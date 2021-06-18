We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

How long will the doctors be in loco parentis?

· Children's issues · Chinese affairs · Civil liberty & Regulation · Health & medical · International affairs · Self ownership · UK affairs

Thirty years? Women of childbearing age should not drink – WHO

How about forever? Face masks should continue ‘forever’ to fight other diseases, says Sage scientist

June 18th, 2021 |

2 comments to How long will the doctors be in loco parentis?

  »