Thundering

· Civil liberty & Regulation

June 20th, 2021 |

  • Bulldog Drummond
    June 20, 2021 at 11:45 am

    He’s not wrong 😡

  • DP
    June 20, 2021 at 12:26 pm

    Dear Mr de Havilland

    Despite the fact that the covid virus has proved to be relatively benign, it has been used by our government to establish how far it can push the public into compliance with a range of demands and restrictions, the latest demand for widespread vaccination with untested vaccines being by far the most pernicious.

    For the most part the answer seems to be ‘as far as they like’ as evidenced by the muted response to the latest lockup extension and avid acceptance of vaccines.

    One question that government probably would like to know the answer to is: how long must the public be locked up for that regime to become ‘normal’. Mr Johnson and his advisors seem to think we haven’t been locked up long enough, hence the endless extensions on ever thinner pretexts.

    The collateral damage to small businesses might be considered a feature rather than a bug, since millions of small businesses make the economy look messy to tidy-minded bureaucrats and are a pain to deal with. Damage to the travel and hospitality industries is also a feature: the livestock won’t be going anywhere and the planet will be saved.

    How to change the minds of millions who seem to accept every abuse the government inflicts upon them?

    Government and sage should be facing Nuremberg 2. Instead it will be lordships, sirhoods, gongs and noble pease prizes all round.

    DP

  • Snorri Godhi
    June 20, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    No restrictions left that i can disobey over here, i’m afraid!

  • Stonyground
    June 20, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    The problem is that we are surrounded by otherwise intelligent people who, when faced with the Covid virus, are rendered incapable of rational thought. If you quote irrefutable facts to them they tell you that they are only your opinion, which is obviously wrong. Their opinions about Covid vaccines are based on the belief that it works in the same way as a conventional vaccine. When you explain to them that it works in a different way, that there are risks which, for younger people probably outweigh the benefits of getting it, it has no effect on their thought processes. A guy from our village who was in his early twenties died from pneumonia. According to Mrs. S this one death out of millions in his age bracket proves that it is just as dangerous for young people as it is to people who are almost at death’s door already. She’s not stupid, she just gets all of her information from the BBC.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    June 20, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    Very few people are numerate, Stonyground, which is why they are very bad at cost/benefit decisions.

