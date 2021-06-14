The classics department at Princeton University recently decided that the idea that classics majors ought to know Latin or Greek has been a mistake. Old-fashioned, perhaps. Until now, undergrads who wanted to major in the study of classical texts needed to come into the concentration with at least an intermediate level of Latin or Greek. But those students will no longer even have to learn either language to receive a degree in classics. This is a typical example of a university rushing to make policy changes under the guise of promoting racial equity that are as likely to promote racism as to uproot it.
“Classics Won’t Be the Same Without Latin or Greek”, Professor John McWhorter writes in the Atlantic. He goes on to argue that
Crucially, you often must go through a phase of drudgery—learning the rules, memorizing vocabulary—before you pass into a phase of mastery and comprehension, like dealing with scales on the piano before playing sonatas. The Princeton decision is discouraging students from even beginning this process. Professors may think of the change as a response to racism, but the implicit intention — sparing Black students the effort of learning Latin or Greek — can be interpreted as racist itself.
Being interested in languages, I bought Professor McWhorter’s The Language Hoax a few years back. I recommend it. It is something of a riposte to Professor Guy Deutscher’s Through the Language Glass and I love a joust between academics. In the course of reading The Language Hoax I found out that Professor McWhorter is black. In a sane world I would have been only mildly interested in this fact, in the way that one is mildly interested to see an author’s photo on the dust jacket and to learn that he or she has two cats with amusing names. Or in the way that I was mildly interested but not at all surprised to learn that Professor Deutscher is an Israeli. We do not live in a sane world. Black American academics in fields that do not have “Black” in the title are rare. There are many reasons for this, including racism of the old and the new kinds.
If Princeton has its way they will soon be rarer still.
The Princeton classics department’s new position is tantamount to saying that Latin and Greek are too hard to require Black students to learn. But W. E. B. Du Bois, who taught both Latin and Greek for a spell, would have been shocked to discover that a more enlightened America should have excused him from learning the classical languages because his Blackness made him “vibrant” enough without going to the trouble of mastering something new.
When students get a degree in classics, they should know Latin or Greek. Even if they are Black. Note how offensive that even is. But the Princeton classics department’s decision forces me to phrase it that way. How is it anti-racist to exempt Black students from challenges?
Related: “Heresies of our time: that children should be taught to read music” – a post from 2020 in which I mentioned the proposal from the Oxford Classics faculty to reduce the “attainment gaps” between male and female students and between those educated at state schools and private schools by dropping Homer and Virgil from the first part of an Oxford Classics degree. So far as I can tell this proposal has not been implemented yet, so maybe the petition worked. But the engineers of the human soul are nothing if not patient.
I’m reminded of Charles Murray’s analysis (in ‘Losing Ground’) of the post-doctoral experience of blacks who studied sociology in his day. (Summarising from memory – the book is not in front of me), the new-minted black graduate is swiftly given a high position in some project that requires a black at that level for various compelling reasons. He hands out no questionnaires and records no answers. He extracts no data from scattered uncollated raw historical sources. Etc. Etc. He is already at a level where such tedious – but very educational – drudgery is beneath him. Therefore (Murray concludes, after a more detailed explanation than my summary):
Murray was taking about how a black’s career is perverted by being denied equality of drudgery with a white’s after graduation (when, as C.S.Lewis remarks in another context, a student in such a field still has much to learn).
Now the perversion will begin long before graduation.
“Engineers of the Human Soul.” I’m going to steal that. Thanks Natalie!
Leaving aside the racialist angle:
My view is that one can benefit from learning Latin or Greek, only if and when one is able to read texts in those languages. Anything less than that is a waste of time.
The best would be to start reading the classics in translation, and go on to learning the languages if, and only if, one feels the need to read the original texts.
Speaking for myself, i am satisfied with translations.