Coming soon, lockdowns due to pretty much any disease that kills anyone anywhere, oh and ‘climate change lockdowns’, that is absolutely going to happen.
At this point, does anyone really think this has anything to do with a virus?
Since the picture shows “The Fools” gathered at the Eden Project, you might like this howler:
Electric coach stranded at Eden Project
Spotted somewhere in the UK (I think) and now circulating on the net – https://meme.aho.st/beware-of-a-third-wave/
Dave,
Someone should complain to the Duke, I hear he’s quite keen on green issues. I note the article says that the charge points they found were unable to charge the bus. I believe there is more than one “standard” for charge points but I’m laughing to hard to look it up.
It is not good.
Dave Ward – the fools are not the people in the photographs, they are doing well. The fools are people at home who believe everything they hear from these meetings.
“But we can vote …” The people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania voted for Donald John Trump in November 2020 – they did so overwhelmingly. But the State, like several other States that voted for President Trump, was recorded as supporting Mr Joseph Biden.
The courts were not interested in upholding Election Laws – not before the election or after it.
And the FBI and “Justice” Department have acted for the establishment (punishing dissenters for fake “crimes” and ignoring the real crimes of people such as Joseph Biden) for many years.
The message (from RINOs such as Attorney General William Barr – just as much as from Democrats) was very clear – obey POLICY or you are out.
President Trump had mocked “the line” at such venues as a Davos meeting (he mocked the establishment of this world to their faces) – he is lucky they did not have him killed for his insulting behaviour.
The people who met at Cornwall (who, under their larking about, are most clearly NOT fools) understand that to remain in office (with all the perks that come with that) – they must obey POLICY.
They do not make basic POLICY – they must follow the broad outlines of it. They can tweak POLICY a bit – so it is worth being in office (as they tell themselves).
“But, but, but….”.
But nothing – remember we live in a world where a vast number of people have just died of Covid 19 when most of them could have been saved by Early Treatment which has been known since early 2020.
Think about that. See how the international establishment has got away with that.
Indeed, and most of the lower power ones, that you’ll find in carparks & supermarkets are AC, not DC. You also have several different types of connectors, and gawd knows how many providers (with various “Apps” and payment methods) to contend with. Compare to conventional fuels, with just petrol or diesel (and sometimes “Super” versions of each). Payment is not a problem, either…
@ Paul Marks – If the Arizona ballot audit finds large discrepancies, it will lead to several other states undertaking their own (many have visited the AZ counting centre, to observe, recently). Naturally, the Left will fight tooth & nail to hold onto their “victory”, but this may just be the start of something big.
A vast number may have been RECORDED as dying, but invariably “With” NOT “From”, so I don’t believe a word of these frequent claims. Also remember the apparent near-collapse in the number of “Flu” deaths over the same period. However, your comment regarding early treatment is absolutely correct.
Not in Florida.
-XC
But isn’t this what the majority has always wanted? For the government to make all their decisions for them?
I found it very significant that, in the run up to the last British general election, in December 2019, only about 5% of people favoured lower taxes and fewer government services. The other 95% were roughly evenly split between maintaining the status quo, and those who wanted more services, funded by higher taxes.
Regarding charging points. When you are starting something pretty much from scratch, how difficult is it to come up with a one size fits all universal system? Even if different vehicles needed different voltages or amounts of current, it would be easy to design plugs and sockets that can communicate the needed information when you plug them in.
@Stonyground
I don’t know how it is in the UK, but here in the midwest US there are only 4 plug types — or only 4 I’ve ever seen.
The problem with standardization is very like early computer peripheral plugs. Without some central government bureaucracy dictating a (sub) standard you have competing entities. In this case the biggest divide is caused by Tesla having a proprietary standard. By far the most common port type is J1772 which works for (almost?) everybody but can be slow. There are then three competing fast charging types, two of which are present on almost every charge station. So, as a practical matter one is faced with a “pump” with three options two of which will work on pretty much any electric vehicle. Yes, you have to know which you need (gas or diesel?) But you can’t mess it up since the plugs won’t fit.
For those who drive a Tesla it is a little different, but still not a problem since A. Tesla has built out their own proprietary charging network which doesn’t support other brands, and B. Teslas can also use the standard ports.
So, really, at least where I am, the port standards are not a problem. The sheer lack of charging stations is. They are pretty cheap to install and tend to result in relatively well off customers standing around for 10-20 minutes (or sometimes longer depending) so I’d think gas stations and coffee shops would be very interested, but I’ve only seen a little of that. For whatever reason Craft Breweries seem to get it.
Still early tech. Electric cars right now are about where computers were in the mid 80s. Whether they will go the way of personal computers or the way of VHS is a real question as is how much governments trying to force people into things they don’t want to do. I shudder to think what would have happened if the government had decided in 1983 to require and enforce a small computer standard.
John
Electric cars right now are about where computers were in the mid 80s.
But are they? Computers were really still very new in the 80s and in some ways computing was starting from scratch, whereas we’ve had electricity, batteries, cars etc around for a lot longer. Not trying to be smart, but I don’t believe they are at the same stage of development. Will we see the development of electric vehicles progress along some sort of Moore’s law as we have with computers? I think it would be fantastic if we did but I don’t reckon we will.
From what I’ve read, we’re at quite an advanced stage of battery development so shouldn’t expect great increases in range, power etc any time soon.
Jimmers:
That’s a fair criticism. I was thinking in terms of the transition from DIY home built Heathkit type stuff only really used by techy types into something which, while hardly pervasive, was more or less readily available off the shelf. The early consumer available ones were bigger, clunkier, and more expensive than most people remember.
Also, I was specifically thinking of the plug standards. Right through the 80s there were so many… Leaving the protocols out of it (and you couldn’t) just consider how many types of keyboard plugs were… or SCSI connectors — there were 4 different SCSI connectors I can think of off hand.
I didn’t mean to imply that what happened after that was a foregone conclusion, hence my remark about VHS. Certainly I, at least, don’t expect any kind of Moore’s law type progression in battery capacity. BUT, raw processor speed was not what made those early consumer available micro computers awkward — it was usability, social acceptance, and cost. Those areas *could* see a similar path, but in my view it’s anybody’s guess and I say let the market decide and keep the mandates out of it.